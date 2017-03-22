Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / In Love With Two Girls But Wants One. Advice Needed. (4014 Views)

I and my exgirlfriend parted ways about 3 months ago precisely on new year day.

Shortly after our breakup, I met a couple of girls. I had flings with quiet a few of them but I wasn't comfortable because at my age, I am not suppose to be having flings but a committed relationship.



The problem is I currently have two girls I am in love with. They could easily pass off as models. Beautiful ladies with good hearts. I had to pretend I was flat broke to know if they were coming because I am rich(not very rich though but I am super comfortable for a 20 something yrs old guy. I own a law firm and a school which is setting off soon) One of the ladies is in Abuja she studies there and the other with me here in Kano she is also a student. As a lawyer, I know it is improper to date two girls at the same time cos if one should find out I may end up loosing both.





My problem is I tend to love the one in Abuja more, she is 20 and I took her virginity I was amazed to find out she was a virgin. But the downside is the distance. Distance was one of the factors that led to I and my ex parting ways. We lost the trust we had for each other(there are other reasons though.).

She comes to the North to see me. She was here last month. But I am already feeling since she is no longer a virgin she will want to explore especially giving the fact that she is beautiful.

I don't know if I should use the distance to leave her alone as I do not want a repeat of what happened between me and my ex.



The second one with me here in the North she is 23, very beautiful has a good heart, jovial, polite my friends like her. she is a good cook as well.



When I was asking the girl in Abuja out, she was playing hard to get and I asking the second one out too just incase the first girl failed to date me. They both eventually agreed to date me even when I feigned I was a broke nigga.



Pls house I really do not want to double date. As I can only marry one wife. (I date to marry like I did with my ex). I can't Introduce two girls to my People. What do I do to remedy the situation? insults are welcomed.



Modified* I was well aware that no viable solution will come from nairalanders. As usual they didn't disappoint.

I wonder if it was my own doing to have had the girls say yes to me almost at the same time.

I will resort to prayers. 5 Likes





Case settled Simply choose the one with the biggest nyash.Case settled 23 Likes 1 Share

REIIGN:

Simply choose the one with the biggest nyash.





Case settled



Lolz Lolz

If yes then.. .. Do they have big yanceIf yes then.. .. 4 Likes

IF U IN LOVE WITH TWO LADIES AND CONFUSED ON WHO TO GO FOR...GO FOR THE SECOND,COS U WOULDNT HAVE FALLEN IN LOVE WITH THE SECOND IF U TRULY LOVE THE FIRST...D HEART ACCOMMODATES JUST A PERSON.





PEACE.. 13 Likes

You are a selfish git. You're cheating and you come here looking for sympathy? I hope you lose both. May karma pay you in full. Self centered ego maniac 21 Likes

Sugarhugs:





Lolz 1 Like

Wetin u dey feel like bad guy abi na Cassanova hey Mr man all the niggaz on Nairaland get not less than 5 girls in our precise locations and numerous ones in the village wr we went to school Facebook own, guy relax we dey fine way to come out of recession no be ur or they do us 3 Likes

LeView1:

You are a selfish git. You're cheating and you come here looking for sympathy? I hope you lose both. May karma pay you in full. Self centered ego maniac sister please calm down, don't worry i will talk to him. sister please calm down, don't worry i will talk to him.

How can you love two gals at the same time?.. U get greed for eyes 4 Likes

Daniyemi:

Disvirgined a gal barely three months of knowing her....is that love?

You are actually ignorant of what love is. Parted ways with boo because of distance? Even distance didnt kill my puppy crush!

House, he keeps stressing they are beautiful and love him even though he fauxed brokeness- that is obviously why you 'love' them. And as far as am concerned, love ought to be unconditionally.

Pardon me. But you are still a kid, to meddle with two ladies without having one you prefer.

Let the first one go( pussy attracted u ). Let the second one go(a spare tire was needed in case the first boycotted u).



Be drinking and going to club.flex well...this is not your time to marry but have fun Disvirgined a gal barely three months of knowing her....is that love?You are actually ignorant of what love is. Parted ways with boo because of distance? Even distance didnt kill my puppy crush!House, he keeps stressing they are beautiful and love him even though he fauxed brokeness- that is obviously why you 'love' them. And as far as am concerned, love ought to be unconditionally.Pardon me. But you are still a kid, to meddle with two ladies without having one you prefer.Let the first one go( pussy attracted u ). Let the second one go(a spare tire was needed in case the first boycotted u).Be drinking and going to club.flex well...this is not your time to marry but have fun 20 Likes 1 Share

..nothing do u ma nigga .

