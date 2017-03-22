₦airaland Forum

Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by ijustdey: 8:12pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE

A 41-year old female Bishop, Rev. Mrs Adline Ngozi of the Gods’ Bible Church in Lagos has threatened to place a curse on two members of her church whom she allegedly defrauded to the tune of N2 million in Lagos.

Imo State-born Ngozi was arrested and charged before a Lagos court for her alleged involvement in fraud and stealing.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the female clergy was alleged to have obtained the sum of N1 million each from two members of her congregation, Mrs Temitope Kadri and Dr. Mrs Ishaq Olanrewaju under the false pretense of putting a five-year deposit scheme with an interest of N100,000 every month.

The victims, it was gathered allegedly fell into the trap and gave her the money since last year and were expecting the returns.

However, while waiting, they realised that the whole investment was a scam and when the victims asked for return of their money, Ngozi started threatening that she will place a curse on them to scare them from demanding the money from her again.

The matter was reported to the police at Idimu division who arrested Ngozi and charged her to court with fraud under the Criminal Code.

At the Magistrate court sitting in Ejigbo where she was arraigned on Tuesday, she pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs J.O.E Adeyemi granted her bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail.

The matter was adjourned till 19 April 2017.


http://pmexpressng.com/bishop-arrested-lagos-stealing/

Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by HungerBAD: 8:13pm
A fraudulent Bishop.

This matter is simple. Throw Ngozi into the same jail with her brother Nnamdi Kanu.

She does not deserve to be eating this good Akpu and Egusi soup I am looking at.
Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by vizkiz: 8:14pm
Seems the tithe and offerings aren't coming in as before

Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by anotherydz(m): 8:14pm
"Bishop" All na ponzi make those defrauded guys ask MMMites/Mavorian

Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by Justiceleague1: 8:46pm
Be careful wen mingling with and opening ur door for afonjas...they are all OWO'MI DA rogues grin
Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by majicplus: 9:05pm
wat can i say? End time bishop.
Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by seunlly(m): 10:23pm
Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by Whoeppme: 10:23pm
Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by Jetleeee: 10:23pm
Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by dhamstar(m): 10:24pm
Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by Khrisfame(m): 10:24pm
Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by AngelicBeing: 10:24pm
Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by strrev: 10:24pm
Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by kelvinhilton(m): 10:24pm
I keep saying it, we r all corrupt in these country.
Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 10:24pm
