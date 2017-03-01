₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Governor Al-makura's Son Arrested For Killing Student by 360frolic(m): 1:18pm
Khaleed Umar Al-Makura, son of Nasarawa state governor, Umar Al-Makura, has been arrested for killing a student of Government Secondary School, Lafia.
The victim, Ovye Amos, died on Sunday night after he was hit by the governor’s son with a car.
NAN reports that students of the school protested his death, carrying placards with various inscriptions demanding justice for Amos, a junior secondary school two student.
Aliyu Tijjani, Nasarawa state commissioner for education, said the government had taken measures to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to book.
“He has already been arrested. I want to express my profound dismay and sadness over what happened here yesterday. It is unfortunate, very very unfortunate.”
Goodluck Agwu, school head boy, explained that Amos was hit by the car driven by Khaleed when he went out to buy batteries for his flashlight at 8:00pm.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/governor-al-makuras-son-arrested-for.html
cc lalasticlala
Re: Governor Al-makura's Son Arrested For Killing Student by soberdrunk(m): 1:20pm
Yawa!!
Re: Governor Al-makura's Son Arrested For Killing Student by Olafashion(f): 1:20pm
If this boy doesn't die by hanging. Or you let him go free The whole constitution will not prosper!!
Re: Governor Al-makura's Son Arrested For Killing Student by Mynd44: 1:27pm
Olafashion:People dont hang for vehicular manslaughter. Heck, he wont get more than 7 years if this is not ruled as an innocent accident and the victim blamed
Re: Governor Al-makura's Son Arrested For Killing Student by sharpshap(m): 1:29pm
Let's hope justice would be served accordingly.
Re: Governor Al-makura's Son Arrested For Killing Student by iykofias(m): 1:31pm
Re: Governor Al-makura's Son Arrested For Killing Student by alignacademy(m): 1:31pm
sharpshap:
Exactly
Re: Governor Al-makura's Son Arrested For Killing Student by Thisboysef(m): 1:32pm
I jst dey observe
Re: Governor Al-makura's Son Arrested For Killing Student by CASTOSVILLA(m): 1:32pm
Nothing go happen
Re: Governor Al-makura's Son Arrested For Killing Student by francisMKD(m): 1:33pm
so somebody cannot do mistake and kill somebody in peace again?
na wa oooo
Re: Governor Al-makura's Son Arrested For Killing Student by unclezuma: 1:33pm
I know nothing will happen to the psychopath...
Re: Governor Al-makura's Son Arrested For Killing Student by Keneking: 1:33pm
APC gov sef
Re: Governor Al-makura's Son Arrested For Killing Student by jojomario(m): 1:34pm
N
Re: Governor Al-makura's Son Arrested For Killing Student by BrainnewsNg(f): 1:34pm
He is a serving Governor's son bah?
He will be released the same day from police net
But, without bail.
