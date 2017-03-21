₦airaland Forum

The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by tk4rd: 9:28am
According to the twitter handle, he/she wrote:
"Monday Trivia: A handler received a letter today. A handler would like to dedicate this commendation to all Nigerians.
#AllBecauseOfYou"


https://mobile.twitter.com/officialEFCC/status/843851897886904328

Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by tk4rd: 9:28am
Replies..

Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by tk4rd: 9:29am
more

Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by Nne5(f): 9:29am
Well deserved
Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by GreenMavro: 9:30am
grin

DAT SALVAGING HANDLER...THE MAN RUNNING THE ACCOUNT HAS B.SC IN COMEDY grin grin

Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by gbegemaster(m): 9:32am
Award for clapbacks

Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by SalamRushdie: 9:32am
The person has done a yeomans job I must ..using smart witty answers to attract a lot of positive publicity for the work EFCC is doing

Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by HARDDON: 9:39am
The ghost neva cease to throw fun!

What one is A Handler? Lol


A Handler yaff done well. A handler la handling d handlers cheesy
Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by tk4rd: 9:40am
Somehow,, I think I love The Handler..
At least, people can get closer to EFCC through communicating with The Handler..
How I wish The Nigerian Police has an active presence on the social media too..
Reporting crimes would be made much more easier,, since 112 no dey work.
(The FRSC "122" Emergency Number sef go dey waste your time as you continue to listen to the automated computer voice, before a real human-being picks it at last.)

Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by McCarlito(m): 9:40am
Person names don turn to handler too abi
Formerly it was "Anonymous" now its "Handler"
Make una kontinu
Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by ayindejimmy(m): 9:42am
He once did stand up
Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by tk4rd: 9:42am
HARDDON:
The ghost neva cease to throw fun!

What one is A Handler? Lol


A Handler yaff done well. A handler la handling d handlers cheesy
A handler yaff never marry.
A handler name go possibly be Innocent,, (according to one of the comments) shocked shocked

Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by Atiku2019: 9:43am
grin grin grin grin cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by hucienda: 9:43am
handler no get name? angry

cc: NCAN members.
Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by tk4rd: 9:47am
hucienda:
handler no get name? angry

cc: NCAN members.
So that you go know whether na flatino or afonja or aboki.?? And start tribal bashing.??
You guys no dey taaya.?

Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by emeka2847: 9:47am
Yes o
Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by hucienda: 9:55am
tk4rd:
So that you go know whether na flatino or afonja or aboki.?? And start tribal bashing.??
You guys no dey taaya.?

Mea culpa sad

but na dia area of expertise naa. grin
Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by Keneking: 9:56am
But where is Mynd44 sef shocked shocked shocked
Sooner or later you shall receive your commendation letter too grin grin grin
Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by DaudaAbu(m): 10:00am
Well deserved,
Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by tk4rd: 10:00am
hucienda:


Mea culpa sad

but na dia area of expertise naa. grin
How I go take believe say you no follow them.?

Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by TheSlyone2(m): 10:06am
This dude better be acting comedy
Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by AngelicBeing: 10:08am
Keneking:
But where is Mynd44 sef shocked shocked shocked
Sooner or later you shall receive your commendation letter too grin grin grin
tongue cool
Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by Jaideyone(m): 10:46am
the guy is good. I followed efcc because of him

Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by richidinho(m): 11:19am
no dull moment in his home, funny dude!
Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by tk4rd: 11:35am
Jaideyone:
the guy is good. I followed efcc because of him
Me too.. I visit twitter just to read his replies to crazy questions.
Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by tk4rd: 11:39am
Keneking:
But where is Mynd44 sef shocked shocked shocked
Sooner or later you shall receive your commendation letter too grin grin grin
First of all, Explorers deserves a big recommendation letter, plus award from Nairaland. Then, Tosyne2much for his lively topics.. And Lalasticlala for the job of moderating the front page..
Wetin Mynd44 dey do pass.??

Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by omowolewa: 1:29pm
Diligence at little things, the guy would make a good Public Relations Officer. Then he won't need to hid his face
Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by Beemhan(m): 2:07pm
omowolewa:
Diligence at little things, the guy would make a good Public Relations Officer. Then he won't need to hid his face
I wonder what makes you all think it's a guy
Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by TINALETC3(f): 4:42pm
grin
Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by GreenMavro: 4:42pm
grin
Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by money121(m): 4:43pm
Ok

Re: The Handler Of EFCC NIGERIA Twitter Handle Gets A Letter Of Recommendation. by Mouthgag: 4:43pm
yeye guy grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

