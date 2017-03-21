₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,767,940 members, 3,431,150 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 March 2017 at 01:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father (2928 Views)
|Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by ObiOmaMu: 1:23pm
Big Brother Naija evicted housemate ThinTallTony returned to Lagos few hours ago today after he was evicted on Sunday during the live show.
His wife, Laraba has shared an update on her Instagram page welcoming him home and thanking all ThinTallTony's fans.
ThinTallTony's wife maintains her husband is an amazing husband and father, despite the fact that he denied her and their kids over and over again on international TV and publicly made out with one of his fellow housemates, Bisola.
Laraba can't wait for ThinTallTony to come babysit the kids while she takes a break.
The show is over for her man now, she has enabled comments again on her Instagram page.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/thintalltonys-wife-welcomes-him-home.html
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by Mediapace: 1:25pm
He is just giving a deceptive smell
The eviction pain am
The dream of 25million naira is dead
Go and start kemmening your wife like you did with bnaija housemates
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by Thisboysef(m): 1:28pm
Abeg who see dat my charger for here? I don dey fine am since yestarday
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by Olafashion(f): 1:29pm
25 million was however a dream!
Back to square 1
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by 247NaijaGist: 1:29pm
Should we fry beans?
Meanwhile;
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by deb303(f): 1:30pm
nice one jare.... make sure you dnt adhere to home breakers advice
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by TINALETC3(f): 1:30pm
b4 nko, she no get choice dan to welcome him na, if she no welcome am, many babes ar ready to welcome hm
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by NWANICHODE: 1:30pm
Kk
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by Terror666: 1:30pm
end time father
end time show
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by kateskitty(f): 1:30pm
So after all the fingering scandal and what not, she's still standing with him
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by HandsomeJude: 1:30pm
chaii all those home destroyers will be so mad right now
Una plans no work, make una go find husbands and stop minding other peoples business
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by VickyRotex(f): 1:31pm
I'm gushing too!
But for..............
Chelsea!!!
Chelsea for life!
KTBFFH!!
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by sharpshap(m): 1:31pm
How e take affect price of dollars for aboki hand?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by kimbra(f): 1:31pm
She's maintaining a façade of a wife pleased with her husband's infidelity.
Deceive the gullible ones ma'.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by morereb10: 1:31pm
Woooow
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by unclezuma: 1:31pm
I see Otapiapia or sniper in somebody's future...
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by coolestchris(m): 1:31pm
;DOk cool
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by AkachukwuD(m): 1:31pm
Amazing daddy that said you guyz were dead SMH........
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by tayoxx(m): 1:32pm
Gboromi deleru.. .una see am soo. .ttt do this one ttt do day one.. The wife no even send.. .all of una con carry the mata put for head like olosho wey de find market.. .Learn to always mind ya business
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by HandsomeJude: 1:32pm
VickyRotex:where u see chelsea
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by Jobig(m): 1:32pm
Pls enjoy ur family,forget about BBN
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by Tazdroid(m): 1:32pm
Nice, End of the TTT saga then
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by koksybrown: 1:32pm
Pls who is Thin Tall Tony?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by Selena06(f): 1:32pm
All was a show for the prize but another woman on my man, no matter the kind of show it is, l go deal with...
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by jerrykho(m): 1:33pm
v
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by Keneking: 1:33pm
He was evicted on Sunday night and arrived few hours ago
- did he use canoe to paddle from SA to Lagos?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by sharliz(f): 1:33pm
Wow so its a game after all.. Smh
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by hollywater: 1:33pm
Oh some girls in this Forum, will be like "After all he did "?Salute madam.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by anuliecutie: 1:33pm
good for her. she is a good woman.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by Tazdroid(m): 1:33pm
unclezuma:na wetin me dey reason so with d way she calmly receive Tony back
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by AngelicBeing: 1:34pm
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Welcomes Him Home, Gushes He's An Amazing Husband & Father by BUTCHCASSIDY: 1:35pm
Some women are the architects of their wahala
