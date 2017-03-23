₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,769,454 members, 3,435,514 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 March 2017 at 03:13 PM

"I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect (866 Views)

I Defraud My Victim Through ‘come And Marry’ Method: Islamic Cleric (pic) / I Bled Profusely, Fainted As ‘suspected Ritualist’ Raped Me: 11yr-old Girl(pic) / How I Killed A Man, Kept His Flesh For Sale —Suspected Ritualist (Pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

"I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by 360metrosports: 7:48pm On Mar 22
A suspected ritualist, Taofik Adara, a.k.a Kie-Kie, arrested in Badagry on Sunday with human parts yesterday said he was paid N4000 to butcher the victim.

The suspect, who was paraded by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, at the command headquarters, Ikeja, yesterday admitted chopping off the victim’s head with a cutlass, while two clerics (alfas) and an herbalist held onto her hands.

Adara said the cutlass used was given to him by the herbalist who contracted him for the job.

According to him, the victim, whose identity was still unknown till yesterday afternoon, was brought to him from Sango Ota, Ogun State.

Adara said: “I live at the Itoga-Zeba area of Badagry. I am a wood cutter and at times I assist owners of coconut plantations to pluck coconut. The whole drama started on Saturday evening when one of my herbalist friend known as Manase came to me to say that he was expecting two alfas from Sango Ota. He told me they would be coming with a lady and that he would pay me N4000 to help butcher the woman. He told me the two needed some fresh human parts to prepare a concoction for one of their clients.

“True to his words, the two alfas arrived Itoga on Sunday evening. I noticed that before their arrival, the two alfas had used some charms on the lady. I noticed that she was just obeying their directives without asking any question. I asked her where she came from and she explained that she resides at Otta and that she had gone to seek spiritual help from one of the alfas.

“Around 9:00a.m. on Sunday, we took the lady deep into the forest, close to a river. Manase asked her to kneel down and she did. It was while she was still kneeling that I chopped off her head with a sharp cutlass given to me by Manase.”

The 61-year-old ritualist, who admitted that he had killed one other person about a year ago, disclosed that his herbalist friend was the one who also brought that victim to him.

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/city-news/-i-was-paid-n4000-to-cut-off-woman-s-head-hands/190429.html


See the horrific graphic pictures of the lady butchered into parts. VIEWERS DISCRETION STRONGLY ADVISED http://www.nairaland.com/3694683/man-beheaded-lady-lagos-poses

Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by HungerBAD: 7:50pm On Mar 22
4k?
Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by Cutehector(m): 7:55pm On Mar 22
Dem pay u 4k to kill person.. If to say dem no catch u now u for carry d money go fvck woman...
Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by delishpot: 8:03pm On Mar 22
Na wa story story

Fist they said she was looking for help
Next they say she was kidnapped at Sango Ota
Later They say she was his girlfriend

Na which one we no go hear?
I do not buy the girlfriend story jor. The ones he has bn doing since, were theu his girlfriend's too?
The man is into the business of killing people for money. This is not a case of desperate man kills girlfriend for ritual case.

1 Like

Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by Angeleena(f): 8:06pm On Mar 22
Ogun state always,the new capital of"hell".DAVID TAIWO..is all I see..

2 Likes

Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by serverconnect: 8:48pm On Mar 22
Choi, Ogun state eeh
Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by Bism(m): 12:20am
welldone sir, we are watching you in high places, ride on sir. just covering the influencial people that sent you on this mission.
Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by kaairoz: 12:59am
South west and juju are like bread and butter.



GOD save your peoples
Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by madridguy(m): 4:14am
So the bastard killed the beautiful lady just because of 4K? Smh. This is serious
Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by TINALETC3(f): 3:10pm
cry jst 4k ,
Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by oviejnr(m): 3:10pm
O
Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by YonkijiSappo: 3:11pm
Too bad.
Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by HateU2(f): 3:11pm
Just 4k shocked shocked shocked and you wasted a life cry cry cry
All your families will be beheaded undecided
Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by Dandsome: 3:11pm
Religion of piss
Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by Shiitposter: 3:11pm
I could have paid you more to spare her life.
How can 4k be enough to kill somebody? Money we go finish in 1 day

1 Like

Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by chynie: 3:11pm
A
Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by BarakOkenny(m): 3:11pm
Ogun state always in the news for the wrong reasons.
Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by Uchihaitaci: 3:11pm
angry
Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by professorfal: 3:11pm
Ogun state has become the land of the cruel!
Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by YonkijiSappo: 3:11pm
lol... Nairaland will milk this story for traffic, till all its juice dries up like a skeleton.
Tomorrow, we will still see 20 threads about this topic.
Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by cynhamscakes(f): 3:12pm
.
Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by 1Rebel: 3:12pm
Questions have to be asked. What's with the violence in this region? Not one week passes without news of ritual killing in the southwest.
Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by Gloryfox: 3:12pm
sad
Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by botad(m): 3:12pm
Just 4k! Oloriburuku.....you killed a fellow human being because of 4k! This man can set his whole village ablaze because of N20k o.


