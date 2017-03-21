Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father (2217 Views)

His wife, Laraba has shared an update on her Instagram page welcoming him home and thanking all ThinTallTony's fans.



ThinTallTony's wife maintains her husband is an amazing husband and father, despite the fact that he denied her and their kids over and over again on international TV and publicly made out with one of his fellow housemates, Bisola.



Laraba can't wait for ThinTallTony to come babysit the kids while she takes a break.



The show is over for her man now, she has enabled comments again on her Instagram page.



The eviction pain am



The dream of 25million naira is dead



He is just giving a deceptive smell

The eviction pain am

The dream of 25million naira is dead

Go and start kemmening your wife like you did with bnaija housemates

Abeg who see dat my charger for here? I don dey fine am since yestarday



Back to square 1

25 million was however a dream!



nice one jare.... make sure you dnt adhere to home breakers advice 2 Likes

b4 nko, she no get choice dan to welcome him na, if she no welcome am, many babes ar ready to welcome hm b4 nko, she no get choice dan to welcome him na, if she no welcome am, many babes ar ready to welcome hm 1 Like

end time father

end time show

and what not, she's still standing with him So after all the fingering scandaland what not, she's still standing with him

chaii all those home destroyers will be so mad right now



Una plans no work, make una go find husbands and stop minding other peoples business 1 Like







I'm gushing too!

But for..............

Chelsea!!!

Chelsea for life!

KTBFFH!!

How e take affect price of dollars for aboki hand?

Good for her.

I see Otapiapia or sniper in somebody's future...





;DOk cool

Amazing daddy that said you guyz were dead SMH........

Gboromi deleru.. .una see am soo. .ttt do this one ttt do day one.. The wife no even send.. .all of una con carry the mata put for head like olosho wey de find market.. .Learn to always mind ya business 1 Like

VickyRotex:

Chelsea for life! where u see chelsea where u see chelsea

Pls enjoy ur family,forget about BBN

Nice, End of the TTT saga then

Pls who is Thin Tall Tony?

All was a show for the prize but another woman on my man, no matter the kind of show it is, l go deal with...

- did he use canoe to paddle from SA to Lagos? He was evicted on Sunday night and arrived few hours ago- did he use canoe to paddle from SA to Lagos?

Wow so its a game after all.. Smh

Oh some girls in this Forum, will be like "After all he did "?Salute madam.

good for her. she is a good woman.

unclezuma:

I see Otapiapia or sniper in somebody's future...





na wetin me dey reason so with d way she calmly receive Tony back na wetin me dey reason so with d way she calmly receive Tony back

1 Like