Mr. Yakubu was arrested by the anti-graft EFCC after about $9.8 million cash was found in his house in Kaduna.



The court granted Mr. Yakubu a N300 million bail while he was also asked to produce two suretees.





Details later…





The way this Buhari/APC govt dramatizes their so-called fight against corruption

pushing propaganda to the media and sending accused to Kuje prison . . .



We are watching 2 Likes

And Bro Emeka wey stole ordinary phone is still in detention. NIGERIA MY COUNTRY WHERE BIGTIME THIEVES ARE CELEBRATED WHILE SMALL THIEVES WHO VENTURED INTO STEALING TO MAKE ENDS MEET ARE CASTRATED.

very well, he shuld tell those that dash him dollars to come dash him again so he can bail himsel, stupid people i wish its jus the begining..

So he ws given bail to d tune of N300million...diz dude still has stacks of cash left where dat came from.

Rubbish.





Nigeria is just a pot of beans... Nigeria is just a pot of beans...

N300,000,000. BY BANK TRANSFER OR CASH ?

woooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooow oga e don be for you...

The bail is quite small considering the amount he had in his possession









Naija which way? And someone that stood an android phone was sentenced to death by hanging.

thief

Ghhhh

rubbish

and u sentence one to death for stealing phone......interesting country

Obviously, much money is still available. N300 million bail sum. That's much.

Okay

247NaijaGist:

I think we've had enough of those pics on a similar thread on FP, you can check 'em out