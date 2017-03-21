Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members (6953 Views)

President Buhari approves appointments of sovereign wealth agency board members

President Buhari has approved appointments of those that will manage Nigeria's investments and save for the future of the country

The president approved the list of nominees into the reconstituted board of directors of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Premium Times reports.



The approval was announced by the agency on Wednesday, March 22 in a statement in Abuja.



It said the list had earlier been approved by its Governing Council.



The National Economic Council, NEC, during its last meeting received the list of nominees.



The list of the new Board nominees includes:



1. Olajide Zeitlin (South West) – Chairman



2. Bello Maccido (North West)



3. Lois Laraba Machunga-Disu (North Central)



4. Urum Kalu Eke, (South East)



5. Halima Buba (North-East)



6. Asue Ighodalo (South-South)



The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority is a federal government-owned investment agency which was established to manage the fund set aside for investments in real and financial asset in strategic sectors of the economy.



Meanwhile, President Buhari has expressed concern over the menace of examination malpractices and fake certificates in the country.



The president also condemned the spate at which public servants and individuals of questionable wealth were being celebrated with alumni recognitions, honorary degrees, chieftaincy titles and sometimes higher religious titles.



Bubu got me at Examination Malpractice and Fake Certificates even Bubu dey throw shade...Baba the Baba!



But seriously Dino, Baba just went @efccng on you son...



But seriously Dino, Baba just went @efccng on you son...

Well, at first i booked a space with O. Yes i did, cos as much as i want to fall for this trick something tells me "NO". Oh! I see the User above me have something to say!!









Meanwhile







Seems to be a balanced appointment

Good step.

It's time to save for the future while progressing with massive infrastructural development across the entire country.

With a prudent and far less corrupt govt at the helm of affairs now, never again are we going to experience depleted reserves due to massive looting of our earned dollars like the time of the ineffectual buffoon which exposed our economy to a deep mess.

When I visited the Oil museum in Norway last year, they had saved a whopping $880b in their SWF from oil alone for future unborn generations.

Like I always say, Nigeria has just started afresh in 2015. Slowly but surely, we'll build the Nigeria of my dreams. The most important thing to me right now is that our money isn't being looted like before. 5 Likes 3 Shares

That's good. It requires the collective will of every Nigerian for our dear country, Nigeria to survive. All the best to the appointees because to whom much is given, much is expected.

God bless Nigeria.

God bless Nigeria. 1 Like 1 Share

This govt is really slow,we should not be seeing or hearing appointment now,we are all waiting fr action.



We re in march and we are gradually approaching the middle of 20l7

" Meanwhile, President Buhari has expressed

concern over the menace of examination

malpractices and fake certificates in the country.



The president also condemned the spate at which public servants and individuals of questionable wealth were being celebrated with alumni recognitions, honorary degrees, chieftaincy titles and sometimes higher religious titles. "





LOL, Buhari just threw a shade at Dino

Let Buhari show his Waec certificate. SHIKENA!

Some people will say, why is NORTH having 3 slot na? 1 Like 1 Share

Bloated public service, a function that was suppose to be assigned to the finance ministry instead we choose to create a new agency for it...

Release other board appointments to strengthen the economy. Your speed is called snail-speed...walahi fa!

Finally, someone gets the message.



This is a good step, now he needs to set up a neutral National Development Board, with lifetime memberships with a blueprint on Nigeria's development with strategic timeline and goals on a solid framework.

That is how to build a country.



That is how to build a country.

