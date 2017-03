Mr. Yakubu was arrested by the anti-graft EFCC after about $9.8 million cash was found in his house in Kaduna.



The court granted Mr. Yakubu a N300 million bail while he was also asked to produce two suretees.





Details later…





http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/226716-breaking-court-grants-ex-nnpc-chief-andrew-yakubu-bail.html A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday granted bail to Andrew Yakubu, a former head of Nigeria’s state oil firm, NNPC.Mr. Yakubu was arrested by the anti-graft EFCC after about $9.8 million cash was found in his house in Kaduna.The court granted Mr. Yakubu a N300 million bail while he was also asked to produce two suretees.Details later…