http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photo-lady-celebrates-as-court.html This woman wore a sash after a court dissolved her marriage 1 Like 1 Share

worth celebrating 11 Likes 2 Shares

A party woulda been berra



Just like her wedding reception.



So people would dance Berra with her. 36 Likes 2 Shares

Madam kuku throw divorcee's night party 4 Likes

Looks like she must have been going through hell tho 15 Likes

werey 4 Likes

best mumu of the year Please give that lady the award of



If woman do me this one it will pain me oooo



isn't it the woman that is supposed to be sad after somtin like this



This is just evil that man must have been terrible both in bed and generally na waIf woman do me this one it will pain me ooooisn't it the woman that is supposed to be sad after somtin like thisThis is just evil 2 Likes 2 Shares

Lies!! She looks Pained!! 5 Likes

After the celebration go and start working on that your big tommy if not no man I repaet no man will .......lemme stop here first 1 Like

Na she know how painful the boots were. Congrats babes 9 Likes 1 Share

The 'Africaness' in me wants to judge her but its 2017 and with all the donestic violence stories flying up and down, all i can say is "Goodluck' and hope she doesnt move from 'frying pan' to 'fire' 6 Likes 2 Shares

confirmed madness 14 Likes

marriage sometimes is a scam



when u gain ur freedom after many years of being a punching bag 13 Likes

All this I too know ladies. LovePeddler

olosho kwontinu 1 Like

She's free from the so-called prison she was in .

Go girl, enjoy your freedom and take your time to find the good man

Dont quote me if you dont want thunder to fire you 11 Likes 1 Share

HateU2:

She's free from the so-called prison she was in .

Go girl, enjoy your freedom and take your time to find the good man





She will leave him

Enjoy her freedom from another prison



Take her time to fück around as the hoe she is



Then settle down with another good man to victimize



Una never get sense. No wonder most of you are used as baby mama's because una dey worthless. A woman celebrating her divorce is probably the reason for it in the first place



Well she is probably celebrating because the court already gave her 60% of the guy's wealth. Gold diggers everywhere on this thread. NEVER MARRY A NIGERIAN LADY



19 Likes 2 Shares



This would become a trend now. Just watch out.



Smh.

She must have had another lover aside

That sweet feeling of freedom

Every Nigerian you see has one problem or the other bothering him, unless if you are a mad man.





See wat the husband is doing after the court case....HIS CASE IS TRULY DIFFERENT See wat the husband is doing after the court case....HIS CASE IS TRULY DIFFERENT 6 Likes 1 Share



On their wedding days, they will celebrate. Now this is another wahala On their wedding days, they will celebrate. Now this is another wahala 4 Likes

Contract marriage or connection marriage.

REALITY AWAITS YOU MISS

The new guy is sure somewhere around the courtroom.



Congrats sis! Life goes on!.

veinless:

worth celebrating are you a divorcee are you a divorcee

Nne5:

A party woulda been berra



Just like her wedding reception.



Nne how far