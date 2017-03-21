₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by tk4rd: 9:28am
According to the twitter handle, he/she wrote:
"Monday Trivia: A handler received a letter today. A handler would like to dedicate this commendation to all Nigerians.
#AllBecauseOfYou"
https://mobile.twitter.com/officialEFCC/status/843851897886904328
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by tk4rd: 9:28am
Replies..
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by tk4rd: 9:29am
more
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by Nne5(f): 9:29am
Well deserved
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by GreenMavro: 9:30am
DAT SALVAGING HANDLER...THE MAN RUNNING THE ACCOUNT HAS B.SC IN COMEDY
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by gbegemaster(m): 9:32am
Award for clapbacks
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by SalamRushdie: 9:32am
The person has done a yeomans job I must ..using smart witty answers to attract a lot of positive publicity for the work EFCC is doing
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by HARDDON: 9:39am
The ghost neva cease to throw fun!
What one is A Handler? Lol
A Handler yaff done well. A handler la handling d handlers
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by tk4rd: 9:40am
Somehow,, I think I love The Handler..
At least, people can get closer to EFCC through communicating with The Handler..
How I wish The Nigerian Police has an active presence on the social media too..
Reporting crimes would be made much more easier,, since 112 no dey work.
(The FRSC "122" Emergency Number sef go dey waste your time as you continue to listen to the automated computer voice, before a real human-being picks it at last.)
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by McCarlito(m): 9:40am
Person names don turn to handler too abi
Formerly it was "Anonymous" now its "Handler"
Make una kontinu
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by ayindejimmy(m): 9:42am
He once did stand up
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by tk4rd: 9:42am
HARDDON:A handler yaff never marry.
A handler name go possibly be Innocent,, (according to one of the comments)
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by Atiku2019: 9:43am
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by hucienda: 9:43am
handler no get name?
cc: NCAN members.
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by tk4rd: 9:47am
hucienda:So that you go know whether na flatino or afonja or aboki.?? And start tribal bashing.??
You guys no dey taaya.?
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by emeka2847: 9:47am
Yes o
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by hucienda: 9:55am
tk4rd:
Mea culpa
but na dia area of expertise naa.
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by Keneking: 9:56am
But where is Mynd44 sef
Sooner or later you shall receive your commendation letter too
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by DaudaAbu(m): 10:00am
Well deserved,
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by tk4rd: 10:00am
hucienda:How I go take believe say you no follow them.?
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by TheSlyone2(m): 10:06am
This dude better be acting comedy
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by AngelicBeing: 10:08am
Keneking:
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by Jaideyone(m): 10:46am
the guy is good. I followed efcc because of him
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by richidinho(m): 11:19am
no dull moment in his home, funny dude!
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by tk4rd: 11:35am
Jaideyone:Me too.. I visit twitter just to read his replies to crazy questions.
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by tk4rd: 11:39am
Keneking:First of all, Explorers deserves a big recommendation letter, plus award from Nairaland. Then, Tosyne2much for his lively topics.. And Lalasticlala for the job of moderating the front page..
Wetin Mynd44 dey do pass.??
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by omowolewa: 1:29pm
Diligence at little things, the guy would make a good Public Relations Officer. Then he won't need to hid his face
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by Beemhan(m): 2:07pm
omowolewa:I wonder what makes you all think it's a guy
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by TINALETC3(f): 4:42pm
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by GreenMavro: 4:42pm
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by money121(m): 4:43pm
Ok
|Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by Mouthgag: 4:43pm
yeye guy
