|Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by Youngadvocate: 8:23pm On Mar 22
Angel Okorie, the beautiful nollywood star shares this throwback picture of hers and some inspiring story of her past
"This picture keeps reminding me how awesome and faithful God has been to me. I am that little church girl that loves God sooooooooooo much
while growing up even till now, and till I loose my last breath. I want to thank God for his mercies and Grace towards me. Take a very good look at this picture you see that presently, I don't look like what I've been through. I could remember when I created a group called "Angelic Singers" we were 4 in number "ADA, CHIDINMA,OLUCHI,AND I." We sang in the choir and everywhere,while we were growing up, we could just go to the beach for our rehearsals in cotonou where I was brought up. So, for those of you that think I act all churchy, you are wrong I don't act it, it's in me, it's an inborn thing for me. My late headmistress would ask me to lead morning devotion and weekend fellowship in school cause of my dedication to God. I miss all of that, am proud of whom I have become. I practically owe everything to God, no matter my profession and life style, I still acknowledge God in everything I Do, because its actually my consistence in God that has brought me this far, I 've never lived to impress anyone and will never, I will always be be me, I am still that church girl that is playful and loves Singing."
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by bjt(m): 8:28pm On Mar 22
You see the reason why Nigeria has the highest skin bleaching rate in Africa
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by ken19(m): 8:44pm On Mar 22
her colour looks real..I don't suspect bleaching
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by Youngadvocate: 8:45pm On Mar 22
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by majicplus: 8:47pm On Mar 22
noted. . .will pass the message along to buhari
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by DozieInc(m): 8:54pm On Mar 22
Transformers
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by zoey4(f): 9:46pm On Mar 22
bjt:uncle pls look well, its her natural colour. pretty babe
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by Negotiate: 10:27pm On Mar 22
Lol
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by Whoeppme: 10:28pm On Mar 22
This is mind blowing
Used to think the bleaching thing was only Brobisky guy
How wrong me and Akpos was
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by Akshow: 10:28pm On Mar 22
When the gal was still an innocent vaaajin
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by kelvinhilton(m): 10:28pm On Mar 22
She looks like my ex girlfriend
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by yhermmie(f): 10:29pm On Mar 22
cool
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by FuckBuhari(m): 10:29pm On Mar 22
The Owner Of Nairaland Should Pm Me His Résumé(credentials) I Have a Job For Him.
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by jeamie(m): 10:29pm On Mar 22
skin bleached Brain probably bleached
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by sakalisis(m): 10:29pm On Mar 22
Ok
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by joshboss(m): 10:29pm On Mar 22
She fine die. Mk she just con toast me lason
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by RealHaute: 10:30pm On Mar 22
Is she a CNN reporter?
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by smartkester: 10:30pm On Mar 22
zoey4:thick sweet mama...me likiing that your pishure
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by ToriBlue(f): 10:31pm On Mar 22
Succubus.
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by crazygod(m): 10:31pm On Mar 22
U dey bleach o. U dey bleach
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 10:32pm On Mar 22
Who told her people think she's churchy?
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by soberdrunk(m): 10:32pm On Mar 22
This her eyebrows be like wetin Xena the warrior princess dey use fight bad guys...
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by Richy4(m): 10:34pm On Mar 22
bjt:
The camera of those days was bad bro...
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by seunlly(m): 10:34pm On Mar 22
Y all this igbo girls just dey bleach like person wey no get tomorrow
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by dhamstar(m): 10:34pm On Mar 22
I like her style
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by Youngadvocate: 10:36pm On Mar 22
@kelvinhilton...You are a spoilt child...take it
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by kesikeller(m): 10:36pm On Mar 22
Her natural colour is just coming out. I always like to see enlightened people like this, it gives me hope for the future.
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by dhamstar(m): 10:39pm On Mar 22
bjt:
wetin concern you?
deal with it!!
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by oviejnr(m): 10:42pm On Mar 22
Ehen, is this Angela Okorie?? I wish Nigeria economy can experience this kind of change.
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by Khrisfame(m): 10:42pm On Mar 22
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by Daniel058(m): 10:43pm On Mar 22
Youngadvocate:Nwanne, must you tell lie in order to advertise your site??
|Re: Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note by eph123: 10:45pm On Mar 22
This lady's face just scares me, very masculine looking
