|Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by adekanmbi1986(m): 8:29pm
Men love to boast about how good they are in bed. But the majority may not really be sure, since they may also depend on their sex partners to rate their performance.
www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/smart-condom-lets-users-know-how-good-they-are-in-bed-detects-stds/amp/
1 Like
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by HungerBAD: 8:30pm
Ishilove.
Come here.
If you talk say "Darling" that was "Wonderful" and Condom say " I NO TRY" na back to your Momsie house.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by professorfal: 8:31pm
good! I can keep track on my performance and see ways to improve.
about detecting STDs is It after or before? cus if its after what's the point?
I don already fuck_ the infection naah.
4 Likes
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by ZarZar(f): 8:32pm
Lol, suicide rates will sky rocket
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Equal2DeTask(m): 8:33pm
The End has come...
1 Like
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Ishilove: 8:38pm
Hiaaaaaannnn!! Smart condom kwa??
I strongly advise 1-minute men to stay away from this new innovation because e go worsen your case
Just imagine...1,2,3...thunder! You climb down and behold, the thrust-o-metre registers '3'. That can kill a man's self confidence.
HungerBad I know sey you no need am. You na German machine. 2,500 horsepower. Locomotive train
3 Likes
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Ishilove: 8:39pm
ZarZar:.
3 Likes
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by ramdris(m): 8:39pm
How much pls?
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Ishilove: 8:40pm
HungerBAD:Buhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhaah!!
You na proper yeye
1 Like
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by midehi2(f): 8:45pm
seriously
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by decatalyst(m): 8:48pm
I seriously don't need to use this to know how good I am...the testimonies are so encouraging
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by hahn(m): 9:05pm
HungerBAD:
You have competition
Aka hardmirror
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Adesiji77: 9:07pm
It will only fuel discontent
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by HungerBAD: 9:08pm
hahn:
Hardmirror?That's a moniker here?
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by hahn(m): 9:10pm
HungerBAD:
Yes and it seems he and your love (ishilove) have been flirting with each other
You know as your boy I have been monitoring the situation so as to give you an informed report on the happenings surrounding your cupid match
Seems cupid has been firing multiple arrows
1 Like
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by HungerBAD: 9:13pm
hahn:
Make I check hold on.
Thanks for the heads up.
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by alizma: 9:24pm
if you don't give them money but they keep following and fighting over you, u don't need this to know ur strength.
1 Like
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by JustinSlayer69: 10:00pm
You would use your smart condom score to woo a gal. 99.99 % average in 696,969 sessions....
Her eyes would pop like this .... " this guy na RODMAN ooo"
Guys with below 5% would start forging grades
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Dottore: 10:00pm
Hian
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by kelvinhilton(m): 10:01pm
Finally humans r doomed
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Negotiate: 10:02pm
Lol
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Ishilove: 10:02pm
hahn:Please don't mention my username and his in the same post.
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by ALAYORMII: 10:02pm
This is the end
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by soberdrunk(m): 10:02pm
They can invent this rubbish but cant help Africa eradicate malaria......
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Goldenheart(m): 10:02pm
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by josephine123: 10:02pm
Lol
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Julietcutie(f): 10:03pm
lol interesting
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Mcreloaded(m): 10:03pm
[Hope the condom is using nano technology won't want to upgrade all the time with latest version
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by uviesa(m): 10:03pm
U
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Drabeey(m): 10:04pm
This is not cool walahi...
so they think my naija ppl wont find a way around this?
na to crack the code to 'always good'
i no go allow one condom to pour sand for my garri. moreso.... those of us who dont like condom nko?
drabeey was HERE
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Millersneh: 10:04pm
|Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Fessy09(m): 10:04pm
[b][/b]wahala dey o
