|Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by itsop(m): 9:54am
As shared by romangodess on her Instagram
page...
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/03/nigerian-ig-user-arrests-ashabi-who-has.html?m=0
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by stephleena(f): 9:56am
nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by Nne5(f): 10:03am
stephleena:No. If someone use your pic to scam people you'll understand.
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by Beckham14: 10:20am
I think they need to arrest romangoddess for assassinating Mr. English.
BTW, happy birthday to the ever smiling Ronaldinho. Blessings.
1 Like
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by Dyt(f): 10:25am
I was forced to go her page on IG
She's
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by Olafashion(f): 1:23pm
Those watermelon though
vaseline crew right about now!
1 Like
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by Tazdroid(m): 1:24pm
How does this woman carry on with her life with those two Gbagyi yams hanging on her chest?
Is she a Peak milk distributor?
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by ayatt(m): 1:24pm
mtcww
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by DONSMITH123(m): 1:25pm
Beckham14:
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by soberdrunk(m): 1:25pm
Apparently Roman bobbess' is more 'boobs' and less 'brain'...........
Ps-As much as i love boobs, nothing turns me on more than an 'intelligent' woman! A dull woman will disgrace you both inside and outside, i remember one time my guy brought this very beautiful girl to one of our hangouts and we asked her what she does for a living and she replied 'student', we asked 'what is your field' and she replied "sorry an not into football". Everybody burst out laughing and she even joined the laughter still oblivious of her mistake
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by igbsam(m): 1:25pm
All these Voluptuous booobies all over the place
What is their occupation sef ?
2 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by 247NaijaGist: 1:25pm
Her business
Meanwhile;
Warning, Extremely Graphic Pictures: Man who beheaded lady in Lagos poses with her head (+18)>>>https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/03/21/warning-extremely-graphic-pictures-man-who-beheaded-lady-in-lagos-poses-with-her-head-18/
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by sisisioge: 1:25pm
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by prettyboi1989(m): 1:26pm
hoe life
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by SoldierofPeace: 1:26pm
Na today e start ...hiss .next pls
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by wellmax(m): 1:26pm
Iranu
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by AngelicBeing: 1:27pm
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by Tazdroid(m): 1:27pm
igbsam:What the---? That GIF is really creepy. Now person go dey remember am for night
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by maxiuc(m): 1:28pm
Is this news now
Is none of my business I don't know abt you
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by DollarAngel(m): 1:29pm
This Lady's picture make me to nauseate, nothing is attractive about her, all I see are accumulated fats that needs liposuction
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by johnjay4u2u(m): 1:30pm
I have alreeady Fried beans.
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by soath(m): 1:30pm
wellmax:Abasa
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by XaviDayo: 1:31pm
Nigeria......Imagine an Olosho saying somebody is using her photo to defraud people. FIRS should go after her to collect their revenues and tax since she now runs a company head quatered between her legs. Olodo
|Re: Roman Goddess Catches Her Impersonator Using Her Pics To Defraud Men by AkachukwuD(m): 1:33pm
Is she a celebrity
