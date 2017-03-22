₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
5 Legitimate Ways Nigerians Can Build Residual Income On The Internet by importexpert(m): 8:48pm On Mar 21
With the dwindling nature of the Nigerian economy, one will have no option than to shed tears for both the unemployed and under employed masses. instead of news of 20,000 5000 or 500 people being employed, the most common news these days are, either zenith bank sacking 1200 employees or first bank sacking 2400 employees or oil companies sacking 18500 people and so on. this series of downsizing by Nigerian companies is becoming too alarming and Nigerians need to embrace online alternatives for creating passive income.
Remember that the internet is like a vineyard where their is fruit for all. the more your contribution the better your fruit will be. In this article, the Nairaland community will discover 5 ways to build residual income on the internet. Residual or passive income is that income source that keeps paying you on a consistent basis with very minimal effort.
1. Network marketing
This type of business leverages on the power of people, imagine having a chain of people whose effort keeps paying you on a consistent basis. Network marketing is an efficient way to build residual income fast. Reason being that by having lots of people in your network that keeps duplicating your effort, it means your income source also multiplies as the number of people in your chain increases. The beauty of network marketing is that your income source will keep paying you for as long as there are people still working in your network. Lots of legitimate network marketing businesses abound online today, you only need to get on board and start building your own residual income streams.
2. Information marketing
Information marketing is the art of selling info products in the forms of eBooks, videos, audio, seminars etc. The key work here is selling solution laden products to people who need them. Man will continue to have problems in all facets of life. Hence, he will seek solutions to these problems. This is where the information marketer comes in, he sells the solution to people's problems. By continuously churning out valuable products, the information marketer is able to build passive income on the internet.
3. Blogging
You can build a continuous income source by becoming a blogger. Simply discussing about a popular topic has the potential of driving lots of traffic to the site, you can incorporate various sources of income to the site. As long as it is in an evergreen niche, people will keep visiting the content and the income streams will continue to generate passive revenue.
4. Mini-importation
This stream of income avails you the opportunity to provide a solution driven product that your customers have been wanting to have. you will keep having consistent follow of income if you continuously keep providing appropriate products that will satisfy the needs of your customers.
5. Affiliate Marketing
Affiliate marketing is an income sharing partnership between a merchant and an affiliate marketer. In this type of business, the affiliate marketer agrees to promote or sell the merchants products and a certain percentage is paid to the affiliate marketer in the form of commission. You can build residual income with affiliate marketing by promoting products that pays commission on a recurrent basis. There are so many affiliate networks around where you can easily find the right products to promote.
All the above online businesses are profitable if you will take your time to do it. personally i do more of affiliate marketing now.
Re: 5 Legitimate Ways Nigerians Can Build Residual Income On The Internet by importexpert(m): 8:49pm On Mar 21
Re: 5 Legitimate Ways Nigerians Can Build Residual Income On The Internet by Olusharp(m): 10:43pm On Mar 21
before this hit FP..
|Re: 5 Legitimate Ways Nigerians Can Build Residual Income On The Internet by iykepromotions: 11:00pm On Mar 21
importexpert:to be edited later right? even if you want to sell an information product, let it be what you know very well and practicing to avoid misleading others. affiliate marketing? in this century.
Re: 5 Legitimate Ways Nigerians Can Build Residual Income On The Internet by eluquenson(m): 7:29am
okay
Re: 5 Legitimate Ways Nigerians Can Build Residual Income On The Internet by Negotiate: 10:22pm
Good
Re: 5 Legitimate Ways Nigerians Can Build Residual Income On The Internet by ndubisik(m): 10:23pm
Sharp guy
Re: 5 Legitimate Ways Nigerians Can Build Residual Income On The Internet by Mouthgag: 10:23pm
Get
The
Help
Re: 5 Legitimate Ways Nigerians Can Build Residual Income On The Internet by Goldenheart(m): 10:24pm
Okay
