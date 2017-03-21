₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Court Grants Andrew Yakubu Bail Of N300 Million by Islie: 12:52pm
A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday granted bail to Andrew Yakubu, a former head of Nigeria’s state oil firm, NNPC.
Mr. Yakubu was arrested by the anti-graft EFCC after about $9.8 million cash was found in his house in Kaduna.
The court granted Mr. Yakubu a N300 million bail while he was also asked to produce two suretees.
Details later…
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/226716-breaking-court-grants-ex-nnpc-chief-andrew-yakubu-bail.html
|Re: Court Grants Andrew Yakubu Bail Of N300 Million by Splashme: 12:55pm
The way this Buhari/APC govt dramatizes their so-called fight against corruption
pushing propaganda to the media and sending accused to Kuje prison . . .
We are watching
|Re: Court Grants Andrew Yakubu Bail Of N300 Million by malware: 12:59pm
And Bro Emeka wey stole ordinary phone is still in detention. NIGERIA MY COUNTRY WHERE BIGTIME THIEVES ARE CELEBRATED WHILE SMALL THIEVES WHO VENTURED INTO STEALING TO MAKE ENDS MEET ARE CASTRATED.
|Re: Court Grants Andrew Yakubu Bail Of N300 Million by naijagobetter(m): 1:20pm
very well, he shuld tell those that dash him dollars to come dash him again so he can bail himsel, stupid people i wish its jus the begining..
|Re: Court Grants Andrew Yakubu Bail Of N300 Million by EricBloodAxe: 1:33pm
So he ws given bail to d tune of N300million...diz dude still has stacks of cash left where dat came from.
|Re: Court Grants Andrew Yakubu Bail Of N300 Million by chris6flash: 1:34pm
Rubbish.
|Re: Court Grants Andrew Yakubu Bail Of N300 Million by unclezuma: 1:34pm
Nigeria is just a pot of beans...
|Re: Court Grants Andrew Yakubu Bail Of N300 Million by Lexusgs430: 1:34pm
N300,000,000. BY BANK TRANSFER OR CASH ?
|Re: Court Grants Andrew Yakubu Bail Of N300 Million by HARJANI9000(m): 1:34pm
woooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooow oga e don be for you...
|Re: Court Grants Andrew Yakubu Bail Of N300 Million by Tazdroid(m): 1:35pm
The bail is quite small considering the amount he had in his possession
|Re: Court Grants Andrew Yakubu Bail Of N300 Million by 247NaijaGist: 1:35pm
Good for him
Meanwhile;
|Re: Court Grants Andrew Yakubu Bail Of N300 Million by Handsomebeing(m): 1:35pm
Naija which way? And someone that stood an android phone was sentenced to death by hanging.
|Re: Court Grants Andrew Yakubu Bail Of N300 Million by richidinho(m): 1:35pm
thief
|Re: Court Grants Andrew Yakubu Bail Of N300 Million by DollarAngel(m): 1:35pm
Ghhhh
|Re: Court Grants Andrew Yakubu Bail Of N300 Million by fejikudz(m): 1:35pm
rubbish
|Re: Court Grants Andrew Yakubu Bail Of N300 Million by mazizitonene(m): 1:35pm
and u sentence one to death for stealing phone......interesting country
|Re: Court Grants Andrew Yakubu Bail Of N300 Million by Rekit: 1:36pm
Obviously, much money is still available. N300 million bail sum. That's much.
|Re: Court Grants Andrew Yakubu Bail Of N300 Million by snadguy007(m): 1:36pm
Okay
|Re: Court Grants Andrew Yakubu Bail Of N300 Million by Tazdroid(m): 1:36pm
247NaijaGist:I think we've had enough of those pics on a similar thread on FP, you can check 'em out
|Re: Court Grants Andrew Yakubu Bail Of N300 Million by DollarAngel(m): 1:36pm
malware:
Who taught you pigin?
