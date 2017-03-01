₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Oritsejafor Gives Church Members N5m To Start Small Scale Businesses (Pic by zoba88: 4:05pm
DOS CONVENTION POVERTY ALLEVIATION 2017
In the midst of the economic recession in Nigeria, Pastor Oritsejafor and wife Helen via Word of Life Bible Church, (IGC) gave out 5 million naira to 100 beneficiaries to start up small scale businesses which is aimed at boosting their standard of living.
The beneficiaries who got 50,000 naira each were drawn from various Teaching Centres of the church through an open balloting system.This was part of the activities which climaxed the Daughters of Sarah International Convention/Trade Fair 2017.Delegates who attended the programme from outside the state were also given wrappers.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/pastor-oritsejafor-wife-gift-100-church.html?m=1
Wow...nice
money is talking
But can 50k start a business that is profitable?
Ok
Matthew 6:3 Are you sure these men are Christians? I really have pity on people calling these people men of god. How??
Acts 10:25 See people kneeling down to them and they give like it is not from the heart. When you give someone a gift, most like a hug follows, but these pastors never hug anyone.
Romans 1:25 they gladly accept the worship of men.
They turn the camera rolling whenever they give peanuts.
Can someone remind these people that giving is not only in the church? Can they be asked to turn off the camera when they give gifts?
Matthew 6:5 explains why these men take pictures and video recordings of these events
After collecting how much from Church members ?
This thing pay I swear.
Wears golden chains like that of 2chainz,Lil Wayne & Bird Man
...from his pocket or from church offerings?
think theres a verse somewhere in the new testament that says "the disciples had all things in common, and none was found lacking among them"
They should use it to play nairabet because 50k can only start pure water business.
feran15:at all at all na im bad pass
, I need to visit dat church
Can i hear someone shout Halleluiah
feran15:At least its something.... Its always good to appreciate good deeds than to criticize them.
Nice but 50K is small
was he usually this FAT.....am sorry, am just very curious, just luk at em bele. woow
And what's with the high GOLDEN CHAIRS are pastors now kings, even that otobo boyfriend dey also seat for golden chair.
We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give. Nice one
God bless Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor
kikikikiki Take from them and give back little to a few iranu.
ponzi scheme don pay, lol
booked
meanwhile
if i start putting the 1k in my account i will be a millionaire on my own.
Make una leave us alone nao? haba! ponzi in different shades
waley007:
Grt very commendable from Papa Ayo. Not like some people who will only pray for you with wonderful motivation speeches and leave you high and dry.
But Papa Ayo pls dash me that your Maybach Benz for empowerment Na. I need it to have the power to pull up in a Mercedes.
AntiWailer:It is impossible to please Nigerians
G
