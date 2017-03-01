Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Awka Flooded After Morning Rain, Forces Businesses To Shut (Photos) (11013 Views)

Awka, Anambra's state capital had its fair share of flooding today Wednesday as the morning rain brought with it some flood. The whole place was flooded - even banks, and this made some businesses close for the day.

More pics..





lalasticlala, mynd_44, seun Fp pls 1 Like

the drainage systems and channels in Awka is a mess. This shouldn't be so. The Government has a lot to do in this regards.



Also, please stop littering the gutter with refuse and unwanted stuffs. 18 Likes

Same morning rains in Port Harcourt but roads not flooded, Wike is working...!!! 3 Likes 1 Share

Same with Aba. it seems like it rained in many cities today.

Obianno I trust you



Please do the needful 3 Likes 1 Share

Not justthe govt. The house/landowners are the main culprits. Its only in Nigeria that people erect building without proper drainage system and when flooding occurs they scream govt. 18 Likes

Was that really from you? Was that really from you? 1 Like

Obianno is working



I don't have issues with good people



My grudge is with that criminal in kuje and his sympathizers Obianno is workingI don't have issues with good peopleMy grudge is with that criminal in kuje and his sympathizers 5 Likes 2 Shares

you are not more ANAMBRA than I am. I rep Anambra - from mama to papa. So swerve and park one side you are not more ANAMBRA than I am. I rep Anambra - from mama to papa. So swerve and park one side 22 Likes 2 Shares

Onitsha flood is worse

Guy, abum ezigbote nwafo. Esim Obosi aga, inugo?



Now get off my mention Guy, abum ezigbote nwafo. Esim Obosi aga, inugo?Now get off my mention 23 Likes 1 Share

Some you are just useless. Just too useless to be alive Some you are just useless. Just too useless to be alive 21 Likes 1 Share

U dey mind the clown? U dey mind the clown? 2 Likes

Every state has one or two form of challenges or the other.

I weak for the guy I weak for the guy 2 Likes

Where is this state's governor?

Gov. Obiano has an opportunity to further prove his capabilities

where the flood abeg?

This years rainy season is coming with anger

Like seriously?... God we need this type of rain in sokoto...I mean now...the heat is hell close..rain till July ending 1 Like

Lagos is not doing any better too.

THIS IS SERIOUS NO DRAINAGE SYSTEMS IN ALL THIS STATES. INCLUDING LAGOS SEF NA IM WORSE PASS.

Abuja is as dry as the desert

One of the things I dislike about that town.