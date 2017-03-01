₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,768,068 members, 3,431,588 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 March 2017 at 04:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority (5753 Views)
Buhari Asked; Where Is Lai? I Am Here Sir – Mild Drama At FEC Meeting / 3 Basic Things Buhari Asked Me To Do At Customs – Hameed Ali / Exclusive: President Jonathan Gives Away Ine In Bayelsa | 1st Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by dorofresh: 12:16pm
Some members of the Cabal in the Presidency, who are scheming for relevance and seeking the ears of President Buhari, are using the memo to get back at el-Rufai, who is not in their good books.
http://omojuwa.com/2017/03/exclusive-president-buhari-asked-el-rufai-write-leaked-memo-daura-meeting/
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by mrnigerdelta: 1:26pm
na una sabi
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by Cekpo34(m): 2:14pm
How is this a news?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by Kathmandu(f): 2:28pm
Buhari the dull President
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by MaziOmenuko: 3:07pm
I coould remember sometime last year when Buhari advised anyone that has any suggestion to put it in writing and forward to him. I think he was reacting to the Father Mbaka speech or something like that.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by ShitHead: 4:28pm
Did he eventually read it? NO!!!
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by ugdavid62(m): 4:28pm
Oh I see
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by Akshow: 4:29pm
Yawns
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by Wiseandtrue(f): 4:29pm
Agreed the President asked you to pen down your opinion not other people's. So who were you consulting
The tone of the memo sounded so disconnected, like rivalry most importantly as if you are not expecting PMB back ever again
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by Maziebuka01(m): 4:29pm
ok
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by TheArticleNG(m): 4:29pm
ok
WATCH THE VIDEO THAT LED TO KEMEN'S EVICTION HERE >>
http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/bbnaija-watch-video-that-led-to-kemens.html
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 4:29pm
Bubu is a dullard
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by BUTCHCASSIDY: 4:30pm
Bullshit
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by Franzinni: 4:30pm
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by 5starmilitant: 4:30pm
simpleseyi:
Buhari is dull. Oya come and beat me in my house.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by NotNairalandi(m): 4:30pm
abeg i no get time to copy this long note.. make i de go,tomoro i go borrow the note from class prefect copy am
viviangist abeg make we go our house,even if na only bwest i press before my papa come back i go take am like that
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by iamDaisy(f): 4:30pm
simpleseyi:kikikikiki
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by Urukpe: 4:31pm
MaziOmenuko:
You they enter class
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by BUTCHCASSIDY: 4:31pm
Smart. At least he has the sense to question stuff.
Cant say the same about you
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by Franzinni: 4:31pm
Make I think
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by whatmoreng: 4:32pm
Who cares?
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by burkingx(f): 4:33pm
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by Jeel: 4:34pm
lies
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by eosigwe(m): 4:35pm
so what now happen?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by kkboy: 4:35pm
“Our APC administration has not only failed to manage the expectations of a populace that expected overnight ‘change’ but has failed to deliver even mundane matters of governance outside of our successes in fighting BH insurgency and corruption”.
This is the blunt but bitter truth APC members must find a way to swallow.
There are two types of friends: 1 - I would have told you and 2 - I told you.
I think El-Rufia falls within the second category.
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by 4dor: 4:37pm
This is one of the reasons why I hardly believe stuff online? El Rufai? Member of Buhari's kitchen cabinet? When there was this constant talk about him acting as the Vice President bullying Osibanjo, I kept saying it was a lie and people didn't believe. We give this guy more power than he really has. Elrufai that could not nominate Minister, how is he influential biko?
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by Gaborone(f): 4:37pm
Too much noise.
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by Bants(m): 4:39pm
what are the role of special advisers if buhari has to consult a governor to write a memo i guess lere olayinka would have done a better job if he was looking for criticism or he would have gone to fayose.. this rubbish does not add up except buhari has bunch of muppets in his cabinet
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by ODUBEZE: 4:42pm
Wiseandtrue:
You are on point Dear. Are you the goddess of wisdom I enjoy reading your comment alot
Apart from the memo, hellrufai tried to disassociate himself from the President.
Recall when he said he is not close to the president That he only gives him advice when he sought him out
I guess he truly was not expecting the President to come back
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Asked El-Rufai To Write Leaked Memo At Daura Meeting - Omojuwa, Authority by dragonking3: 4:42pm
I don't trust El rufai the short devil and I don't trust Buhari the dullard
Electronic Voting In Nigeria / What Kind Of Democracy Is This? / Buhari In Auto Crash
Viewing this topic: myola(m), corneredlove(m), Openreach, Terror666, kazykeller(m), Estellar, Ceepy, Eseose9(f), PapaBrowne(m), chiefolododo(m), Youngadvocate, Dongreat(m), juman(m), mantosa(m), yinkslinks(m), Kiakia(m), Abhamid(m), martynsnet, OkeOladimeji, ojuu4u(m), sunmike065(m), uniknet, naptu2, Godsfavour001(m), Goahead(m), SpencerLewis(m), Tuneday01(m), wasak(m), viper86(m), Equado(m), Haslil878(m), papadee93(m), ayoodeji(m), Justpassingby45(m), yusuf01(m), dee007(m), tunde300us(m), vena92, multiconcept(m), Awoo88, papushki(m), RebelChip, dainvincible(m), tchimatic(m), izibili44, whisperofGod(m), lanresz(m), 2cato, AgentOfAllah, nimsy(m), DrOBD(m), Darchangel(m), tafabaloo, Isantimkiet, sanky346, ayodejioladejo5(m), 2point5, azeezbaba(m), Mintek, tosin2013, matrix4(m), hacheem(m), unearthed(m), Mudorsis, bismack, senatorbayor(m), oruma19, troot, gboly3190(m), moneytalks86(m), ugdavid62(m), HYARNUOLUWA(f), agborodun, eezeribe(m) and 202 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17