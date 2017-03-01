₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 9:11am
Ahmed Indimi shared this throwback photo of his parents and captioned it; "41 years and still going strong"
Cute Couple
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by stunningjudy(f): 11:55am
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by Merlissa(f): 11:55am
Nice
**Modified**
The poster above me #Wehdon sir
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by Goldenheart(m): 11:55am
They have come again.....
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by HAH: 11:55am
His parent look good
For those who don't know Boko Haram was incubated in this indimi mosque on Damboa road Maiduguri.
And please the indimis should tell us the relationship between jeb bush, indimi, and CIA
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by PqsMike: 11:55am
Really....
They both look nice
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by vizkiz: 11:56am
I don't even know what to type
But a nairalander who have never rushed to book space in Frontpage without knowing what to type is that one a nairalander?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by Whoeppme: 11:56am
Who e EPP? Akpos bring beans make we cook jor
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by expee06(m): 11:56am
They are truly in love not what obtains these days.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by Tokziby: 11:57am
Aside from the money aspect of it, u can also say its due to the culture and moral values of staying true to ones partner in the olden days. The generation of our parents and grand parent would probably be the lucky ones to have long lasting relationship up to 90% of them. Unlike nowadays with this yeye modern generation that has chosen to go the way of civilization of the western world, less than 24hr marriage before divorce. Two captains trying to control the boat of marriage (we are partners and i'm not ur slave things), why would "Titanic relationship" not be rampant. If my husband does anyhow i will pack my load cos i'm not his slave things. I have my money and i cant allow any man to ride over me things. Bringing side chicks to ur matrimonial home cos u want to have a quickie. Bolded Side chicks like T.D snatching another woman's property forgetting that Karma's an effing b*tch. And host of shameless baby mama's reproducing bastards for the society and even flaunting it on social media.
Who born u well in the olden days to become pregnant talkless of bringing a child home without marriage?? or someone just sight u with another man's husband for corner and u wont spell it. so much for civilization...
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by Dahkogrin007(m): 11:58am
Next pls
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by Pearly255(f): 11:58am
Just for a laugh!! Worryless about these billionaires they have no idea of none of y'all.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by TOESL25: 11:58am
CUTE PIX AND RICH PEOPLE.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by dessz(m): 11:58am
kk
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by atilla(m): 11:58am
Long life to them
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by realGURU(f): 11:59am
Na
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by oluseyiforjesus(m): 11:59am
Hw ds one take be news?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by Fortissimo502: 12:00pm
How do you know that?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by Whoeppme: 12:00pm
Can't wait to be like u one day
Can't wait to be like u one day
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by Donnest4u(m): 12:00pm
One love keep them together
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by IamaNigerianGuy: 12:01pm
This picture was not taken 41 years ago
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by iDigitaL: 12:02pm
Super Blessed family. Generational wealth mehn.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by Vickiweezy(m): 12:02pm
Wetin u smoke?? I go lyk run am sef.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by buoye1(m): 12:03pm
Can we fry beans please?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by yourexcellency: 12:03pm
can we say that of your wife's father?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:04pm
E be like say this guy no get work! He sound like someone waiting to come into an inheritance
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by Sezua(m): 12:04pm
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by liposuction123: 12:06pm
their rich ones e.g buhari, dangote etc will marry one wife and remain rich but their poor will continue to marry till they die in penury and give birth to boko haram.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by divinelove(m): 12:15pm
to send most of its viewers to hell fire with its softporn content
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by NobleRomm(m): 12:28pm
ok
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by madridguy(m): 12:34pm
Following....
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Ahmed Indimi's Parents by Angelinastto(f): 12:34pm
beautiful
