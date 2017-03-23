Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Angela Okorie Shares Her Throwback Picture And Inspiring Note (8226 Views)

"This picture keeps reminding me how awesome and faithful God has been to me. I am that little church girl that loves God sooooooooooo much

while growing up even till now, and till I loose my last breath. I want to thank God for his mercies and Grace towards me. Take a very good look at this picture you see that presently, I don't look like what I've been through. I could remember when I created a group called "Angelic Singers" we were 4 in number "ADA, CHIDINMA,OLUCHI,AND I." We sang in the choir and everywhere,while we were growing up, we could just go to the beach for our rehearsals in cotonou where I was brought up. So, for those of you that think I act all churchy, you are wrong I don't act it, it's in me, it's an inborn thing for me. My late headmistress would ask me to lead morning devotion and weekend fellowship in school cause of my dedication to God. I miss all of that, am proud of whom I have become. I practically owe everything to God, no matter my profession and life style, I still acknowledge God in everything I Do, because its actually my consistence in God that has brought me this far, I 've never lived to impress anyone and will never, I will always be be me, I am still that church girl that is playful and loves Singing."





Angel Okorie, the beautiful nollywood star shares this throwback picture of hers and some inspiring story of her past

the source is Igbobia.com...the Pan-Igbo forum that reveals real facts about and discusses the Igbo people.

A friend of mine introduced me to the site as soon as it was launched a month ago, and ever since, I fell in love with it for the unique knowledge and unknown facts it springs.

Youngadvocate:

