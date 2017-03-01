₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by himkers2: 11:58am
Awka, Anambra's state capital had its fair share of flooding today Wednesday as the morning rain brought with it some flood. The whole place was flooded - even banks, and this made some businesses close for the day.
http://www.dubemnaija.com/2017/03/morning-rain-floods-awka-forces.html
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by himkers2: 11:59am
More pics..
lalasticlala, mynd_44, seun Fp pls
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by himkers2: 12:02pm
the drainage systems and channels in Awka is a mess. This shouldn't be so. The Government has a lot to do in this regards.
Also, please stop littering the gutter with refuse and unwanted stuffs.
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by TheTrueSeeker: 12:03pm
Same morning rains in Port Harcourt but roads not flooded, Wike is working...!!!
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by DaniDani(m): 12:05pm
Same with Aba. it seems like it rained in many cities today.
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by sarrki(m): 12:06pm
Obianno I trust you
Please do the needful
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by VampireeM(f): 12:10pm
himkers2:
Not justthe govt. The house/landowners are the main culprits. Its only in Nigeria that people erect building without proper drainage system and when flooding occurs they scream govt.
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by ChetaNwaeze: 12:10pm
himkers2:What is your busness with Awka? Why dont you tell us about the flood in your brown roof kingdom of oshogbo. Afonja
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 12:11pm
sarrki:
Was that really from you?
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by sarrki(m): 12:14pm
NextGovernor:
Obianno is working
I don't have issues with good people
My grudge is with that criminal in kuje and his sympathizers
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by himkers2: 12:21pm
ChetaNwaeze:
you are not more ANAMBRA than I am. I rep Anambra - from mama to papa. So swerve and park one side
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by Modelsms6: 12:25pm
Onitsha flood is worse
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by ChetaNwaeze: 12:27pm
himkers2:shut up your amala and ewedu smelling mouth. Afonja
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by himkers2: 12:30pm
ChetaNwaeze:
Guy, abum ezigbote nwafo. Esim Obosi aga, inugo?
Now get off my mention
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by genearts(m): 12:36pm
ChetaNwaeze:
Some you are just useless. Just too useless to be alive
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by himkers2: 12:38pm
genearts:
U dey mind the clown?
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by ESDKING: 12:39pm
Every state has one or two form of challenges or the other.
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by genearts(m): 12:54pm
himkers2:
I weak for the guy
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by veekid(m): 1:13pm
Where is this state's governor?
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by OGAJosy: 1:13pm
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 1:14pm
Gov. Obiano has an opportunity to further prove his capabilities
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by andymofia(m): 1:14pm
where the flood abeg?
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by Ezedon(m): 1:14pm
This years rainy season is coming with anger
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 1:15pm
genearts:
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by easzypeaszy(m): 1:15pm
Like seriously?... God we need this type of rain in sokoto...I mean now...the heat is hell close..rain till July ending
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by botad(m): 1:16pm
Lagos is not doing any better too.
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by EPIJOE: 1:16pm
THIS IS SERIOUS NO DRAINAGE SYSTEMS IN ALL THIS STATES. INCLUDING LAGOS SEF NA IM WORSE PASS.
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by malware: 1:17pm
Abuja is as dry as the desert
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by filnoth: 1:18pm
Tazdroid:
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 1:18pm
andymofia:eye dey pain you?
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by malton: 1:19pm
One of the things I dislike about that town.
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by foyeks2001(f): 1:20pm
God, pls send down ur rain in FCT, The hot weather here in Abuja no get part-two
