|Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by ijustdey: 8:12pm
|Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by HungerBAD: 8:13pm
A fraudulent Bishop.
This matter is simple. Throw Ngozi into the same jail with her brother Nnamdi Kanu.
She does not deserve to be eating this good Akpu and Egusi soup I am looking at.
|Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by vizkiz: 8:14pm
Seems the tithe and offerings aren't coming in as before
|Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by anotherydz(m): 8:14pm
"Bishop" All na ponzi make those defrauded guys ask MMMites/Mavorian
|Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by Justiceleague1: 8:46pm
Be careful wen mingling with and opening ur door for afonjas...they are all OWO'MI DA rogues
|Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by majicplus: 9:05pm
wat can i say? End time bishop.
|Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by seunlly(m): 10:23pm
|Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by Whoeppme: 10:23pm
majicplus:
|Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by Jetleeee: 10:23pm
|Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by dhamstar(m): 10:24pm
|Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by Khrisfame(m): 10:24pm
|Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by AngelicBeing: 10:24pm
|Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by strrev: 10:24pm
Justiceleague1:
Imo State-born Ngozi
|Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by kelvinhilton(m): 10:24pm
I keep saying it, we r all corrupt in these country.
|Re: Female Bishop Arrested In Lagos For Fraud (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 10:24pm
