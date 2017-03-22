Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Smart Condom Detects STDs, Lets Users Know How Good They Are In Bed (5687 Views)

Men love to boast about how good they are in bed. But the majority may not really be sure, since they may also depend on their sex partners to rate their performance.



And, since a faithful mate may not want to destroy her man’s bedroom confidence, she may give him a pass mark even if he really falls below par!



However, with a new condom range in town, men can now know their authentic performance level based on scientific rating!



A new condom range that states joystick size when measured around the middle (girth), the number of thrusts per round of sex, and a man’s sexual health are all possible now.



The smart condom ring, being a wearable technology designed by the i.Con, now makes the job of measuring a man’s sexual performance easy!



Manufactured by British Condoms, i.Con is a fitness tracker for the joystick.





It provides the wearer with performance statistics while also promising to detect signs of sexually transmitted infections.



This range of condoms are so smart that once a man wears one, it can track the number of calories burnt, calculate the duration of intercourse, the average number of thrusts and girth (joystick size) measurements.



British Condoms says the ring, which is used in addition to (rather than instead of) a regular condom, is in the final stages of testing and will be released later this year.



“It’s truly a revolutionary day,” said the project’s lead engineer, Adam Leverson.



“Not only have we innovated the world’s first smart condom ring that’ll measure pretty much every aspect of performance in the bedroom, but now I’m pleased to confirm that it will also have built-in indicators to alert the users to any potential STIs present,” Leverson assures.



While British Condoms is keeping further images and details under wraps until closer to the launch, the company says the ring is embedded with a nanochip that communicates with a smartphone app via Bluetooth.





Users will be able to share their data publicly if they desire, with the option to do so anonymously. The ring is powered by a battery that allows up to eight hours of usage from a single charge.









Ishilove.



Come here.



If you talk say "Darling" that was "Wonderful" and Condom say " I NO TRY" na back to your Momsie house. 12 Likes 1 Share

good! I can keep track on my performance and see ways to improve.



about detecting STDs is It after or before? cus if its after what's the point?

I don already fuck_ the infection naah.

4 Likes

Lol, suicide rates will sky rocket 6 Likes 2 Shares

The End has come... 1 Like





I strongly advise 1-minute men to stay away from this new innovation because e go worsen your case



Just imagine...1,2,3...thunder! You climb down and behold, the thrust-o-metre registers '3'. That can kill a man's self confidence.



ZarZar:

How much pls?

HungerBAD:

You na proper yeye Buhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhaah!!You na proper yeye 1 Like

seriously

I seriously don't need to use this to know how good I am...the testimonies are so encouraging

HungerBAD:

You have competition



Aka hardmirror You have competitionAka hardmirror

It will only fuel discontent

Hardmirror?That's a moniker here? Hardmirror?That's a moniker here?

Yes and it seems he and your love (ishilove) have been flirting with each other



You know as your boy I have been monitoring the situation so as to give you an informed report on the happenings surrounding your cupid match



Seems cupid has been firing multiple arrows Yes and it seems he and your love (ishilove) have been flirting with each otherYou know as your boy I have been monitoring the situation so as to give you an informed report on the happenings surrounding your cupid matchSeems cupid has been firing multiple arrows 1 Like

Make I check hold on.



Thanks for the heads up. Make I check hold on.Thanks for the heads up.

if you don't give them money but they keep following and fighting over you, u don't need this to know ur strength. 1 Like

You would use your smart condom score to woo a gal. 99.99 % average in 696,969 sessions....



Her eyes would pop like this .... " this guy na RODMAN ooo"



Guys with below 5% would start forging grades





Hian

Finally humans r doomed

Lol

Seems cupid has been firing multiple arrows Please don't mention my username and his in the same post. Please don't mention my username and his in the same post.

This is the end

They can invent this rubbish but cant help Africa eradicate malaria......

Lol

lol interesting

[Hope the condom is using nano technology won't want to upgrade all the time with latest version

U

This is not cool walahi...





so they think my naija ppl wont find a way around this?



na to crack the code to 'always good'



i no go allow one condom to pour sand for my garri. moreso.... those of us who dont like condom nko?









drabeey was HERE

