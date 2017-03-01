Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Iheanacho, Iwobi & Eagles Train In London Ahead Of Senegal Clash (Photos) (7640 Views)

The foreign based professionals have expressed their enthusiasm to play for the country against Senegal and Burkina FasoArsenal’s Alex Iwobi, Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, Isaac Success, Ogenyi Onazi and Leon Balogun have voiced their gameness for Nigeria’s international friendlies versus Senegal and Burkina Faso.The game against the Terenga Lions is the first match Gernot Rohr’s men would be playing since defeating Algeria in a World Cup qualifier in November 2016.And after team’s first training on Tuesday at the Hive Stadium, home of English League Two side, Barnet F.C – the Eagles took to social media to express their delight returning to the national team, and are keen to give a good account of themselves in friendly games.



















yea. Go make us proud yea. Go make us proud

great 1 Like

wetin consain me?

Our future footballers ....go for win 1 Like

like say una go win

Even biafrans will be Nigerians for 90 mins Thank you God of soccer 9 Likes

"They tell me that all men are equal in God’s eyes, this player makes you seriously think about those words."





11 Likes 1 Share

Moses? 1 Like

are they footballers?

Oyinbo people Don dey too much for our super eagles team now o abi na only me notice am? 2 Likes

Iwobi has too much swagger .

slimzypink:

are they footballers?

No oo, they are legballers c question... No oo, they are legballersc question... 4 Likes

Tomorrow is my birthday. I need pre-birthday LIKES. E dakun e epp me 12 Likes 1 Share



we de una back.....be a better cook.... oyawe de una back.....be a better cook.... https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.glaanceafrique.nigeriancuisines

oyinbo don dey full for our team oooo, 3 and more to be invited

Ok.

Ijo ope mi reee 1 Like

Good luck

They are all looking young... Go Eagles

Mikel nko

?Why Senegal.....whyyyyyyy Why can't Nigeria secure top nations ....?Why Senegal.....whyyyyyyy

Wheres Mikel?? China money sweet oh

slimzypink:

are they footballers?

no dear, not at all... They are upcoming artiste in bollywood.. no dear, not at all... They are upcoming artiste in bollywood.. 1 Like

slimzypink:

are they footballers?



No oooo they are bunch of comedians, they can mke u laff ehn No oooo they are bunch of comedians, they can mke u laff ehn

slimzypink:

are they footballers? No gardner No gardner

slimzypink:

are they footballers?





Sleezwizz:

Oyinbo people Don dey too much for our super eagles team now o abi na only me notice am? Na only them and Iwobi I fit guarantee their age. All the other, na just to accept wetin dem tell us. 1 Like

OMOTOWO:

Tomorrow is my birthday. I need pre-birthday LIKES. E dakun e epp me

pardon my inquisitiveness oooo







after the "likes" what would happen to you pardon my inquisitiveness ooooafter the "likes" what would happen to you 1 Like

pesinfada:

like say una go win pessimist Go Make Em Loose Na. pessimist Go Make Em Loose Na.

djbobby007:

oyinbo don dey full for our team oooo, 3 and more to be invited I just pray they won't turn to KEVIN PRINCE BOATENG of Ghana...



Sometimes these oyibos can be stubborn... Odewingie displayed his own before he left....



Well, I don't blame them....#western mentality sha# I just pray they won't turn to KEVIN PRINCE BOATENG of Ghana...Sometimes these oyibos can be stubborn... Odewingie displayed his own before he left....Well, I don't blame them....#western mentality sha#

Nigerians are talented.