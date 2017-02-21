₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,768,243 members, 3,432,112 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 March 2017 at 10:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) (5043 Views)
Ganduje Visits Sick Senator Musa In Hospital / Ganduje Visits Qur'anic Model School / Solomon Arase Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by metronaija2: 7:24pm
Kano state Governor Umar Ganduje today paid an official visit to the Honourable Minister Of Finance Kemi Adeosun in her office. See photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-gov-ganduje-visits-minister-kemi.html
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by Redman36: 7:28pm
so I should fry beans....ineffective minister and s thieving Governor should hv been d topic..ftc
4 Likes
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by stephleena(f): 7:28pm
madam polytechnic graduate..
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by Babanah: 7:43pm
I like the made in Nigeria sofa
1 Like
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by fiizznation(m): 7:52pm
stephleena:And you that graduated from "Harvard University" is busy trolling on a faceless forum while a polytechnic graduate is making a name for herself. Smh, some people's gullibility is out of this galaxy
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by vedaxcool(m): 7:56pm
stephleena:
Madam Cownu gladuate
7 Likes
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by PublicAssurance: 9:04pm
Burning Tax Payers money on travel/convoy
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by Winken: 9:05pm
stephleena:
Your mumu no fit end. Wetin concern poly and the topic?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by olahero(m): 9:05pm
Paris Club Refund stuff.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by DateMynd44: 9:07pm
and after then they will both head together to the OTHER ROOM. buhari's cabinet an promiscuity. TUFIAKWA
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by lammsohiman(m): 9:07pm
So wetin come happen? She don commot us for recession?
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by Cmeo(m): 9:07pm
Its hard to believe this woman has clocked 50 years. Any Kemi, keep up the good job.
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 9:11pm
fiizznation:
1 Like
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by chynie: 9:11pm
I just can't hate this woman
Despite all the bad news around her
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by deji15: 9:11pm
Two things I observed in the picture and don't blame me for starting this "rumour"
1. I think Madam Kemi is Preggy. Let me predict the name of the Child: Abisoye
2. The Chair and Table in the Finance Minister's office looks like something from 1973 and I hope the chair does not harbour bed bugs.
Just an observation....
1 Like
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by TellMeTheTruth: 9:13pm
stephleena:
Don't let bad blood kill you!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by LockDown69(m): 9:14pm
Who them epp with the visit.
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by shobxxy: 9:16pm
propagators of lies
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 9:17pm
Hmmm, what's the visit about?
Or did he go to tap Southern current?
By the way, Madam Kemi's office is cool and so spacious. Person fit play monkey post and one touch for there. Where ball dey?
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by stephleena(f): 9:17pm
TellMeTheTruth:kiss my ass#ntooor#
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by Ayblaize(m): 9:21pm
stephleena:
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by Ayblaize(m): 9:24pm
AngelicBeing:Angelicbeing, I sight una.. .Padi e.. .thanks for the popcorn the other day
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by stephleena(f): 9:25pm
fiizznation:I never,said that I am a graduate from Harvard, but at least a graduate from a reputable university, at least better than yours...I would Rather be a full time home maker, than doing that nonsense, that madame is doing up there.and yes I look up to great women, as ngozi okonjo-iweala..when the time is right,I make a solid name for myself,if I so desire,cuz politics isn't my thing,we do great things in medical field.. so guy,run along with your hairy balls..guess u re happy,you have gotten the desired attention.
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by akreest(m): 9:26pm
Probably went to find out when the Paris Club Refund will be paid. Can just hear him say: Madam, I will come personally for the cheque- don't give it to anyone else.
Embezzlement re-loaded!!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by danjaD(m): 9:33pm
Funny looking governor. English Hausa and queens english go jam
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by ItsMeAboki(m): 9:35pm
lammsohiman:
According to World Economics; yes, we are out of recession.
http://www.nairaland.com/3695809/nigerias-economy-finally-out-recession
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by sagir1994(m): 9:47pm
stephleena:and what is wrong with been a polytechnic graduate. I bet you are either secondary school drop out or you are there in the higher institution selling your stinking vigina.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by stephleena(f): 9:49pm
sagir1994:see product, of broken condom..you never saw the four walls of a nursery school.. kindergarten drop out.
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by MASTERMIND04(m): 9:55pm
sagir1994:Bro, it has not gotten to that level. Chill bro!
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by eduevolutionnow(m): 10:20pm
stephleena:The polythenic graduate we know. Madam, Abeg identify yourself. Mtshew, See her claiming nonsense. Gerrahere!
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 10:24pm
if I may ask, y d visit?
|Re: Governor Ganduje Visits Kemi Adeosun (Photos) by stephleena(f): 10:24pm
eduevolutionnow:pained,bastard go get itself a life..not my fault u re frustrated... if u like cry blood,she remains a poly graduate.. make ur chest peel..ntoooooooooooor.loser
1 Like
President Shagari Is Overthrown===> Sani Abacha Coup Speech / Saraki Swears In Mrs Oluremi Tinubu ( Pictures ) / APC Will Not Be Able To Keep Its 1 Million Housing Units Promise – Buhari
Viewing this topic: able20(m), lipopo, leesworld, sure2, haisamnigk(m), Nostradamus, Damsexy18(f), williamsmankind(m), adami48(f), tunjidj3, Anija, Taper, realjoker(m), Kadejo, felalicious99(m), deji15, oakson and 27 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10