So based on all the information we’ve gathered so far, there are quite strict & limited options for you to choose as your 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th Institutions.



The updated JAMB 2017 Registration Template, which we provided for you to take to the Accredited CBT Centre will now guide you on how to appropriately make your selection without having issues with JAMB.



For your own good, you should download the new JAMB 2017 Registration Template, print it and fill it with the help of your parents or teachers, before proceeding for registration, or else you are absolutely sure of your selection.



So, here are the options available to you at this time;



1st Institution – Federal or State University

2nd Institution – Private University or Polytechnic

3rd Institution – Polytechnic or College of Education (COE)

4th Institution – College of Education (COE) or Innovative Enterprise Institute (IEI)



This means you can no longer choose a Federal University and State University as 1st & 2nd Choices respectively. If you must choose a university as a 2nd choice, it has to be a private university.



You can however select a polytechnic as 2nd choice, in place of a private university, and so on, as stated in the table above.



Hope this is understood? So you don’t get to your registration point and get confused. There will be no time for confusion.





please what science can one study that does not require physics in your o' level?

cornelin:

please what science can one study that does not require physics in your o' level?





Integrated Science

Integrated Science

cornelin:

please what science can one study that does not require physics in your o' level?



All science course requires physics. Go and apply for NECO. Do not waste another year

cornelin:

please what science can one study that does not require physics in your o' level?

any agric course.

cornelin:

please what science can one study that does not require physics in your o' level?

fud science?

fineyemi:

cc Guru9ja



All science course requires physics. Go and apply for NECO. Do not waste another year



Don't mislead him bro, he can still study any agric course without physics . u can check ur brochure to confirm

Rapsowdee01:









Integrated Science 2 Shares

timay:







chai!!! my brother. u are even the one misleading him. How will they calculate this post utme score wen jamb need his 5 science core subject which include physics. once u gain admission, he will be disqualified on olevel verification. Physics is important



Physics is important

cornelin:

witch craftery



cornelin:

statistics.

cornelin:

please what science can one study that does not require physics in your o' level?

political science