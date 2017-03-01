₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by emefav: 5:16pm
37-year-old Nigerian music video director, filmmaker, and television director whose works have appeared on Channel O, MTV Base, Soundcity TV and BET, have been warned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to keep her dealings legitimate or risk being busted even in a wedding party.
This came after Kemi tweeted that she clicked to see the 29 people, EFCC is following. She further disclosed that those people might be devils, or might on the commission's radar now.
Here's the tweet and the reply from EFCC;
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/efcc-warns-music-video-director-kemi.html
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by IamAirforce1: 5:17pm
Where is the joke?
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by Olafashion(f): 5:18pm
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by amebovillage(m): 5:20pm
Hehehehehehehe
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by Toluabigr8(m): 5:20pm
ok efcc kip on d good tab
3 Likes
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by Young03: 5:27pm
Make i go sleep
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by modelmike7(m): 5:36pm
No wonder the guy was given a recommendation letter. . . . . . I remembered when Arsenal Football Club started there way to the fumbling path and stumbled to the 4th position and a certain Arsenal Fan tweeted @OfficialEFFC, to come and arrest Arsene Wenger, the handler replied with ' please we are so sorry, there is nothing we can do about this because, it is not our FOURTH!!! ....... CLASSIC, prolly a Chelsea Fan as well!
9 Likes
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by decatalyst(m): 5:57pm
That EFCC handler is strategicastrategically warning Kemi Adetiba...you could be cuffed anywhere!
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by Fuadeiza(m): 7:39pm
I swear this guy is crazy ooooo
hahahahahahaha
i like his sense of humor
5 Likes
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by Flexherbal(m): 7:40pm
" ...have been warned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to keep her dealings legitimate or risk being busted even in a wedding party."
This apply to even the EFCC agent.
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by sod09(m): 7:41pm
lol....
dis aint warning op,dats sarcasm
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by naijainfogalery: 7:42pm
Nairaland has now turned to a garbage ground . Of all the events and news online why this ??
This one does not worth being on the front page .
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by multiconcept(m): 7:42pm
Hmmmmmmmmm
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by johnmarcel(m): 7:42pm
wetin consign EFCC
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by johnmarcel(m): 7:42pm
wetin consign EFCC with movies?
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by Blainz(m): 7:42pm
This handler is good
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by mazizitonene(m): 7:43pm
see bro....u just got a commendation.....now is the perfect time to chill a bit ....don't stress it....
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by izzy4shizzy(m): 7:43pm
Ayam not understanding
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by macaranta(m): 7:44pm
Subtle punch... "keep her dealings legitimate or risk being busted even in a wedding party."
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by Ngasky(m): 7:44pm
This efcc handler no send person
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by seenter84: 7:44pm
Meaning kemi can be busted at a wedding if she's wanted by dem
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by Lunagirl(f): 7:44pm
Whoever is handling that effcc account is SAVAGE
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by Alexk2(m): 7:45pm
My guy!
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by dessz(m): 7:45pm
i get the joke(sarcastic post) but it ain't funny its kinda stale;
on a better note, fellow nairalanders I need a new sim which one do u suggest I buy for browsing Glo or Etisalat.
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by Mouthgag: 7:45pm
Mumu handler
The director is so smart...
She don get free advertisements
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by QuietHammer(m): 7:45pm
You have to be a bit intelligent to get the EFCC's tweets
3 Likes
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by 175(m): 7:45pm
Nairaland fall my hand with this caption on Front page.
Una no sabi sacarsm?
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by willyo(m): 7:45pm
EFCCc no dey see them Amechi and Tinubu?
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by jidebond: 7:47pm
This guy is mouthed
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by mrlaw93(m): 7:47pm
Dey pokenose for wetin no concern oo.. E be lyk say u wan give EFCC part of wetin u earn from The wedding party..
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by wellmax(m): 7:47pm
Whao. This EFCC guy is just too good
|Re: EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" by RobbStark: 7:47pm
That Banky head go good to slap. Omo see head as e dey shine
