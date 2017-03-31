Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Massive Recruitment At Landmark University 2017 (58 Positions) (6756 Views)

Applications are Invited from qualified candidates to fill the following positions:



SN TITLE DEPARTMENT DEADLINE

1 Professor Civil Engineering 31/Mar/2017

2 Associate Professor Civil Engineering 31/Mar/2017

3 Senior Lecturer Civil Engineering 31/Mar/2017

4 Lecturer I Civil Engineering 31/Mar/2017

5 Lecturer II Civil Engineering 31/Mar/2017

6 Professor Electrical and Information Engineering 31/Mar/2017

7 Associate Professor Electrical and Information Engineering 31/Mar/2017

8 Senior Lecturer Electrical and Information Engineering 31/Mar/2017

9 Lecturer I Electrical and Information Engineering 31/Mar/2017

10 Lecturer II Electrical and Information Engineering 31/Mar/2017

11 Professor Chemical Engineering 31/Mar/2017

12 Associate Professor Chemical Engineering 31/Mar/2017

13 Senior Lecturer Chemical Engineering 31/Mar/2017

14 Lecturer I Chemical Engineering 31/Mar/2017

15 Lecturer II Chemical Engineering 31/Mar/2017

16 Professor Mechanical Engineering 31/Mar/2017

17 Associate Professor Mechanical Engineering 31/Mar/2017

18 Senior Lecturer Mechanical Engineering 31/Mar/2017

19 Lecturer I Mechanical Engineering 31/Mar/2017

20 Lecturer II Mechanical Engineering 31/Mar/2017

21 Professor Accounting 31/Mar/2017

22 Associate Professor Accounting 31/Mar/2017

23 Senior Lecturer Accounting 31/Mar/2017

24 Lecturer I Accounting 31/Mar/2017

25 Lecturer II Accounting 31/Mar/2017

26 Professor Banking and Finance 31/Mar/2017

27 Associate Professor Banking and Finance 31/Mar/2017

28 Senior Lecturer Banking and Finance 31/Mar/2017

29 Lecturer I Banking and Finance 31/Mar/2017

30 Lecturer II Banking and Finance 31/Mar/2017

31 Professor Business Administration 31/Mar/2017

32 Associate Professor Business Administration 31/Mar/2017

33 Senior Lecturer Business Administration 31/Mar/2017

34 Lecturer I Business Administration 31/Mar/2017

35 Lecturer II Business Administration 31/Mar/2017

36 Professor Political Science 31/Mar/2017

37 Associate Professor Political Science 31/Mar/2017

38 Senior Lecturer Political Science 31/Mar/2017

39 Lecturer I Political Science 31/Mar/2017

40 Lecturer II Political Science 31/Mar/2017

41 Professor International Relations 31/Mar/2017

42 Associate Professor International Relations 31/Mar/2017

43 Senior Lecturer International Relations 31/Mar/2017

44 Lecturer I International Relations 31/Mar/2017

45 Lecturer II International Relations 31/Mar/2017

46 E-Learning Administrator 15/Mar/2017

47 Web Developer/Programmer 15/Mar/2017

48 Computer Operator 15/Mar/2017

49 Telecom Technician 15/Mar/2017

50 Laboratory Technologist Civil Engineering 31/Mar/2017

51 Laboratory Technologist Electrical and Information Engineering 31/Mar/2017

52 Laboratory Technologist Mechanical Engineering 31/Mar/2017

53 Purchasing Officer 31/Mar/2017

54 Brand Manager 31/Mar/2017

55 Counsellor 31/Mar/2017

56 Administrative Officer I 31/Mar/2017

57 Business Development Manager 31/Mar/2017

58 Guest House Manager 31/Mar/2017







Application Closing Date

31st March, 2017.



Method of Application



Interested and qualified candidates should submit Ten (10) copies of their applications and detailed Curriculum Vitae (stating their names; dates of birth; state of origin/nationality; marital status etc.)



Section (a) Personal Data

Name (surname first)

Date of birth

Town

Local govt. Area

State of origin

Nationality

Marital status

Religion

Number of children

Contact address

Residential address

Telephone number

E-mail address

Present position

Current salary

Post applied for

Section (b) Educational History

Institutions attended with dates

Academic and professional qualifications

Teaching experience:

Academic rank held

Academic position held

Course taught

Honours, scholarship, fellowships and prizes/awards

Statement of personal research focus and institutional academic development plan

Publication and journals (international/local)

Contribution to book (international/local)

Manuscript submitted for publication

Unpublished conferences/workshop paper and public lectures

Conferences attended

B.Sc/M.Sc/Ph.D supervision

Academic linkages

Membership or learning societies and professional bodiesNames and addresses of three (3) Referees (at least one of whom must, where appropriate, be the Head of the applicant’s current place of employment); and 2 of 3 referees should make specific statements on the competence base of the candidate’s research and academic pedigree.

Three (3) set of credentials.

Applications should be submitted either directly to the Registrar’s Office or by postage in a sealed envelope indicating “Vacancies for Academic Staff” at the top left corner of the envelop. Please note that former applicants need to update their application in line with the above. In addition, candidates should CLICK HERE.



The sealed envelope should be sent to:

The Registrar,

Landmark University,

P.M.B,

1001, Omu Aran,

Kwara State,

Nigeria.



Haba ...take am easy na but it's d truth nau!!!!! Our problem is this " I must get a job" syndrome. Nigerians are the most talented pple on planet earth, our only problem is we are too myopic. We are just wasting our God given skills and talents. If Bishop Oyedepo were Like many of us, there won't be winners chapel, covenant university, Landmark university, banks, farms, airline etc that he has and has put food on thousands of pples tables today. Let us shine our eyes and start small. We shall grow like he has grown. Let's jettison this job job job cravings and create our own work. God helping us we shall excel too. I de vex.. but it's d truth nau!!!!! Our problem is this " I must get a job" syndrome. Nigerians are the most talented pple on planet earth, our only problem is we are too myopic. We are just wasting our God given skills and talents. If Bishop Oyedepo were Like many of us, there won't be winners chapel, covenant university, Landmark university, banks, farms, airline etc that he has and has put food on thousands of pples tables today. Let us shine our eyes and start small. We shall grow like he has grown. Let's jettison this job job job cravings and create our own work. God helping us we shall excel too. I de vex.. 1 Like