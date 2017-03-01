₦airaland Forum

Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by dorofresh: 12:16pm
Some members of the Ca­bal in the Presidency, who are scheming for relevance and seeking the ears of President Buhari, are using the memo to get back at el-Rufai, who is not in their good books.

In the memo, el-Rufai, in very blunt terms, had told the President: “Our APC admin­istration has not only failed to manage the expectations of a populace that expected over­night ‘change’ but has failed to deliver even mundane matters of governance outside of our successes in fighting BH insur­gency and corruption”.

The forces against el-Rufai re­portedly leaked the confidential memo and made it to look like el-Rufai had turned against Bu­hari – while the President him­self requested the memo from el-Rufai, reputed to be a member of his kitchen cabinet.

The plot against el-Rufai is part of the intrigues, confusion, in-fighting and scheming for power and relevance going on in the Presidency as members of the Cabal realign their forces to main­tain their hold on power – given the President’s ill-health.

Sources conversant with the issues confided to the paper that Buhari requested the memo from el Rufai, contrary to speculations that El-Rufai acted on his own volition in initiating the memo. The sources that were privy to the origin of the memo said that el-Rufai had, during his Sallah homage to Bu­hari at Daura on September 13, 2016, engaged the president on the state of the nation.

“The President was impressed with El-Rufai’s analysis of the problems confronting the admin­istration and the suggestions as to what the president needed to do to deliver. It was at that point that the president asked him to put his thoughts on paper for him,” said the source.

Sources confirmed to The AUTHORITY that El Rufai con­sulted widely, aware that the memo could be misconstrued and used against him.

“His exact fears have played out. And like we feared the pres­ident has refused to speak up. If he did the sail would have been taken out of the plot. But this is the nature of the President. Like in Magu’s case…, he was messed up by the Cabal, without the pres­ident lifting a finger,” said the source.

The Sallah encounter came just weeks after the Arewa Con­sultative Forum (ACF) had, in a meeting with the president, raised the issues that el-Rufai would also raise. The ACF impressed on the president the need to sack the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari and the Secretary to Government of the Federation Engineer David Lawal for “sheer incompetence” and lack of administrative ca­pacity.

A permanent secretary from the north east is helping the SGF, the same way Ambassador Baba­gana Kingibe is helping out Abba Kyari.

The follow up between the president and the ACF has sev­erally been scuttled by the Chief of Staff.

Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, the joint secretary of the party, has since moved on. He is now the Chief of Staff to Senator Bu­kola Saraki.

The sources confirmed that although the memo was ready be­fore the flag off of the Edo State governorship election, which the president attended, Governor El Rufai didn’t submit it because he wanted to consult further and wider.

Convinced about the noble intentions behind the memo, and the fact that the president him­self asked for it, he finally sent the memo.

Governor el-Rufai has never been popular with those around the president. He was once a strong critic of the president, but once he became convinced that Goodluck Jonathan must be de­feated, he switched and became a fanatical supporter of Buhari.

Sources told The AUTHORI­TY that the decision to ask el-Ru­fai to contest the governorship of Kaduna State was to “tactically get rid of him”. The Cabal reasoned that if El-Rufai wasn’t the gover­nor of Kaduna State, it would have been difficult to stop him from be­coming the Chief of Staff.

Story courtesy AUTHORITY Newspaper


http://omojuwa.com/2017/03/exclusive-president-buhari-asked-el-rufai-write-leaked-memo-daura-meeting/

Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by mrnigerdelta: 1:26pm
na una sabi

Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by Cekpo34(m): 2:14pm
How is this a news?

Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by Kathmandu(f): 2:28pm
Buhari the dull President

Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by MaziOmenuko: 3:07pm
I coould remember sometime last year when Buhari advised anyone that has any suggestion to put it in writing and forward to him. I think he was reacting to the Father Mbaka speech or something like that.

Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by ShitHead: 4:28pm
Did he eventually read it? NO!!!

Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by ugdavid62(m): 4:28pm
Oh I see
Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by Akshow: 4:29pm
Yawns

Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by Wiseandtrue(f): 4:29pm
Agreed the President asked you to pen down your opinion not other people's. So who were you consulting


The tone of the memo sounded so disconnected, like rivalry most importantly as if you are not expecting PMB back ever again shocked shocked lipsrsealed

Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by Maziebuka01(m): 4:29pm
ok
Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by TheArticleNG(m): 4:29pm
ok
Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 4:29pm
Bubu is a dullard undecided

Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by BUTCHCASSIDY: 4:30pm
Bullshit

Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by Franzinni: 4:30pm
grin
Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by 5starmilitant: 4:30pm
simpleseyi:


If Buhari is dull what do we call the person that brought you forth to the world? No ill feelings, just a question.

Buhari is dull. Oya come and beat me in my house. cheesy cheesy

Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by NotNairalandi(m): 4:30pm
abeg i no get time to copy this long note.. make i de go,tomoro i go borrow the note from class prefect copy am undecided

viviangist abeg make we go our house,even if na only bwest i press before my papa come back i go take am like that undecided

Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by iamDaisy(f): 4:30pm
simpleseyi:


If Buhari is dull what do we call the person that brought you forth to the world? No ill feelings, just a question.
kikikikiki cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by Urukpe: 4:31pm
MaziOmenuko:
I coould remember sometime last year when Buhari advised anyone that has any suggestion to put it in writing and forward to him. I think he was reacting to the Father Mbaka speech or something like that.

You they enter class

Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by BUTCHCASSIDY: 4:31pm
Smart. At least he has the sense to question stuff.
Cant say the same about you
Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by Franzinni: 4:31pm
Make I think
Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by whatmoreng: 4:32pm
Who cares?
Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by burkingx(f): 4:33pm
cheesy
Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by Jeel: 4:34pm
lies
Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by eosigwe(m): 4:35pm
so what now happen?

Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by kkboy: 4:35pm
“Our APC admin­istration has not only failed to manage the expectations of a populace that expected over­night ‘change’ but has failed to deliver even mundane matters of governance outside of our successes in fighting BH insur­gency and corruption”.

This is the blunt but bitter truth APC members must find a way to swallow.
There are two types of friends: 1 - I would have told you and 2 - I told you.
I think El-Rufia falls within the second category.
Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by 4dor: 4:37pm
This is one of the reasons why I hardly believe stuff online? El Rufai? Member of Buhari's kitchen cabinet? When there was this constant talk about him acting as the Vice President bullying Osibanjo, I kept saying it was a lie and people didn't believe. We give this guy more power than he really has. Elrufai that could not nominate Minister, how is he influential biko?
Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by Gaborone(f): 4:37pm
Too much noise.
Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by Bants(m): 4:39pm
what are the role of special advisers if buhari has to consult a governor to write a memo i guess lere olayinka would have done a better job if he was looking for criticism or he would have gone to fayose.. this rubbish does not add up except buhari has bunch of muppets in his cabinet
Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by ODUBEZE: 4:42pm
Wiseandtrue:
Agreed the President asked you to pen down your opinion not other people's. So who were you consulting


The tone of the memo sounded so disconnected, like rivalry most importantly as if you are not expecting PMB back ever again shocked shocked lipsrsealed

You are on point Dear. Are you the goddess of wisdom I enjoy reading your comment alot wink

Apart from the memo, hellrufai tried to disassociate himself from the President.
Recall when he said he is not close to the president That he only gives him advice when he sought him out shocked shocked shocked shocked

I guess he truly was not expecting the President to come back shocked shocked shocked

Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by dragonking3: 4:42pm
I don't trust El rufai the short devil and I don't trust Buhari the dullard cool

