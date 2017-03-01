₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by emefav: 4:38pm
Pastor Abel Eku, who served the Christ Chosen Church of God for 25 years, has been arrested for planting explosives at the headquarters of his church. It was gathered that the Benin-based Pastor planted explosives at the church headquarters on January 22, scheduled to be the day for the church's international conference.
The Pastor who was arrested after the bomb was detected and detonated by security operatives of the Edo State Police command, confessed to committing the crime. He further disclosed that he manufactured and planted the bombs, as a way of revenging his bitter dismissal from the church over marital issues.
The 57-year-old Pastor further told newsmen, that he had a rethink and called the church's officials telling them about the location of the bomb, which he alleged wasn't meant to kill but to scare his church members and elders.
“I am 57 years old. I had marital issues with my wife. We came to the church to resolve it and it was not resolved. It led to my dismissal. I was very bitter about the dismissal. I don’t have the intention of killing people. My action is very bad.”
On how he was made a pastor in the church, Pastor Abel said his parents offered him to the church as a first fruit because of inability to have children. “I was given to the church as a first issue.
My parents were married for many years without any issue, so they vowed at the alter that any first child God gave to them would be given to the church. That was how they gave me to the church" he said.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/pastor-arrested-while-trying-to-bomb.html
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by izzou(m): 4:38pm
His parents gave him to the church as first fruits??
Am a Christian, but this is hilarious
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by stephleena(f): 4:40pm
smh...
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by izzou(m): 4:41pm
stephleena:
Reply my mention naa
Haba
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by Jabioro: 4:49pm
Evil mind.. you're the first fruit given to church by your parents.. no big deal let church offer you to where you belong. SAMBISA of course.. and Nigeria Solder would chop up your head.. Eranko..
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by Young03: 4:55pm
Where is the church located?
Ikpoba hill or sapele rd
angel mike should blow the trumpet fast cause tym is against some pple oo
we won fly go heaven
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by weedtheweeds: 5:06pm
I am sure El Rufai is involved
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 5:06pm
you lack Common sense you want to kill people who doesn't even know about your beef with the church.
Take off your clothes and get dressed in our jewish attire and enjoy our watery beans meal
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by AntiWailer: 5:06pm
After bombing it.
All criminals
Fayose
FFK and other thieves will say FIGHT against the church and Islamization agenda.
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by themonk: 5:06pm
Everybody is goin psycho these days, sucides, and other stupid things that would make aliens fly past without contacting us.
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by megrimor(m): 5:06pm
Wow a Bomb Pastor
Pastor BOMBASTIC
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 5:07pm
On how he was made a pastor in the church, Pastor Abel said his parents offered him to the church as a first fruit because of inability to have children. “I was given to the church as a first issue.
Hahahahaha
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by omolola15(m): 5:07pm
If he was successful, the next thing will be to blame it on the Muslims and El rufai.... Thank God it didn't get to that.
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by luckiddean: 5:07pm
weedtheweeds:
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by herdekunley9ja: 5:07pm
pastors with different news
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by Akshow: 5:07pm
Maka why
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by hucienda: 5:07pm
smh
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by lfleak: 5:07pm
Terrorist
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by sotall(m): 5:08pm
ok
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by pauljumbo: 5:08pm
pathetic
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by Keneking: 5:08pm
Edo terrorist...what is the jail term for terrorist sef?
Where is DSS?
"I am 57 years old. I had marital issues with my wife. We came to the church to resolve it and it was not resolved."
- Women again
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by midehi2(f): 5:09pm
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by Negotiate: 5:09pm
Wicked
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by Tokziby: 5:09pm
Pastor Boko Haram or Pastor MEND or Pastor Avenger??
Your Bomb will only scare people, se na Bisco or na Banger even if any of those two explode for ur hand na hospital straight.
So tell us wetin u take make the bomb to scare people?? Water?
Werey!!!
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by noble71(m): 5:09pm
This is the reason Seun don't go to Church
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by professorfal: 5:10pm
great! I've found an excuse not to go to church anymore, The pastor might bomb the church.
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by techgirlng(f): 5:10pm
#idontbelieveit
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 5:11pm
end time church
end time aggrieved pastor
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by HHH7king: 5:11pm
[color=#990000][/color] Time shall reveal many secrets.
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by ajalawole(m): 5:11pm
The man lost job , na em e wen bomb his former employer
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:11pm
I am glad the dismissed PASTOR had a rethink. If not innocent people would have lost their lives over what they know nothing about.
But then again, I wonder if these church elders usually seek the face of God or ask for wisdom before embarking on some matters
There are at time you tamper justice with mercy because ALL HAVE SINNED! you don't have to throw the baby away with the water
Re: Pastor Trying To Bomb His Church In Edo, Arrested (Photos) by herdekunley9ja: 5:12pm
Why they arrest him no be him built it himself
