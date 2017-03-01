Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / EFCC Warns Kemi Adetiba With Her Work "The Wedding Party" (6834 Views)

This came after Kemi tweeted that she clicked to see the 29 people, EFCC is following. She further disclosed that those people might be devils, or might on the commission's radar now.



Here's the tweet and the reply from EFCC;



Where is the joke?

Hehehehehehehe 1 Like

ok efcc kip on d good tab 3 Likes

Make i go sleep

No wonder the guy was given a recommendation letter. . . . . . I remembered when Arsenal Football Club started there way to the fumbling path and stumbled to the 4th position and a certain Arsenal Fan tweeted @OfficialEFFC, to come and arrest Arsene Wenger, the handler replied with ' please we are so sorry, there is nothing we can do about this because, it is not our FOURTH!!! ....... CLASSIC, prolly a Chelsea Fan as well! 9 Likes

That EFCC handler is strategicastrategically warning Kemi Adetiba...you could be cuffed anywhere! 2 Likes

I swear this guy is crazy ooooo



hahahahahahaha





i like his sense of humor 5 Likes

" ...have been warned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to keep her dealings legitimate or risk being busted even in a wedding party."



This apply to even the EFCC agent. 1 Like

lol....

dis aint warning op,dats sarcasm 1 Like

Nairaland has now turned to a garbage ground . Of all the events and news online why this ??



This one does not worth being on the front page . 2 Likes

Hmmmmmmmmm

wetin consign EFCC

wetin consign EFCC with movies?

This handler is good

see bro....u just got a commendation.....now is the perfect time to chill a bit ....don't stress it.... 1 Like

Ayam not understanding

Subtle punch... "keep her dealings legitimate or risk being busted even in a wedding party."

This efcc handler no send person

Meaning kemi can be busted at a wedding if she's wanted by dem

Whoever is handling that effcc account is SAVAGE 1 Like

My guy!





Mumu handler



The director is so smart...







She don get free advertisements

You have to be a bit intelligent to get the EFCC's tweets 3 Likes

Nairaland fall my hand with this caption on Front page.





Una no sabi sacarsm?

EFCCc no dey see them Amechi and Tinubu?

This guy is mouthed

Dey pokenose for wetin no concern oo.. E be lyk say u wan give EFCC part of wetin u earn from The wedding party..

Whao. This EFCC guy is just too good