|President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by Factfinder1(f): 2:42pm On Mar 22
Nigeria’s leader President Muhammadu Buhari has made fresh appointments just over a week after returning from vacation in the United Kingdom.
President Buhari has approved appointments of those that will manage Nigeria's investments and save for the future of the country
The president approved the list of nominees into the reconstituted board of directors of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Premium Times reports.
The approval was announced by the agency on Wednesday, March 22 in a statement in Abuja.
It said the list had earlier been approved by its Governing Council.
The National Economic Council, NEC, during its last meeting received the list of nominees.
The list of the new Board nominees includes:
1. Olajide Zeitlin (South West) – Chairman
2. Bello Maccido (North West)
3. Lois Laraba Machunga-Disu (North Central)
4. Urum Kalu Eke, (South East)
5. Halima Buba (North-East)
6. Asue Ighodalo (South-South)
The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority is a federal government-owned investment agency which was established to manage the fund set aside for investments in real and financial asset in strategic sectors of the economy.
Meanwhile, President Buhari has expressed concern over the menace of examination malpractices and fake certificates in the country.
The president also condemned the spate at which public servants and individuals of questionable wealth were being celebrated with alumni recognitions, honorary degrees, chieftaincy titles and sometimes higher religious titles.
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by Omagago(m): 2:50pm On Mar 22
Raba Daidai
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by DozieInc(m): 9:05pm On Mar 22
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by alignacademy(m): 9:07pm On Mar 22
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by finalboss(m): 10:24pm On Mar 22
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by unclezuma: 10:25pm On Mar 22
Bubu got me at Examination Malpractice and Fake Certificates even Bubu dey throw shade...Baba the Baba!
But seriously Dino, Baba just went @efccng on you son...
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by oviejnr(m): 10:25pm On Mar 22
Well, at first i booked a space with O. Yes i did, cos as much as i want to fall for this trick something tells me "NO". Oh! I see the User above me have something to say!!
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by PqsMike: 10:25pm On Mar 22
Evenly distributed
Meanwhile
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by AngelicBeing: 10:25pm On Mar 22
Seems to be a balanced appointment
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by toxxnoni(m): 10:26pm On Mar 22
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by seunlly(m): 10:27pm On Mar 22
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by cocaineaddict(m): 10:27pm On Mar 22
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by sakalisis(m): 10:29pm On Mar 22
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by olujastro: 10:29pm On Mar 22
Good step.
It's time to save for the future while progressing with massive infrastructural development across the entire country.
With a prudent and far less corrupt govt at the helm of affairs now, never again are we going to experience depleted reserves due to massive looting of our earned dollars like the time of the ineffectual buffoon which exposed our economy to a deep mess.
When I visited the Oil museum in Norway last year, they had saved a whopping $880b in their SWF from oil alone for future unborn generations.
Like I always say, Nigeria has just started afresh in 2015. Slowly but surely, we'll build the Nigeria of my dreams. The most important thing to me right now is that our money isn't being looted like before.
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:30pm On Mar 22
That's good. It requires the collective will of every Nigerian for our dear country, Nigeria to survive. All the best to the appointees because to whom much is given, much is expected.
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by Bizibi(m): 10:31pm On Mar 22
This govt is really slow,we should not be seeing or hearing appointment now,we are all waiting fr action.
We re in march and we are gradually approaching the middle of 20l7
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by REIIGN(m): 10:31pm On Mar 22
" Meanwhile, President Buhari has expressed
concern over the menace of examination
malpractices and fake certificates in the country.
The president also condemned the spate at which public servants and individuals of questionable wealth were being celebrated with alumni recognitions, honorary degrees, chieftaincy titles and sometimes higher religious titles. "
LOL, Buhari just threw a shade at Dino
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by oshe11(m): 10:32pm On Mar 22
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by lordTK(m): 10:35pm On Mar 22
Let Buhari show his Waec certificate. SHIKENA!
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by amoduokoh(m): 10:44pm On Mar 22
Some people will say, why is NORTH having 3 slot na?
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by 2el(m): 10:45pm On Mar 22
Bloated public service, a function that was suppose to be assigned to the finance ministry instead we choose to create a new agency for it...
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by Sibe007(m): 10:46pm On Mar 22
It doesnt readlly add up
PMB and Certificates, Degrees, Malpractices
hmmmm
Seems someone wrote all those stuff. Well that's what he has them aides for.
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by FBIL: 11:35pm On Mar 22
Release other board appointments to strengthen the economy. Your speed is called snail-speed...walahi fa!
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by emi14: 11:43pm On Mar 22
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by Billyonaire: 11:47pm On Mar 22
Finally, someone gets the message.
This is a good step, now he needs to set up a neutral National Development Board, with lifetime memberships with a blueprint on Nigeria's development with strategic timeline and goals on a solid framework.
That is how to build a country.
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by iambijo(m): 11:57pm On Mar 22
Sultan Bello maccido next?
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by sunnyvio: 12:11am
|Re: President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members by kabussssphils: 1:11am
