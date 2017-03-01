₦airaland Forum

Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by himkers2: 11:58am
Awka, Anambra's state capital had its fair share of flooding today Wednesday as the morning rain brought with it some flood. The whole place was flooded - even banks, and this made some businesses close for the day.

Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by himkers2: 11:59am
More pics..


Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by himkers2: 12:02pm
the drainage systems and channels in Awka is a mess. This shouldn't be so. The Government has a lot to do in this regards.

Also, please stop littering the gutter with refuse and unwanted stuffs.

Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by TheTrueSeeker: 12:03pm
Same morning rains in Port Harcourt but roads not flooded, Wike is working...!!!

Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by DaniDani(m): 12:05pm
Same with Aba. it seems like it rained in many cities today.
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by sarrki(m): 12:06pm
Obianno I trust you

Please do the needful

Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by VampireeM(f): 12:10pm
Not justthe govt. The house/landowners are the main culprits. Its only in Nigeria that people erect building without proper drainage system and when flooding occurs they scream govt.

Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by ChetaNwaeze: 12:10pm
What is your busness with Awka? Why dont you tell us about the flood in your brown roof kingdom of oshogbo. Afonja

Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 12:11pm
Was that really from you?

Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by sarrki(m): 12:14pm
Obianno is working

I don't have issues with good people

My grudge is with that criminal in kuje and his sympathizers

Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by himkers2: 12:21pm
you are not more ANAMBRA than I am. I rep Anambra - from mama to papa. So swerve and park one side

Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by Modelsms6: 12:25pm
Onitsha flood is worse
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by ChetaNwaeze: 12:27pm
shut up your amala and ewedu smelling mouth. Afonja

Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by himkers2: 12:30pm
Guy, abum ezigbote nwafo. Esim Obosi aga, inugo?

Now get off my mention

Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by genearts(m): 12:36pm
Some you are just useless. Just too useless to be alive

Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by himkers2: 12:38pm
U dey mind the clown?

Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by ESDKING: 12:39pm
Every state has one or two form of challenges or the other.
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by genearts(m): 12:54pm
I weak for the guy

Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by veekid(m): 1:13pm
Where is this state's governor?
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by OGAJosy: 1:13pm
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 1:14pm
Gov. Obiano has an opportunity to further prove his capabilities
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by andymofia(m): 1:14pm
where the flood abeg?
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by Ezedon(m): 1:14pm
This years rainy season is coming with anger
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 1:15pm
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by easzypeaszy(m): 1:15pm
Like seriously?... God we need this type of rain in sokoto...I mean now...the heat is hell close..rain till July ending cry cry

Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by botad(m): 1:16pm
Lagos is not doing any better too.
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by EPIJOE: 1:16pm
THIS IS SERIOUS NO DRAINAGE SYSTEMS IN ALL THIS STATES. INCLUDING LAGOS SEF NA IM WORSE PASS. shocked shocked
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by malware: 1:17pm
Abuja is as dry as the desert undecided undecided
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by filnoth: 1:18pm
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 1:18pm
eye dey pain you?

Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by malton: 1:19pm
One of the things I dislike about that town.
Re: Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) by foyeks2001(f): 1:20pm
God, pls send down ur rain in FCT, The hot weather here in Abuja no get part-two

