|Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by olokeded: 9:40am
After Lagosians experienced heavy down pour from last night till this morning. Most major roads are flooded , www.metronaija.com reader sent in these photos from Apapa, Lagos. See photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-flood-takes-over-apapalagos.html
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by emi14: 9:43am
Our Lagos. Nonsense city
8 Likes
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by veinless(f): 9:51am
the poster above me said something ...
5 Likes
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Jabioro: 10:00am
....and our senators are busy paddling, looking for Ali Hammed in uniform, dealing ruthlessly with Magu position. They cannot one day compelled minister of work,,Fashiola, and FGN to renovate that national shamefully, commercial access road to the nation hup economic port....
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by fuckbulhary: 10:15am
Yet some zombies who haven't left the shores of the country will be shouting Lagos this Lagos that.
Visit other countries and you will be ashamed of that so slum called Lagos.
Sad I was born a Nigerian
12 Likes
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Funlordmaniac(m): 10:26am
fuckbulhary:
See this one? Have you ever even left onitsha before? Abeg even if na the front of your passport snap am post make we see!
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by furrr(m): 10:34am
rain in lagos see gold
How I wish just half of the rain is in kano
It's march, here in kano we are still carrying out dry season agriculture using irrigation and we are still almost 3-4 months away from having our first rain
The lagos govt should please try and fix the drainage system to avoid lost of life and property
9 Likes
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by ESDKING: 10:51am
So called Lagos.
4 Likes
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by ugdavid62(m): 12:39pm
was the rain that heavy
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Jetleeee: 12:39pm
fuckbulhary:
Lagos this, Lagos that yet you won't stay is your dusty, red-mud villages.
Shitgbo!
9 Likes
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Olafashion(f): 12:40pm
Rain rain
Go away
Come again another day
Apapa people wants to sell
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Silva79(f): 12:41pm
i think thats a federal road
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Handsomecole(m): 12:41pm
Lagos is water and water is Lagos! There's nothing new.
1 Like
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by HateU2(f): 12:41pm
Rain don dey fall
Lobatan part 1
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Uhreme: 12:41pm
Truth be told, Lagos is being over hyped. though some few part of it are okay, majority of Lagos is suffering from poor drainage system and far behind in terms of public utilities when compared with the status of Lagos in Nigeria.
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by yjgm(m): 12:41pm
Torrential rainfall. Flood.
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by HARJANI9000(m): 12:41pm
o boy is this my country at all choi am on my way to Niger after all............
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Cutehector(m): 12:42pm
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by three: 12:42pm
WHY LAGOS FLOODS
1. Clogged Drains - Silt & Waste (Government and Citizens both have roles to prevent this)
2. Poorly Constructed Roads - do not allow proper runoff and encourage pot-holes
3. No Drainage Plan - all of Lagos should have a drainage plan like the veins on a leaf from small to big
4. No Storm Control Plan
5. High Water Table (Lagos Island & Lekki)
6. Concrete Paving Trend - Residents and home owners paving the inside of their compounds with concrete preventing water returning/percolating into the ground)
NO MORE LAGOS FLOODS
1. Comprehensive Sewage System
2. Public Awareness & Sensitisation
3. Reduction in Concrete Cover
4. Sump Pits
5. Drainage Clearance & Desilting
three:
First shared June 09 2016
4 Likes
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by HARJANI9000(m): 12:43pm
ok thank you for reminding us.......
Handsomecole:
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by remiopash: 12:43pm
LAGOS IS OVER-RATED..
1 Like
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by SNIPER123: 12:43pm
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Xzbit91: 12:44pm
Funlordmaniac:No chills
2 Likes
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by himselfmaji(m): 12:44pm
Lagos lagoon suicide
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by deolu2000(m): 12:44pm
So what is the big deal, there was a heavy down pour and the roads are flooded for few hrs after wc the drainages gradually channels the water away, even in USA, UK and Qatar etc we hv seen worse, so don't come here to paint lagos in a bad light.
3 Likes
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Whoeppme: 12:44pm
What a country.....? How much to construct good drainage system instead only one man will steal 9.6billion dolls and stack same in a house at Kaduna. Shame on who ever has ruled and is still ruling Nigeria. I hope one day the youths can rise up to the mantle of making Nigerian a more better place.
Who go EPP me if I no EPP myself?
1 Like
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by Handsomecole(m): 12:44pm
You are welcome sir!
HARJANI9000:
|Re: Flood Takes Over Apapa, Lagos (Photos) by odimbannamdi(m): 12:45pm
Normal thing na
Check my profile for nice loafers
