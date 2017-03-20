₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,768,501 members, 3,432,751 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 March 2017 at 10:11 AM

JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration - Education - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration (5385 Views)

Guild To Successful Registration In Abu / Nigerian Institution With The Highest Yahoo Boys / JAMB Closing Date Of Change Of Course/institution For 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by kboylee: 6:14am
So based on all the information we’ve gathered so far, there are quite strict & limited options for you to choose as your 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th Institutions.

The updated JAMB 2017 Registration Template, which we provided for you to take to the Accredited CBT Centre will now guide you on how to appropriately make your selection without having issues with JAMB.

For your own good, you should download the new JAMB 2017 Registration Template, print it and fill it with the help of your parents or teachers, before proceeding for registration, or else you are absolutely sure of your selection.

So, here are the options available to you at this time;

1st Institution – Federal or State University
2nd Institution – Private University or Polytechnic
3rd Institution – Polytechnic or College of Education (COE)
4th Institution – College of Education (COE) or Innovative Enterprise Institute (IEI)

This means you can no longer choose a Federal University and State University as 1st & 2nd Choices respectively. If you must choose a university as a 2nd choice, it has to be a private university.

You can however select a polytechnic as 2nd choice, in place of a private university, and so on, as stated in the table above.

Hope this is understood? So you don’t get to your registration point and get confused. There will be no time for confusion.


https://myschool.com.ng/school/news/51774/jamb-2017-how-to-choose-your-institution-for-a-successful-registration.html

Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by fineyemi(m): 6:37am
Registration is on-going

IMPORTANT FOR YOU
Jamb 2017 New Post Utme Screening System.
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-2017-latest-update-new-post-utme-screening-system/

Download android jamb application for profile creation[UTME/DE]
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-launches-android-application-for-2017-utme-profile-creation-download-now/

JAMB 2017 New Recommended Book “InDependence” By Sarah Ladipo Manyika
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-2017-new-recommended-book-independence-sarah-ladipo-manyika/

JAMB 2017 Approved CBT Registration Centers Out [1st and 2nd Batch]
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-2017-approved-cbt-registration-centers-out-1st-and-2nd-batch/

View Complete 2017/2018 JAMB Syllabus
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/view-complete-20172018-jamb-syllabus/

Updated Jamb Subject Combination For All Courses 2017
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/02/updated-jamb-subject-combination-for-all-courses/

JAMB 2017/18 Examination Dates Announced
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-201718-examination-dates-announced/

JAMB Direct Entry[DE] 2017/18 Admission Form Is Out
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-direct-entryde-201718-admission-form-out/

2017 JAMB Mock Examination Date & Registration Details
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/2017-jamb-mock-examination-date-registration-details/

2017 Jamb- Registration Begins On 20th March Ends On 19th April
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/2017-jamb-registration-begins-20th-march-ends-19th-april/

JAMB Did Not Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 Registration UTME- Ignore Rumours
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-did-scrapped-awaiting-result-2017-registration-utme-ignore-rumours/

UTME 2017 Registration- Its Not Compulsory You choose A Private University
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/utme-2017-registration-its-not-compulsory-you-choose-private-university/

10 most sought after Universities candidates will choose for this year jamb
http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/most-sought-after-universities-nigeria-20172018/

1 Like

Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by EdogiStar(m): 7:29am
Gud
Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by cornelin(m): 7:40am
please what science can one study that does not require physics in your o' level?
Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by Rapsowdee01(m): 8:32am
cornelin:
please what science can one study that does not require physics in your o' level?



