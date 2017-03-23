₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,769,454 members, 3,435,514 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 March 2017 at 03:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect (866 Views)
I Defraud My Victim Through ‘come And Marry’ Method: Islamic Cleric (pic) / I Bled Profusely, Fainted As ‘suspected Ritualist’ Raped Me: 11yr-old Girl(pic) / How I Killed A Man, Kept His Flesh For Sale —Suspected Ritualist (Pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by 360metrosports: 7:48pm On Mar 22
A suspected ritualist, Taofik Adara, a.k.a Kie-Kie, arrested in Badagry on Sunday with human parts yesterday said he was paid N4000 to butcher the victim.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/city-news/-i-was-paid-n4000-to-cut-off-woman-s-head-hands/190429.html
See the horrific graphic pictures of the lady butchered into parts. VIEWERS DISCRETION STRONGLY ADVISED http://www.nairaland.com/3694683/man-beheaded-lady-lagos-poses
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by HungerBAD: 7:50pm On Mar 22
4k?
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by Cutehector(m): 7:55pm On Mar 22
Dem pay u 4k to kill person.. If to say dem no catch u now u for carry d money go fvck woman...
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by delishpot: 8:03pm On Mar 22
Na wa story story
Fist they said she was looking for help
Next they say she was kidnapped at Sango Ota
Later They say she was his girlfriend
Na which one we no go hear?
I do not buy the girlfriend story jor. The ones he has bn doing since, were theu his girlfriend's too?
The man is into the business of killing people for money. This is not a case of desperate man kills girlfriend for ritual case.
1 Like
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by Angeleena(f): 8:06pm On Mar 22
Ogun state always,the new capital of"hell".DAVID TAIWO..is all I see..
2 Likes
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by serverconnect: 8:48pm On Mar 22
Choi, Ogun state eeh
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by Bism(m): 12:20am
welldone sir, we are watching you in high places, ride on sir. just covering the influencial people that sent you on this mission.
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by kaairoz: 12:59am
South west and juju are like bread and butter.
GOD save your peoples
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by madridguy(m): 4:14am
So the bastard killed the beautiful lady just because of 4K? Smh. This is serious
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by TINALETC3(f): 3:10pm
jst 4k ,
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by oviejnr(m): 3:10pm
O
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by YonkijiSappo: 3:11pm
Too bad.
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by HateU2(f): 3:11pm
Just 4k and you wasted a life
All your families will be beheaded
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by Dandsome: 3:11pm
Religion of piss
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by Shiitposter: 3:11pm
I could have paid you more to spare her life.
How can 4k be enough to kill somebody? Money we go finish in 1 day
1 Like
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by chynie: 3:11pm
A
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by BarakOkenny(m): 3:11pm
Ogun state always in the news for the wrong reasons.
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by Uchihaitaci: 3:11pm
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by professorfal: 3:11pm
Ogun state has become the land of the cruel!
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by YonkijiSappo: 3:11pm
lol... Nairaland will milk this story for traffic, till all its juice dries up like a skeleton.
Tomorrow, we will still see 20 threads about this topic.
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by cynhamscakes(f): 3:12pm
.
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by 1Rebel: 3:12pm
Questions have to be asked. What's with the violence in this region? Not one week passes without news of ritual killing in the southwest.
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by Gloryfox: 3:12pm
sad
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by botad(m): 3:12pm
Just 4k! Oloriburuku.....you killed a fellow human being because of 4k! This man can set his whole village ablaze because of N20k o.
Hunger!!!!
