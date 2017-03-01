₦airaland Forum

Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by londonrivals: 9:45am
This woman wore a sash after a court dissolved her marriage

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photo-lady-celebrates-as-court.html

Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by veinless(f): 9:49am
worth celebrating

Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by Nne5(f): 10:06am
A party woulda been berra

Just like her wedding reception.

So people would dance Berra with her.cheesy

Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by barbienazom(f): 11:36am
Madam kuku throw divorcee's night party

Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by Whoeppme: 12:50pm
Looks like she must have been going through hell tho

Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by OsusuMustFlow(f): 12:50pm
werey

Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by Olafashion(f): 12:50pm
Please give that lady the award of best mumu of the year undecided

Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by CuteJude: 12:50pm
that man must have been terrible both in bed and generally na wa

If woman do me this one it will pain me oooo

isn't it the woman that is supposed to be sad after somtin like this

This is just evil cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by Philistine(m): 12:50pm
Lies!! She looks Pained!!

Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by Whoeppme: 12:50pm
After the celebration go and start working on that your big tommy if not no man I repaet no man will .......lemme stop here first

Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by sisisioge: 12:50pm
Na she know how painful the boots were. Congrats babes grin

Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 12:50pm
The 'Africaness' in me wants to judge her but its 2017 and with all the donestic violence stories flying up and down, all i can say is "Goodluck' and hope she doesnt move from 'frying pan' to 'fire' angry

Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by princeemmma(m): 12:50pm
confirmed madness

Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by Goldenheart(m): 12:50pm
marriage sometimes is a scam

when u gain ur freedom after many years of being a punching bag

Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by Jobia(f): 12:50pm
grin grin grin
Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by sammyuche(m): 12:51pm
All this I too know ladies. LovePeddler
Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by moffat(m): 12:51pm
olosho kwontinu

Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by HateU2(f): 12:51pm
She's free from the so-called prison she was in cheesy.
Go girl, enjoy your freedom and take your time to find the good man kiss
Dont quote me if you dont want thunder to fire you undecided

Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by vizkiz: 12:51pm
HateU2:
She's free from the so-called prison she was in cheesy.
Go girl, enjoy your freedom and take your time to find the good man kiss

I guess when that her next marriages crashes.

She will leave him
Enjoy her freedom from another prison

Take her time to fück around as the hoe she is

Then settle down with another good man to victimize

Una never get sense. No wonder most of you are used as baby mama's because una dey worthless. A woman celebrating her divorce is probably the reason for it in the first place undecided

Well she is probably celebrating because the court already gave her 60% of the guy's wealth. Gold diggers everywhere on this thread. NEVER MARRY A NIGERIAN LADY cry

Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by Sezua(m): 12:51pm
Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by omenkaLives: 12:51pm
This would become a trend now. Just watch out.

Smh.
Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by Dshocker(m): 12:51pm
She must have had another lover aside
Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by xynerise(m): 12:51pm
That sweet feeling of freedom grin
Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by ESDKING: 12:51pm
Every Nigerian you see has one problem or the other bothering him, unless if you are a mad man.
Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by GreenMavro: 12:52pm
cheesy

See wat the husband is doing after the court case....HIS CASE IS TRULY DIFFERENT grin grin grin

Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by SNIPER123: 12:52pm
grin
On their wedding days, they will celebrate. Now this is another wahala embarassed

Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by philGeo(m): 12:52pm
Contract marriage or connection marriage.
Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by kekakuz(m): 12:52pm
REALITY AWAITS YOU MISS
Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by botad(m): 12:52pm
The new guy is sure somewhere around the courtroom.

Congrats sis! Life goes on!.
Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by Goldenheart(m): 12:52pm
veinless:
worth celebrating
are you a divorcee
Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by spartan117(m): 12:52pm
Nne5:
A party woulda been berra

Just like her wedding reception.

So people would dance Berra with her.
Nne how far

Re: Lady Celebrates As Court Dissolves Her Marriage (Photos) by mazizitonene(m): 12:52pm
if only she knew what she will be facing.......especially if a child is involved...