Hunger!!!!
Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by Keneking: 3:12pm
Recession sef
Re: "I Was Paid N4,000 To Behead The Lady As 2 Alfas & A Herbalist Held Her"-Suspect by sod09(m): 3:13pm
omg 4k

(0) (Reply)

Man Stabbed To Death In Jos / John Allen Muhammed Executed / Islamic Cleric Dockedover 419 Deal

Viewing this topic: titifranc, TonyeBarcanista(m), zainabxel(f), Vycko(f), Zikdochi(m), clubkonnect, Rayes3, DrND(m), showlight101(m), chibyke0, amebovillage(m), shegzy121, Maxihood, blogbaby(f), Nyntynplus, chrisskynet(m), Spicym(f), SweetBoyFriend(m), SeniorZato(m), adesilver(m), dozzy24(m), Waledarep(m), anyicool(m), JONAS21, Raphael007(m), BCJAY(f), yankeedude(m), peteredo, Globaby01, emerich, realhumanity, BlueMagnificent(m), galimusty, Chuxserve(m), mailingdgreat, mojeed4(m), ibiali(m), oviejnr(m), chidimmaesther(f), AdaIhiala(f), idesylvester, rusher14, Macantonio(m), folu4real, ThinkWISELY(m), solomikky, Tolutheo(m), slex(m), Impera(m), FrankNetter, chiefololade, HateU2(f), dacovajnr, Tundellinium(m), Dandsome, bugzygee(m), Bimpe29, jiorhemen(m), momoohwos(m), ayolucasf(m), annnikky(f), mrsirdam(m), phollybee(m), chinebu(m), maradelkitchen(f), pwettiejay(f), TPound(m), liftedme(m), Lovelyboy007, sapientia1(m), sirpharrell(m), Arebey, jjbest123, bukalis(m), micflo28(m), YemyTemmy, buchilino(m), officializzijac, TINALETC3(f), makkosky(m), sanc2s(m), hardballripplez, TroGunn(m), JVector, vansledge(m), ayusco85(m), BarakOkenny(m), Jetleeee, donfemo(m), leokinguch(m), forex24(m), rhektor(m), spilife(m), Igboblog, aamstih, cnwamo(m), w1sEmAn, Uchihaitaci, CYBERCRIME(m), Angelsit(f), slimmaintenance(m), petz(f), unite4real, Nov2(m), udees, juxsayveron(m), kazeeyoung, Tloc(m), ijeshaboy, nickyvick(f), emmy994, Oyind18, elms, Obeseke, Samcenation(m), Kenon9, nickishire, idrisolaide(m), crestrader(m), Fodavs(m), leksmediaweb, henryblaze25(m), hoover420, Blurryface(m), noblehse(m), Sulucainan, intelligen(m), chynie, Tochi93, M3Guy(m), pgidex(f), Dondamlex(m), homirefacuny(m), tintingz(m), AlexCk, Transcends, IcemanP(m), Willie2015, tubolancer(m), eliwa47, princeifynicky(m), Braze9(m), leighcon(m), idnole4(m), 12fb, lsoul, Rexleo(m), erekking(m), ZAWs, kingmorgan, Iolite(f), Uzoigwe1(m), Saintesquire, Lataability(m), kweenkong(f), expozey(f), dapaiks, IncredibleJoe(m), Adewumiadedeji3(m), Shuen, desmondokonkwo, maakano(m), LastMumu, cynhamscakes(f), Oches4me, bombim(m), SmartyPants, orovo98(m), samvega, Zaha(m), Jumeeeeesal(m), Handsomecole(m), assemble, Yorisb, mbasharon(m), Kondomatic(m), Execu1, valemtech(m), Buking1, YonkijiSappo, Heroboy, fmprof, jeffchinedu(m), kayjegs, gurunlocker, jey4all(m), nextstep(m), dumo1(m), alpacino2014(m), awoo47, izValentino(m), itunity007(m), noscarn91(m), johnnynikky, 1Rebel, dandollar1, talktrue1(m), ashezbrown(m), DEBUCHMANNY, Unik91(f), hipswrites, maxiuc(m), Lakesyd32, dnapstar(m), maxwell60(m), Peeo(f), Gloryfox, phemocheee(m), Ifeogunleye1(f), botad(m), etenyong(m), Dabigbroda(m), paramount123(m), naturalmi, Keneking, Banks22, Shiitposter, seanmatt17, corneredlove(m), sunbbo(m), oluwatomiwa(m), illegalking, cahrym(m), Smellymouth, WarHorse1(m), OYINBOGOJU(m), sod09(m), martineverest(m) and 440 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.