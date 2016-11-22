



The S-Class full-size luxury sedan has long been the face of class, sophistication, and cutting-edge technology for Mercedes-Benz. The latest S continues the tradition with perhaps the most pampering cabin on the market and enough gadgetry to put technophiles into a state of utter bliss.



Overview



Supple leather, exquisite wood garnishments, and genuine metal trim covers every inch of the S-Class' interior, creating an air of old-world opulence. Fire it up and bring the electronics to life, however, and it immediately becomes clear that the big sedan has all four wheels firmly planted in the 21st century.



The S-Class is the world's first car to be able to detect and react to bumps thanks to an optional "MAGIC BODY CONTROL" system. This technology uses stereo cameras to scan for imperfections in the road surface ahead and actually prepare the chassis to smooth out any potholes or bumps.



Mercedes has also made the sedan available with the closest thing yet to an autonomous driving system. Known as Distronic Plus with Steering Assist and Stop&Go Pilot, what the setup lacks in terms of catchy branding it more than makes up for with convenience: using the aforementioned cameras and multistage radar sensors, it can read the lines in the road and actually steer and brake the car by itself at lower speeds on relatively straight stretches of road. It's just the thing for getting through long traffic jams with one's sanity intact.



Style and Power



Outside, the S-Class combines traditional touches like a formal, upright version of the corporate Mercedes grille with flowing surface detailing borrowed from the automaker's rakish four-door-sedan models. Notably, the lighting system is comprised entirely of LED units - in fact, there's not a single incandescent lightbulb to be found inside or outside of the car.



To save weight, each and every exterior panel is made from aluminum, helping to trim weight by roughly 300 lbs. compared to the previous model.



For now, the S-Class is offered in two forms - S550 and S600. Hybrid and diesel models will follow later in the production run.



The S550 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.7-liter V8 with 455 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque from just 1,800 rpm all the way up to 3,500 rpm. The sedan scoots to 60 mph from a stop in just 4.8 seconds before topping out at a limited 130 mph.



Fuel economy has not been announced, but Mercedes-Benz will include a start/stop system to reduce consumption. A seven-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is electromechanical rack-and-pinion steering. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and buyers can order Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel drive system at an extra cost.



Standard and Optional Features



Every S-Class model comes standard with a navigation system, a Burmester AM/FM/CD/SiriusXM stereo system, a panorama sunroof, heated seats, leather upholstery, a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, full LED exterior and interior lighting, a power rear window sunshade, adaptive high beam assist and 18-inch alloy wheels.





Night View Assist Plus



Mercedes engineers managed to improve the S-Class' night-vision system with the introduction of Night View Assist PLUS, which is equipped a special pedestrian detection function. The Pre-Safe braking system has also been improved to reduce injuries in unavoidable crashes. Mercedes says the car can apply maximum braking pressure automatically around 0.6 seconds before what is recognized as an inevitable accident. The system, therefore, acts as something like an "electronic crumple zone," Mercedes contends.



Occupant Safety



In addition to ABS and ESP stability control, the S-Class boasts nine supplemental restraints including two-stage front air bags, a knee airbag for the driver and pelvic air bags which work together with curtain and side air bags to provide extra protection for front occupants in dangerous side-impact collisions. Rear seatbelt airbags are optional.





Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/03/a-review-of-delta-state-governor-luxury.html That moment when you thought you had closed some chapters, but when duties beckon, you have to stand and put yourself together. When we thought that we would stop reviewing some government officials because their pictures are very difficult to come by, government press hardly snaps their principals' vehicles; we are yet to understand the reason behind that. A reader sent us a link to Gidi Cars page IG to do a review of Delta state governor official car. It may interest you to note that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa is a very private man, he hardly comes into news, he is a gentleman to the core based on our findings. The governor has some other government cars, but it seems this one is close to his heart as he hardly goes out with this car, he is always on Lexus SUV and others SUV. We took a swipe at the specs of this beast and why it seems virtually all governors are going for this car... The review will interest you...The S-Class full-size luxury sedan has long been the face of class, sophistication, and cutting-edge technology for Mercedes-Benz. The latest S continues the tradition with perhaps the most pampering cabin on the market and enough gadgetry to put technophiles into a state of utter bliss.Supple leather, exquisite wood garnishments, and genuine metal trim covers every inch of the S-Class' interior, creating an air of old-world opulence. Fire it up and bring the electronics to life, however, and it immediately becomes clear that the big sedan has all four wheels firmly planted in the 21st century.The S-Class is the world's first car to be able to detect and react to bumps thanks to an optional "MAGIC BODY CONTROL" system. This technology uses stereo cameras to scan for imperfections in the road surface ahead and actually prepare the chassis to smooth out any potholes or bumps.Mercedes has also made the sedan available with the closest thing yet to an autonomous driving system. Known as Distronic Plus with Steering Assist and Stop&Go Pilot, what the setup lacks in terms of catchy branding it more than makes up for with convenience: using the aforementioned cameras and multistage radar sensors, it can read the lines in the road and actually steer and brake the car by itself at lower speeds on relatively straight stretches of road. It's just the thing for getting through long traffic jams with one's sanity intact.Outside, the S-Class combines traditional touches like a formal, upright version of the corporate Mercedes grille with flowing surface detailing borrowed from the automaker's rakish four-door-sedan models. Notably, the lighting system is comprised entirely of LED units - in fact, there's not a single incandescent lightbulb to be found inside or outside of the car.To save weight, each and every exterior panel is made from aluminum, helping to trim weight by roughly 300 lbs. compared to the previous model.For now, the S-Class is offered in two forms - S550 and S600. Hybrid and diesel models will follow later in the production run.The S550 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.7-liter V8 with 455 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque from just 1,800 rpm all the way up to 3,500 rpm. The sedan scoots to 60 mph from a stop in just 4.8 seconds before topping out at a limited 130 mph.Fuel economy has not been announced, but Mercedes-Benz will include a start/stop system to reduce consumption. A seven-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is electromechanical rack-and-pinion steering. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and buyers can order Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel drive system at an extra cost.Every S-Class model comes standard with a navigation system, a Burmester AM/FM/CD/SiriusXM stereo system, a panorama sunroof, heated seats, leather upholstery, a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, full LED exterior and interior lighting, a power rear window sunshade, adaptive high beam assist and 18-inch alloy wheels.Mercedes engineers managed to improve the S-Class' night-vision system with the introduction of Night View Assist PLUS, which is equipped a special pedestrian detection function. The Pre-Safe braking system has also been improved to reduce injuries in unavoidable crashes. Mercedes says the car can apply maximum braking pressure automatically around 0.6 seconds before what is recognized as an inevitable accident. The system, therefore, acts as something like an "electronic crumple zone," Mercedes contends.In addition to ABS and ESP stability control, the S-Class boasts nine supplemental restraints including two-stage front air bags, a knee airbag for the driver and pelvic air bags which work together with curtain and side air bags to provide extra protection for front occupants in dangerous side-impact collisions. Rear seatbelt airbags are optional.Source: 1 Like 1 Share