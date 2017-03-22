₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by masterblessed: 9:03pm On Mar 21
LOL IMADE WILL NOT KILL SOMEBODY WATCH HOW DAVIDO ADORABLE DAUGHTER SIGNS HER DAD HIT SONG IF WATCH VIDEO BELOW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K30cgKCxMg4
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by vizkiz: 9:07pm On Mar 21
Awwww...so sweet
I just can't wait to see my kid grow up into an adult, the feelings it brings its unimaginable.
I want to marry seh
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by naughtyDiana: 9:12pm On Mar 21
they want to force to like this song, same way they forced me to like mad over you.
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by IamAirforce1: 9:13pm On Mar 21
naughtyDiana:
"mad over you" Na good song na
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by naughtyDiana: 9:17pm On Mar 21
IamAirforce1:I just don't like it tho, deleted from my phone ystrday. its not just my style
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by andray12(m): 10:19pm On Mar 21
naughtyDiana:re u a nigerian
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by Tyche(m): 10:46pm On Mar 21
naughtyDiana:
Different strokes for different folks ...
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by masterblessed: 8:50am
Lalasticlala
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by veekid(m): 5:49pm
OOBO.......... Omo Omo Baba Olowo
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by Talk2Bella(f): 5:49pm
cute kid
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by timidapsin(m): 5:50pm
cool
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by Pebcak: 5:50pm
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by PetrePan(m): 5:50pm
naughtyDiana:who dey force u..i knw say na terry g and vic o u like
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by henrydadon(m): 5:50pm
i like this baby.
i love how davido take care of her and show her so much love..unlike wizkid that isn't proud of his son and doesn't show him off
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by Uchihaitaci: 5:50pm
vizkiz:
Oya
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by DollarAngel(m): 5:51pm
Really
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by henrydadon(m): 5:53pm
vizkiz:
you don get money for pampers
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by Sugarhugs(f): 5:53pm
naughtyDiana:
Weiten concern us?
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by GreenMavro: 5:54pm
fayose dancing to the song
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by Ra88: 5:54pm
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by vizkiz: 5:55pm
henrydadon:
Na that one small pass.
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by Oyind18: 5:55pm
Rubbish
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by emmyw(m): 5:58pm
We Should Fry Beans Abi??
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by Moseslimz(m): 5:59pm
Oyind18:Sorry now.... No vex u hear
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by Tazdroid(m): 6:00pm
Hm
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by drslimtommy: 6:00pm
SHE SIGNS HER DAD'S SONG
It's a welcome development nah?
If she signs it then what? We learnt that She's been attending sch, signing his dad's song shuldnt b our headache.
SIGNS KO DINE NI.. OP, BETTA KORRECT URSELF.
so U didnt even notice?
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by Tazdroid(m): 6:00pm
vizkiz:you won marry? Then go for it, abi you still dey market?
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by praisekeyzz(m): 6:01pm
naughtyDiana:oya wch one can u sing ngbana?
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by Flexherbal(m): 6:02pm
Lovely!
|Re: Davido's Daughter, Imade Sings 'If' By Davido (Video) by Tazdroid(m): 6:03pm
praisekeyzz:maybe na daddy showkey e sabi
SOMEBORI KOLI MY NAME ....SHOWKEY!
PIPUL DEY KOLI MY NAME.....SHOWKEY!