Dextology

KennyID17

pls op needs ur advice keep on loving the two babes..nothing do u ma niggaDextologyKennyID17pls op needs ur advice 1 Like

be with d person who makes u happy most tym

Go 4 the one u disflower U won't regrer it

Unfortunately the only credentials of the Abuja girl is that you disvirgined her. Apart from that, the Kano own has everything you need



Distance is not good. Don't marry and still live a bachelor life. 1 Like

You can't possibly be in love with two women at the same time, for it is either you love one and grieve the other, or both.



In anyway, when they find out that you've been cheating on them, you're likely to lose both, and be seen as a liar, cheat and heart-breaker.



Love does no harm to a neighbor. But you, your own love is...

Don't date two girls. Date one girl, one you won't spend money,2 you won't waste blood, 3 you won't get to have broken hearts that would turn you into a complete and total monster later. Real men date one woman, and if she's gone, she's gone.



Fucking_ 2 girls won't make you a champion, it would just turn you into a complete loser. Forget what this guy's here tell you, if you fuck_ rosita with missionary sex, doggy style, cowgirl, etc na still the same way you go fuck_ kafayat so what's the biggy? 21 days your spermatogenesis go resuscitate,you come go fuck_ release again, 42 days, plus shawarma money + money for hair, plus recharge card way go day go, plus gen (fuel money)



Nigga, money is paper, no go run yourself down. Life no be so, shay oti ye yin? 4 Likes

REIIGN:

Simply choose the one with the biggest nyash.





Case settled

Nyash way go drain the guy abi? U no sabi say if breeze blow the guy after sex with big nyash em fit break? Wicked boy Nyash way go drain the guy abi? U no sabi say if breeze blow the guy after sex with big nyash em fit break? Wicked boy

lefulefu:

keep on loving the two babes ..nothing do u ma nigga .

Dextology

KennyID17

pls op needs ur advice



Lefulefu, I no like to dey comment for all these kain attention seeking threads,but since u don call me i go talk suntin.



If whatever is witten up there is even true, then the op doesn't know what he wants, abeg i no b lawyer ooo, but person dey own law firm @ 20 something .



U claim u love babe, after 3months u disvirgin am, u dey double date yet u dey claim loveup, for ur mind now u b Casanova abii, C. Ronaldo, Maradona.



Fyi u can't be in love with two ppl at d same time, d one Wey u disvirgin, u no trust am because u feel as her eye don open she go wan dey sample upandan, u want her to b faithful yet u dey sample yarinya for kano.



In fact, I dunno what else to say, op just choose d one with d biggest Bobbie, coz na Weytin me go do b that Lefulefu, I no like to dey comment for all these kain attention seeking threads,but since u don call me i go talk suntin.If whatever is witten up there is even true, then the op doesn't know what he wants, abeg i no b lawyer ooo, but person dey own law firm @ 20 somethingU claim u love babe, after 3months u disvirgin am, u dey double date yet u dey claim loveup, for ur mind now u b Casanova abii, C. Ronaldo, Maradona.Fyi u can't be in love with two ppl at d same time, d one Wey u disvirgin, u no trust am because u feel as her eye don open she go wan dey sample upandan, u want her to b faithful yet u dey sample yarinya for kano.In fact, I dunno what else to say, op just choose d one with d biggest Bobbie, coz na Weytin me go do b that 1 Like

since you want to test the whole girls before you make a choice so can we call you the testersince you want to test the whole girls before you make a choice

KennyID17:







Lefulefu, I no like to dey comment for all these kain attention seeking threads,but since u don call me i go talk suntin.



If whatever is witten up there is even true, then the op doesn't know what he wants, abeg i no b lawyer ooo, but person dey own law firm @ 20 something .



U claim u love babe, after 3months u disvirgin am, u dey double date yet u dey claim loveup, for ir mind now u b Casanova abii, C. Ronaldo, Maradona.



Fyi u can't be in love with two ppl at d same time, d one Wey u disvirgin, u ni trust am because u feel ger eye don open she go wan dey sample upandan, u want her to b faithful yet u dey sample yarinya for kano.



In fact, I dunno what else to say, op just choose d one with d biggest Bobbie, coz na Weytin me ho do b that we all know say op dey lie but lets humor him we all know say op dey liebut lets humor him 1 Like

Michellekabod:



Disvirgined a gal barely three months of knowing her....is that love?

You are actually ignorant of what love is. Parted ways with boo because of distance? Even distance didnt kill my puppy crush!

House, he keeps stressing they are beautiful and love him even though he fauxed brokeness- that is obviously why you 'love' them. And as far as am concerned, love ought to be unconditionally.

Pardon me. But you are still a kid, to meddle with two ladies without having one you prefer.

Let the first one go( pussy attracted u ). Let the second one go(a spare tire was needed in case the first boycotted u).



