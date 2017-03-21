Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. (5118 Views)

"Monday Trivia: A handler received a letter today. A handler would like to dedicate this commendation to all Nigerians.

https://mobile.twitter.com/officialEFCC/status/843851897886904328 According to the twitter handle, he/she wrote:"Monday Trivia:received a letter today.would like to dedicate this commendation to all Nigerians.#AllBecauseOfYou" 3 Likes 1 Share

Well deserved





DAT SALVAGING HANDLER...THE MAN RUNNING THE ACCOUNT HAS B.SC IN COMEDY

Award for clapbacks 2 Likes

The person has done a yeomans job I must ..using smart witty answers to attract a lot of positive publicity for the work EFCC is doing 3 Likes





What one is A Handler? Lol





A Handler yaff done well. A handler la handling d handlers

Somehow,, I think I love The Handler..

At least, people can get closer to EFCC through communicating with The Handler..

How I wish The Nigerian Police has an active presence on the social media too..

Reporting crimes would be made much more easier,, since 112 no dey work.

(The FRSC "122" Emergency Number sef go dey waste your time as you continue to listen to the automated computer voice, before a real human-being picks it at last.) 5 Likes



Formerly it was "Anonymous" now its "Handler"

Formerly it was "Anonymous" now its "Handler"
Make una kontinu

He once did stand up

HARDDON:

The ghost neva cease to throw fun!



What one is A Handler? Lol





A handler yaff never marry.

A handler name go possibly be Innocent,, (according to one of the comments)

handler no get name?



cc: NCAN members.

hucienda:

handler no get name?



cc: NCAN members. So that you go know whether na flatino or afonja or aboki.?? And start tribal bashing.??

So that you go know whether na flatino or afonja or aboki.?? And start tribal bashing.??
You guys no dey taaya.?

Yes o

tk4rd:

So that you go know whether na flatino or afonja or aboki.?? And start tribal bashing.??

You guys no dey taaya.?

Mea culpa



but na dia area of expertise naa.



Sooner or later you shall receive your commendation letter too

Well deserved,

hucienda:





Mea culpa



How I go take believe say you no follow them.?

This dude better be acting comedy

Keneking:

But where is Mynd44 sef

Sooner or later you shall receive your commendation letter too

the guy is good. I followed efcc because of him 3 Likes

no dull moment in his home, funny dude!

Jaideyone:

Me too.. I visit twitter just to read his replies to crazy questions.

Keneking:

But where is Mynd44 sef

Sooner or later you shall receive your commendation letter too First of all, Explorers deserves a big recommendation letter, plus award from Nairaland. Then, Tosyne2much for his lively topics.. And Lalasticlala for the job of moderating the front page..

First of all, Explorers deserves a big recommendation letter, plus award from Nairaland. Then, Tosyne2much for his lively topics.. And Lalasticlala for the job of moderating the front page..
Wetin Mynd44 dey do pass.??

Diligence at little things, the guy would make a good Public Relations Officer. Then he won't need to hid his face

omowolewa:

I wonder what makes you all think it's a guy

Ok