Integrated Science

7 Likes

Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by LEOSIRSIR(m): 8:33am
Rapsowdee01:




Integrated Science

3 Likes

Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by TosineGuy(m): 8:35am
very needful. My gf is lizzy and she wants to do jamb exams. Help me wish her all the best with likes abeg. Na my future wife i have met her parents and they gave me green lights

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by Benjom(m): 8:35am
It is well o.
Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by fineyemi(m): 8:35am
cornelin:
please what science can one study that does not require physics in your o' level?
cc Guru9ja

All science course requires physics. Go and apply for NECO. Do not waste another year
Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by hammedkola(m): 8:35am
It is well
Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by helphelp: 8:35am
LEOSIRSIR:



LMAO
Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by drinkgarri: 8:36am
I wonder when the exam will be written, by this time of the year, the form is yet to be out
Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by timay(m): 8:37am
cornelin:
please what science can one study that does not require physics in your o' level?

any agric course.

2 Likes

Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by dakuizi(m): 8:37am
cornelin:
please what science can one study that does not require physics in your o' level?

fud science?
Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by akandry: 8:37am
Rapsowdee01:




Integrated Science
guy you just crack my ribs
Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by timay(m): 8:38am
fineyemi:
cc Guru9ja

All science course requires physics. Go and apply for NECO. Do not waste another year


Don't mislead him bro, he can still study any agric course without physics . u can check ur brochure to confirm
Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by Ayblaize(m): 8:39am
Rapsowdee01:




Integrated Science

2 Shares

Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by Horlawale1(m): 8:40am
Not cool
Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by Chalatanace(m): 8:40am
grin grin

Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by GreenMavro: 8:41am
cheesy
Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by fineyemi(m): 8:41am
timay:



Don't mislead him bro, he can still study any agric course without physics . u can check ur brochure to confirm
chai!!! my brother. u are even the one misleading him. How will they calculate this post utme score wen jamb need his 5 science core subject which include physics. once u gain admission, he will be disqualified on olevel verification.

Physics is important

1 Like

Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by ANIEXTY(m): 8:42am
This year's JAMB protocol too much.......it may affect a lot of people !
Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by ogapatapata24: 8:42am
meanwhile omonile that scattered movie set of an actress said he wants to use the money to buy jamb form
Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by Switup: 8:43am
Good one
Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by Thisboysef(m): 8:44am
cornelin:
please what science can one study that does not require physics in your o' level?
witch craftery
Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by shuaib436(m): 8:44am
2017 jamb candidates add up for whaysapp group chats,let share our ideas and experience
Follow this link to join my WhatsApp group: https:///LQVWDgqufPD9clyU1PJiZ5

Or 08176313966
Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by ycmdng(m): 8:44am
Please help fill this questionnaire, its part of my GIS MSc thesis on "Integration of Geospatial data and Social media data for Emergency Management." Thanks in anticipation. One love!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeUrkmVbnNp6J40H8pu76n6Mm0VRxfZQJ9mpvUkOUq7lFNW0w/viewform?usp=sf_link
Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by legendary16(m): 8:45am
cornelin:
please what science can one study that does not require physics in your o' level?
statistics.
Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by Punctual(m): 8:47am
cornelin:
please what science can one study that does not require physics in your o' level?

political science

1 Like

Re: JAMB 2017: How To Choose Your Institution For A Successful Registration by LEOSIRSIR(m): 8:47am
mr lover boy, she is just writing the exams and you are saying he family has given you a green light, wawu, oga let her finished her school if you truly care for her.
TosineGuy:
very needful. My gf is lizzy and she wants to do jamb exams. Help me wish her all the best with likes abeg. Na my future wife i have met her parents and they gave me green lights

(0) (1) (Reply)

Free University Education In Finland / What Is Wrong With This Photo ( Expulsion Edition) / Turing Phone: World First Liquid Metal Phone To Be Launched In July (SEE PHOTO)

Viewing this topic: Saint83(m), masterP042(m), bolayod, kaysy(m), a4jasper(m), Ssholly(m), Micheezy7(m), feaz(m), xender(m), Aksimple47(m), Emmanuel555(m), glossy6(f), basitayoola7, itzmejerry, mymoon123, Viktoh(m), Adeagbo449(m), Bishop4bella(m), iammanuel, greatsound, timay(m), waleylagboy, OnlyTheBrave and 36 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.