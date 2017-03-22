₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,768,880 members, 3,433,782 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 March 2017 at 06:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him (16078 Views)
|Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by Jajayi: 5:48pm
The body of Dr. Allwell Orji, who jumped off the third mainland bridge into the Lagos lagoon on Sunday, March 19, has been recovered.
http://www.channelstv.com/2017/03/22/allwell-orjis-body-recovered-lagos-lagoon/
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by alphaconde(m): 6:02pm
How did I miss FTC
Well I want to congratulate the search team. I always knew they would crack this.
I pray the good lord grants kind admittance to the soul of Dr All well Orji.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by veekid(m): 6:02pm
Who is he?
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by dietsono: 6:02pm
Rip
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by ghost3040: 6:02pm
FTC
2 Likes
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by BarakOkenny(m): 6:02pm
Oh God!
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by masterP042(m): 6:03pm
Trouble here and there, dollar rise, mmm, Fulani herdsmen, APC, buhari... All these factors are enough for one to commit suicide
16 Likes
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by datopaper(m): 6:03pm
What is this? This is end time occurrence. Christians don't rest, no time.
End time
1 Like
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by henrydadon(m): 6:03pm
may his soul rest in peace
1 Like
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by vizkiz: 6:03pm
Only cowards take their own lives. Rip to the dead
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by castel428: 6:03pm
hmmmm
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by VickyRotex(f): 6:03pm
Really sad.
May his soul rest in peace and May the Lord comfort and sustain the living.
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by Maxiyke: 6:03pm
RIP to the dead.
FTC by the way.
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by Amarabae(f): 6:03pm
What a pity.
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by Oceemo(m): 6:03pm
At last
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by alwayzonlyn(m): 6:03pm
Hmmmmmmmm...it's well!
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by Aburi001: 6:03pm
If anybody should jump into Lagoon, I think Buhari is more qualified........Why?
See endless reasons below:
* Niger Delta wahala.
* Endless Boko Haram killings.
* Poor health
* Recession
* Corruption war
* Senators wahala
* Daily exchange rate fluctuations.
* The subsidy war
* The IPOB and MASSOB wahala.
* Fayose daily wahala.
* The Fulani herdsmen killings.
* etc
But behold, Buhari will never kill himself even at his official 74 years old.
So whatever the depression, I will never kill myself.
We all need to embrace God, he has solution to all problems.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by papadee93(m): 6:03pm
Depression is real. Care and show love to people in distress.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by GreenMavro: 6:03pm
h
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by Ra88: 6:03pm
Sad
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by wckabuoh(m): 6:03pm
Finally. God grant the family the fortitude to bear this loss.
2 Likes
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by Christophorus(m): 6:03pm
Chai....
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by Xano(m): 6:03pm
What a pity
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by raker300: 6:04pm
Rip bro...
Nigeria is one giant mind fucck...
People are messed up in the head with the hardship that keeps looming
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by Meekmind(m): 6:04pm
Hmmm...Nkan nbe
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by martineverest(m): 6:04pm
RIP,bro
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by ezugegere(m): 6:04pm
May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by segebase(m): 6:04pm
hope he's still alive
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by cassidy1996(m): 6:05pm
So sad
|Re: Allwell Orji's Body Recovered From Lagos Lagoon, Family Identifies Him by Drpaulse(m): 6:05pm
Guess this is it.
No measures to check and improve safety.
I'm sure there were no rescuers on sight till probably after their snoring butts were woken up from iya bukura's shop.
A country where nothing works.
Nigerian Student Stabbed To Death, Mutilated In Russia / Read This Before You Buy/sell On KAYMU.COM.NG / Trusted Home Help Kidnapped Sharon!
Viewing this topic: daraj, seuneniola(m), visita(m), ogechooky(m), cutestPat, lauwhyte, Obiohai, sunbreaker, edlion57(m), Horlawoomey(m), HCF(m), dumo1(m), sarutobi, jalaalbaba, lewizylee(m), otizs, papadee93(m), kimewills(f), Tundetiler2011(m), Amazondepth(m), 9jatatafo(m), GENERALCASHMIR(m), Bmedels26(m), ayodeji17, LoveThemChubby(m), Murimicine(m), peacefulwealth(f), winioluwa, felifeli, ayodejioladejo5(m), maroke1, Acetyl(m), Ayofad, Shaadey(f), borngreatid, Purenaija(m), jerryaji(m), justscorchone(m), royallord1(m), Foxflames, edupedia, kingdenny(m), TheDreamChaser, Eddisboi, Innovator101, princeSammyz, teelaw4life(m), victorpopoola20, dongreatty(m), abnot, Bestinstinct(m), emuje(m), elniro, DogWhisperer(m), friedcorn, wink2015, Akaijosh, jojo1415, aquila3, kaydguru, phanshark(m), BabaO2, Igbaba2, bomeri(m), FemiMaduka(m), jakandeola(m), tosynomolara(f), taemilola(f), mrnigeria(m), Pearly255(f), PepsiBoy, 1stGenius(m), tobeGod, sharpwriter, holarworship(f), ademiD(f), kachi08(m), jide114(m), adgab(m), iamforChrist, sshalom(m), Bablarry(m), Royalprestidge(m), Princemike2, Samuel6962, kogistar, ChrisKels, Princekejino(m), gabby1002(m), Goalsniper, OrnamentOne, oluchiokechi(f), BANTADDA, Blanc8(m), Sankabson(m), Bysolar2013(f), sulex947(m), donk552(m), JumaiM(f), kennkay87(m), angusakpuogwu, boboyi247(m), bigjoule(m), shemite, akanchawagentle, badpeople1, edozman2, JustmcKay(m), moralex(m), jify(f), mrmrmister, drealhandyman(m), Emusson24, lanrelagos, ERockson, ifemuyiwa(f), dfo12, bobjoseph, TheNewsWatch, LyfeJennings(m), agwu123(m), ovieigho(m), tmayusuf, salabscholar01(m), funkyjms, Sunnybabe(m), princeemmma(m), luchee(f), Ladycroon(f), adebajosnr, diplomat058(m), Sgtkoselupa, emmanuele3, olaplenty89(m), sammied(m), carfix, onyijess, Longeaton, bukkybota(m), agboskipool(m), Paradise163(f), teelawwy, jaybabs1(m) and 302 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18