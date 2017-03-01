₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by WAECFlyer1: 9:38pm
The foreign based professionals have expressed their enthusiasm to play for the country against Senegal and Burkina FasoArsenal’s Alex Iwobi, Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, Isaac Success, Ogenyi Onazi and Leon Balogun have voiced their gameness for Nigeria’s international friendlies versus Senegal and Burkina Faso.The game against the Terenga Lions is the first match Gernot Rohr’s men would be playing since defeating Algeria in a World Cup qualifier in November 2016.And after team’s first training on Tuesday at the Hive Stadium, home of English League Two side, Barnet F.C – the Eagles took to social media to express their delight returning to the national team, and are keen to give a good account of themselves in friendly games.
Source: http://360jamng.net/photos-iheanacho-iwobi-success-eagles-train-london-ahead-senegal-clash/
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by WAECFlyer1: 9:39pm
MORE PHOTOS OF SUPER EAGLES TRAINING-----> http://360jamng.net/photos-iheanacho-iwobi-success-eagles-train-london-ahead-senegal-clash/
yea. Go make us proud
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by iamVirus(m): 9:43pm
great
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by PublicAssurance: 9:45pm
wetin consain me?
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by Philinho(m): 9:45pm
Our future footballers ....go for win
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by pesinfada(m): 9:45pm
like say una go win
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by aminho(m): 9:46pm
Even biafrans will be Nigerians for 90 mins Thank you God of soccer
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by DirewolfofStark(m): 9:46pm
"They tell me that all men are equal in God’s eyes, this player makes you seriously think about those words."
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by Amberon: 9:46pm
Moses?
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by slimzypink(f): 9:47pm
are they footballers?
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by Sleezwizz: 9:47pm
Oyinbo people Don dey too much for our super eagles team now o abi na only me notice am?
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by vicflexzy(m): 9:47pm
Iwobi has too much swagger .
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by Sleezwizz: 9:48pm
slimzypink:
No oo, they are legballers c question...
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by OMOTOWO(m): 9:48pm
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by sprado(m): 9:48pm
oya
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by djbobby007: 9:48pm
oyinbo don dey full for our team oooo, 3 and more to be invited
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by niyifour(m): 9:48pm
Ok.
.
.
.
.
Ijo ope mi reee
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 9:49pm
Good luck
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by ledgelessons(m): 9:49pm
They are all looking young... Go Eagles
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by seenter84: 9:50pm
Mikel nko
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by XaviDayo: 9:51pm
Why can't Nigeria secure top nations ....?Why Senegal.....whyyyyyyy
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 9:51pm
Wheres Mikel?? China money sweet oh
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by Fuadeiza(m): 9:54pm
slimzypink:
no dear, not at all... They are upcoming artiste in bollywood..
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by ayoxelee(m): 9:54pm
slimzypink:
No oooo they are bunch of comedians, they can mke u laff ehn
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 9:54pm
slimzypink:No gardner
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by ayoxelee(m): 9:54pm
slimzypink:
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by frisky2good(m): 9:55pm
Na only them and Iwobi I fit guarantee their age. All the other, na just to accept wetin dem tell us.
Sleezwizz:
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by Fuadeiza(m): 9:56pm
OMOTOWO:
pardon my inquisitiveness oooo
after the "likes" what would happen to you
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by acenazt: 9:57pm
pesinfada:pessimist Go Make Em Loose Na.
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by Emperormartin(m): 9:57pm
djbobby007:I just pray they won't turn to KEVIN PRINCE BOATENG of Ghana...
Sometimes these oyibos can be stubborn... Odewingie displayed his own before he left....
Well, I don't blame them....#western mentality sha#
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:59pm
Nigerians are talented.
|Re: Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) by Mopolchi: 9:59pm
Na small pikins full Super Eagles now. I hope dey go play mature game.