Be drinking and going to club.flex well...this is not your time to marry but have fun



You don't seem to get my point. About my ex did u fail to read the part where I said there were other reasons why we broke up? There is no need calling me a kid. Sometimes things like this happens and it is called dilemma. I got caught in between two choices when they both agreed to date me almost at the same time. Now having realise there is no point dating two ladies I am asking you and others how I can get out of this mess without hurting anybody's feelings. There is no need for name calling brother. We shld learn to be civil.



PS: I don't drink and I only recently started clubbing once a while though with the girl I have in Kano. I am conservative but I know how to have fun when I want to. You don't seem to get my point. About my ex did u fail to read the part where I said there were other reasons why we broke up? There is no need calling me a kid. Sometimes things like this happens and it is called dilemma. I got caught in between two choices when they both agreed to date me almost at the same time. Now having realise there is no point dating two ladies I am asking you and others how I can get out of this mess without hurting anybody's feelings. There is no need for name calling brother. We shld learn to be civil.PS: I don't drink and I only recently started clubbing once a while though with the girl I have in Kano. I am conservative but I know how to have fun when I want to. 1 Like 1 Share

gimakon:

Don't date two girls. Date one girl, one you won't spend money,2 you won't waste blood, 3 you won't get to have broken hearts that would turn you into a complete and total monster later. Real men date one woman, and if she's gone, she's gone.



Fucking_ 2 girls won't make you a champion, it would just turn you into a complete loser. Forget what this guy's here tell you, if you fuck_ rosita with missionary sex, doggy style, cowgirl, etc na still the same way you go fuck_ kafayat so what's the biggy? 21 days your spermatogenesis go resuscitate,you come go fuck_ release again, 42 days, plus shawarma money + money for hair, plus recharge card way go day go, plus gen (fuel money)



Nigga, money is paper, no go run yourself down. Life no be so, shay oti ye yin?



ni ti o pari kígbe? lol. I find sense in this humours post. ni ti o pari kígbe? lol. I find sense in this humours post.

lefulefu:



we all know say op dey lie but lets humor him

In that case, op i stand by my words, choose d one Wey d Bobbie big pass In that case, op i stand by my words, choose d one Wey d Bobbie big pass

KennyID17:





In that case, op i stand by my words, choose d one Wey d Bobbie big pass ... ...

KennyID17:







Lefulefu, I no like to dey comment for all these kain attention seeking threads,but since u don call me i go talk suntin.



If whatever is witten up there is even true, then the op doesn't know what he wants, abeg i no b lawyer ooo, but person dey own law firm @ 20 something .



U claim u love babe, after 3months u disvirgin am, u dey double date yet u dey claim loveup, for ur mind now u b Casanova abii, C. Ronaldo, Maradona.



Fyi u can't be in love with two ppl at d same time, d one Wey u disvirgin, u no trust am because u feel as her eye don open she go wan dey sample upandan, u want her to b faithful yet u dey sample yarinya for kano.



In fact, I dunno what else to say, op just choose d one with d biggest Bobbie, coz na Weytin me go do b that

Yes someone who just left law school can open a law firm.

I am not a Casanova. I hardly know what that is. That's the reason why I want to concentrate on one girl.

Why can't nairalanders provide ample solution to someone's issue without attacking the integrity of a poster? Yes someone who just left law school can open a law firm.I am not a Casanova. I hardly know what that is. That's the reason why I want to concentrate on one girl.Why can't nairalanders provide ample solution to someone's issue without attacking the integrity of a poster? 2 Likes

Daniyemi:





Yes someone who just left law school can open a law firm.

I am not a Casanova. I hardly know what that is. That's the reason why I want to concentrate on one girl.

Why can't nairalanders provide ample solution to someone's issue without attacking the integrity of a poster? thats why i said u should love them both.give them what they call unconditional love. thats why i said u should love them both.give them what they call unconditional love.

:DThis situation is complex, cos it don turn to super story.

lefulefu:



thats why i said u should love them both.give them what they call unconditional love.

I sincerely hope u were being sarcastic. I am running away from double dating and you are advising me to? I sincerely hope u were being sarcastic. I am running away from double dating and you are advising me to?

Daniyemi:





I sincerely hope u were being sarcastic. I am running away from double dating and you are advising me to? u already know the answer to ur question before asking us abi?

its like coming here and telling us u saw one fat lap of chicken in the pot of stew ur mom prepared and if its ok u steal it since u love chicken so much.thats exactly how your question sounds . u already know the answer to ur question before asking us abi?its like coming here and telling us u saw one fat lap of chicken in the pot of stew ur mom prepared and if its ok u steal it since u love chicken so much.thats exactly how your question sounds