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by Keneking: 3:12pm
Recession sef
|Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by sod09(m): 3:13pm
omg 4k
(0) (Reply)
Man Stabbed To Death In Jos / John Allen Muhammed Executed / Islamic Cleric Dockedover 419 Deal
Viewing this topic: titifranc, TonyeBarcanista(m), zainabxel(f), Vycko(f), Zikdochi(m), clubkonnect, Rayes3, DrND(m), showlight101(m), chibyke0, amebovillage(m), shegzy121, Maxihood, blogbaby(f), Nyntynplus, chrisskynet(m), Spicym(f), SweetBoyFriend(m), SeniorZato(m), adesilver(m), dozzy24(m), Waledarep(m), anyicool(m), JONAS21, Raphael007(m), BCJAY(f), yankeedude(m), peteredo, Globaby01, emerich, realhumanity, BlueMagnificent(m), galimusty, Chuxserve(m), mailingdgreat, mojeed4(m), ibiali(m), oviejnr(m), chidimmaesther(f), AdaIhiala(f), idesylvester, rusher14, Macantonio(m), folu4real, ThinkWISELY(m), solomikky, Tolutheo(m), slex(m), Impera(m), FrankNetter, chiefololade, HateU2(f), dacovajnr, Tundellinium(m), Dandsome, bugzygee(m), Bimpe29, jiorhemen(m), momoohwos(m), ayolucasf(m), annnikky(f), mrsirdam(m), phollybee(m), chinebu(m), maradelkitchen(f), pwettiejay(f), TPound(m), liftedme(m), Lovelyboy007, sapientia1(m), sirpharrell(m), Arebey, jjbest123, bukalis(m), micflo28(m), YemyTemmy, buchilino(m), officializzijac, TINALETC3(f), makkosky(m), sanc2s(m), hardballripplez, TroGunn(m), JVector, vansledge(m), ayusco85(m), BarakOkenny(m), Jetleeee, donfemo(m), leokinguch(m), forex24(m), rhektor(m), spilife(m), Igboblog, aamstih, cnwamo(m), w1sEmAn, Uchihaitaci, CYBERCRIME(m), Angelsit(f), slimmaintenance(m), petz(f), unite4real, Nov2(m), udees, juxsayveron(m), kazeeyoung, Tloc(m), ijeshaboy, nickyvick(f), emmy994, Oyind18, elms, Obeseke, Samcenation(m), Kenon9, nickishire, idrisolaide(m), crestrader(m), Fodavs(m), leksmediaweb, henryblaze25(m), hoover420, Blurryface(m), noblehse(m), Sulucainan, intelligen(m), chynie, Tochi93, M3Guy(m), pgidex(f), Dondamlex(m), homirefacuny(m), tintingz(m), AlexCk, Transcends, IcemanP(m), Willie2015, tubolancer(m), eliwa47, princeifynicky(m), Braze9(m), leighcon(m), idnole4(m), 12fb, lsoul, Rexleo(m), erekking(m), ZAWs, kingmorgan, Iolite(f), Uzoigwe1(m), Saintesquire, Lataability(m), kweenkong(f), expozey(f), dapaiks, IncredibleJoe(m), Adewumiadedeji3(m), Shuen, desmondokonkwo, maakano(m), LastMumu, cynhamscakes(f), Oches4me, bombim(m), SmartyPants, orovo98(m), samvega, Zaha(m), Jumeeeeesal(m), Handsomecole(m), assemble, Yorisb, mbasharon(m), Kondomatic(m), Execu1, valemtech(m), Buking1, YonkijiSappo, Heroboy, fmprof, jeffchinedu(m), kayjegs, gurunlocker, jey4all(m), nextstep(m), dumo1(m), alpacino2014(m), awoo47, izValentino(m), itunity007(m), noscarn91(m), johnnynikky, 1Rebel, dandollar1, talktrue1(m), ashezbrown(m), DEBUCHMANNY, Unik91(f), hipswrites, maxiuc(m), Lakesyd32, dnapstar(m), maxwell60(m), Peeo(f), Gloryfox, phemocheee(m), Ifeogunleye1(f), botad(m), etenyong(m), Dabigbroda(m), paramount123(m), naturalmi, Keneking, Banks22, Shiitposter, seanmatt17, corneredlove(m), sunbbo(m), oluwatomiwa(m), illegalking, cahrym(m), Smellymouth, WarHorse1(m), OYINBOGOJU(m), sod09(m), martineverest(m) and 440 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9