Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) (9178 Views)

Flood Takes Over Ajah Houses This Morning / Flood Takes Over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway This Morning (Photos) / Flood Takes Over Kano Metropolis(photos ) - THISDAY (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-flood-takes-over-apapalagos.html After Lagosians experienced heavy down pour from last night till this morning. Most major roads are flooded , www.metronaija.com reader sent in these photos from Apapa, Lagos. See photos below

Our Lagos. Nonsense city 8 Likes

the poster above me said something ... 5 Likes

....and our senators are busy paddling, looking for Ali Hammed in uniform, dealing ruthlessly with Magu position. They cannot one day compelled minister of work,,Fashiola, and FGN to renovate that national shamefully, commercial access road to the nation hup economic port.... 6 Likes 1 Share



Visit other countries and you will be ashamed of that so slum called Lagos.

Sad I was born a Nigerian Yet some zombies who haven't left the shores of the country will be shouting Lagos this Lagos that.Visit other countries and you will be ashamed of that so slum called Lagos.Sad I was born a Nigerian 12 Likes

fuckbulhary:

Yet some zombies who HAVEN'T LEFT THE SHORES OF THE COUNTRY will be shouting Lagos this Lagos that.

VISIT other countries and you will be ashamed of that so slum called Lagos.

Sad I was born a Nigerian



See this one? Have you ever even left onitsha before? Abeg even if na the front of your passport snap am post make we see!



See this one? Have you ever even left onitsha before? Abeg even if na the front of your passport snap am post make we see! 23 Likes 2 Shares

rain in lagos see gold



How I wish just half of the rain is in kano



It's march, here in kano we are still carrying out dry season agriculture using irrigation and we are still almost 3-4 months away from having our first rain



The lagos govt should please try and fix the drainage system to avoid lost of life and property rain in lagos see goldHow I wish just half of the rain is in kanoIt's march, here in kano we are still carrying out dry season agriculture using irrigation and we are still almost 3-4 months away from having our first rainThe lagos govt should please try and fix the drainage system to avoid lost of life and property 9 Likes

So called Lagos. 4 Likes

was the rain that heavy

fuckbulhary:

Yet some zombies who haven't left the shores of the country will be shouting Lagos this Lagos that.

Visit other countries and you will be ashamed of that so slum called Lagos.

Sad I was born a Nigerian

Lagos this, Lagos that yet you won't stay is your dusty, red-mud villages.



Shitgbo! Lagos this, Lagos that yet you won't stay is your dusty, red-mud villages.Shitgbo! 9 Likes

Rain rain

Go away

Come again another day

Apapa people wants to sell Rain rainGo awayCome again another dayApapa people wants to sell



Watch Braless video of your favorite Nigerian female celebrities

i think thats a federal road

Lagos is water and water is Lagos! There's nothing new. 1 Like

Rain don dey fall

Lobatan part 1

Truth be told, Lagos is being over hyped. though some few part of it are okay, majority of Lagos is suffering from poor drainage system and far behind in terms of public utilities when compared with the status of Lagos in Nigeria.

Torrential rainfall. Flood.

o boy is this my country at all choi am on my way to Niger after all............

WHY LAGOS FLOODS

1. Clogged Drains - Silt & Waste (Government and Citizens both have roles to prevent this)

2. Poorly Constructed Roads - do not allow proper runoff and encourage pot-holes

3. No Drainage Plan - all of Lagos should have a drainage plan like the veins on a leaf from small to big

4. No Storm Control Plan

5. High Water Table (Lagos Island & Lekki)

6. Concrete Paving Trend - Residents and home owners paving the inside of their compounds with concrete preventing water returning/percolating into the ground)



NO MORE LAGOS FLOODS

1. Comprehensive Sewage System

2. Public Awareness & Sensitisation

3. Reduction in Concrete Cover

4. Sump Pits

5. Drainage Clearance & Desilting



three:

WHY LAGOS FLOODS

1. Clogged Drains - Silt & Waste

2. Poorly Constructed Roads

3. No Drainage Plan

4. No Storm Control Plan

5. High Water Table (Lagos Island & Lekki)



NO MORE LAGOS FLOODS

1. Sewage System

2. Public Awareness & Sensitisation

3. Reduction in Concrete Cover

4. Sump Pits

5. Drainage Clearance & Desilting

First shared June 09 2016 1. Clogged Drains - Silt & Waste (Government and Citizens both have roles to prevent this)2. Poorly Constructed Roads - do not allow proper runoff and encourage pot-holes3. No Drainage Plan - all of Lagos should have a drainage plan like the veins on a leaf from small to big4. No Storm Control Plan5. High Water Table (Lagos Island & Lekki)6. Concrete Paving Trend - Residents and home owners paving the inside of their compounds with concrete preventing water returning/percolating into the ground)First shared June 09 2016 4 Likes



Handsomecole:

Lagos is water and water is Lagos! There's nothing new. ok thank you for reminding us.......

LAGOS IS OVER-RATED.. 1 Like

Funlordmaniac:







See this one? Have you ever even left onitsha before? Abeg even if na the front of your passport snap am post make we see!



No chills No chills 2 Likes

Lagos lagoon suicide

So what is the big deal, there was a heavy down pour and the roads are flooded for few hrs after wc the drainages gradually channels the water away, even in USA, UK and Qatar etc we hv seen worse, so don't come here to paint lagos in a bad light. 3 Likes

What a country.....? How much to construct good drainage system instead only one man will steal 9.6billion dolls and stack same in a house at Kaduna. Shame on who ever has ruled and is still ruling Nigeria. I hope one day the youths can rise up to the mantle of making Nigerian a more better place.





Who go EPP me if I no EPP myself? 1 Like

HARJANI9000:

ok thank you for reminding us.......

You are welcome sir!