Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by adekanmbi1986(m): 8:29pm
Men love to boast about how good they are in bed. But the majority may not really be sure, since they may also depend on their sex partners to rate their performance.

And, since a faithful mate may not want to destroy her man’s bedroom confidence, she may give him a pass mark even if he really falls below par!

However, with a new condom range in town, men can now know their authentic performance level based on scientific rating!

A new condom range that states joystick size when measured around the middle (girth), the number of thrusts per round of sex, and a man’s sexual health are all possible now.

The smart condom ring, being a wearable technology designed by the i.Con, now makes the job of measuring a man’s sexual performance easy!

Manufactured by British Condoms, i.Con is a fitness tracker for the joystick.


It provides the wearer with performance statistics while also promising to detect signs of sexually transmitted infections.

This range of condoms are so smart that once a man wears one, it can track the number of calories burnt, calculate the duration of intercourse, the average number of thrusts and girth (joystick size) measurements.

British Condoms says the ring, which is used in addition to (rather than instead of) a regular condom, is in the final stages of testing and will be released later this year.

“It’s truly a revolutionary day,” said the project’s lead engineer, Adam Leverson.

“Not only have we innovated the world’s first smart condom ring that’ll measure pretty much every aspect of performance in the bedroom, but now I’m pleased to confirm that it will also have built-in indicators to alert the users to any potential STIs present,” Leverson assures.

While British Condoms is keeping further images and details under wraps until closer to the launch, the company says the ring is embedded with a nanochip that communicates with a smartphone app via Bluetooth.


Users will be able to share their data publicly if they desire, with the option to do so anonymously. The ring is powered by a battery that allows up to eight hours of usage from a single charge.




www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/smart-condom-lets-users-know-how-good-they-are-in-bed-detects-stds/amp/

Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by HungerBAD: 8:30pm
Ishilove.

Come here.

If you talk say "Darling" that was "Wonderful" and Condom say " I NO TRY" na back to your Momsie house.

Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by professorfal: 8:31pm
good! I can keep track on my performance and see ways to improve.

about detecting STDs is It after or before? cus if its after what's the point?
I don already fuck_ the infection naah.

Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by ZarZar(f): 8:32pm
Lol, suicide rates will sky rocket

Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Equal2DeTask(m): 8:33pm
The End has come...

Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Ishilove: 8:38pm
Hiaaaaaannnn!! Smart condom kwa??

I strongly advise 1-minute men to stay away from this new innovation because e go worsen your case tongue

Just imagine...1,2,3...thunder! You climb down and behold, the thrust-o-metre registers '3'. That can kill a man's self confidence.

HungerBad I know sey you no need am. You na German machine. 2,500 horsepower. Locomotive train wink cheesy

Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Ishilove: 8:39pm
ZarZar:
Lol, suicide rates will sky rocket
.

Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by ramdris(m): 8:39pm
How much pls?
Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Ishilove: 8:40pm
HungerBAD:
Ishilove.

Come here.

If you talk say "Darling" that was "Wonderful" and Condom say " I NO TRY" na back to your Momsie house.
Buhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhaah!!

You na proper yeye cheesy cheesy cheesy

Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by midehi2(f): 8:45pm
seriously
Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by decatalyst(m): 8:48pm
I seriously don't need to use this to know how good I am...the testimonies are so encouraging grin grin
Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by hahn(m): 9:05pm
HungerBAD:
Ishilove.

Come here.

If you talk say "Darling" that was "Wonderful" and Condom say " I NO TRY" na back to your Momsie house.

You have competition

Aka hardmirror
Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Adesiji77: 9:07pm
It will only fuel discontent cheesy
Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by HungerBAD: 9:08pm
hahn:


You have competition

Aka hardmirror

Hardmirror?That's a moniker here?
Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by hahn(m): 9:10pm
HungerBAD:


Hardmirror?That's a moniker here?

Yes and it seems he and your love (ishilove) have been flirting with each other

You know as your boy I have been monitoring the situation so as to give you an informed report on the happenings surrounding your cupid match

Seems cupid has been firing multiple arrows smiley

Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by HungerBAD: 9:13pm
hahn:


Yes and it seems he and your love (ishilove) have been flirting with each other

You know as your boy I have been monitoring the situation so as to give you an informed report on the happenings surrounding your cupid match

Seems cupid has been firing multiple arrows smiley

Make I check hold on.

Thanks for the heads up.
Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by alizma: 9:24pm
if you don't give them money but they keep following and fighting over you, u don't need this to know ur strength.

Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by JustinSlayer69: 10:00pm
You would use your smart condom score to woo a gal. 99.99 % average in 696,969 sessions....

Her eyes would pop like this shocked shocked .... " this guy na RODMAN ooo"

Guys with below 5% would start forging grades grin

Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Dottore: 10:00pm
Hian
Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by kelvinhilton(m): 10:01pm
Finally humans r doomed cry
Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Negotiate: 10:02pm
Lol
Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Ishilove: 10:02pm
hahn:


Yes and it seems he and your love (ishilove) have been flirting with each other

You know as your boy I have been monitoring the situation so as to give you an informed report on the happenings surrounding your cupid match

Seems cupid has been firing multiple arrows smiley
Please don't mention my username and his in the same post.
Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by ALAYORMII: 10:02pm
This is the end
Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by soberdrunk(m): 10:02pm
They can invent this rubbish but cant help Africa eradicate malaria...... angry
Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Goldenheart(m): 10:02pm
grin
Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by josephine123: 10:02pm
Lol
Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Julietcutie(f): 10:03pm
lol interesting
Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Mcreloaded(m): 10:03pm
[Hope the condom is using nano technology won't want to upgrade all the time with latest version
Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by uviesa(m): 10:03pm
U

Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Drabeey(m): 10:04pm
This is not cool walahi...


so they think my naija ppl wont find a way around this?

na to crack the code to 'always good'

i no go allow one condom to pour sand for my garri. moreso.... those of us who dont like condom nko?




drabeey was HERE
Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Millersneh: 10:04pm
Re: Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed by Fessy09(m): 10:04pm
[b][/b]wahala dey o

