Everytime I have a job interview or ask a friend about one of theirs, eventually the employer asks about current pay. This happens independently if I sent a CV or if they got in touch with me first. Why is that?



Answer: Just to get you as cheaply as possible.



Thought experiment:



Interviewer: “What’s your current salary?”



You: “It’s twenty seven thousand five hundred”



Interviewer: “Great! In this new job, you will receive one hundred and fifty thousand. That seems fair given the role. And as our profitability, sales pipeline and market positioning all do not depend on you alone, there is no reason to vary away from what the role is worth to us”



Sound likely? Ever heard it?



Me neither.



I don’t have good advice though.



I’ve always mentioned my current salary, and then been surprised to receive something almost entirely similar within ten percent.



Because I know a little about software, but am otherwise quite stupid, really.



Perfect Money/Payeer here: Why does every employer ask about my current salary during a job interview?Everytime I have a job interview or ask a friend about one of theirs, eventually the employer asks about current pay. This happens independently if I sent a CV or if they got in touch with me first. Why is that?Answer: Just to get you as cheaply as possible.Thought experiment:Interviewer: "What's your current salary?"You: "It's twenty seven thousand five hundred"Interviewer: "Great! In this new job, you will receive one hundred and fifty thousand. That seems fair given the role. And as our profitability, sales pipeline and market positioning all do not depend on you alone, there is no reason to vary away from what the role is worth to us"Sound likely? Ever heard it?Me neither.I don't have good advice though.I've always mentioned my current salary, and then been surprised to receive something almost entirely similar within ten percent.Because I know a little about software, but am otherwise quite stupid, really.Source: https://www.quora.com/Why-does-every-employer-asks-about-my-current-salary-during-a-job-interview Perfect Money/Payeer here: www.ituglobalfx.com.ng 1 Like



Because they want to scam you



If they're looking to pay you 90k and you tell them that your current salary is 70k, what do you think they would do ?? Tell you that they would pay you 100k ??



They would speedily hire you and pay you your little 70k 1 Like 1 Share

They are thinking if they can borrow money from u.





Ask what range they expect to pay for the position. You could also offer to provide your desired salary range.



. Employers use your past pay as a gauge of your market value.Ask what range they expect to pay for the position. You could also offer to provide your desired salary range.Check-out what a winning CV looks like: www.exceptionalcv.com/cv-samples/

Mehn, these guys above me are aliens.

They want to know if they could afford to

I was nder

Well, the interviewer may need to know the salary range or test your honesty

Maybe to know if you're earning higher than what he's about to offer you 1 Like

Gbeborun somebody

So he could know if he can afford you 3 Likes

So they know How much to pay you.



Some require you to send a copy of your last cheque so there's no way You'll lie.



Nothing beats working for yourself. Many people would rather work for a company for 30years and get long service award, than build their own company patiently from the scratch for 5years. 2 Likes

So they know How much to pay you.



Some require you to send a copy of your last cheque so there's no way You'll lie.



Nothing beats working for yourself. Many people would rather work for a company for 30years and get long service award, than build their own company patiently from the scratch for 5years.

so have you started building your company? so have you started building your company? 2 Likes

so them go know whether you go vex with the peanut they are about to pay you

They do that to weigh you. but the technique around it is to humbly tell them that you cannot disclose that your contract with your former company does not allow you to divulge such information. Instead ask them why they ask and if the answer is so they could know if they can afford you, then ask what range or what is the number they have in mind for an offer. 3 Likes 1 Share

I lost hope in humanity last week when my uncle started collecting tithe and offering during Family Devotion. 1 Like





One even asked me if I could show my statement of account to prove what I told her I was earning.



They want to know the pittance they would add to it, that would excite you.One even asked me if I could show my statement of account to prove what I told her I was earning.

Two Reasons



They want to know how much you think you are worth; and



Your opinion about MONEY.





I once missed the chance of working with a reputable consulting firm on time. After the tests, went in for the interview and the last question the chairman of the panel asked was, how much do u earn with your current employer? I gladly told him. Then I waited a week, two weeks, then after three weeks of not hearing from them, I contacted the recruitment manager and was told I wasn't considered cos my current salary was higher than what they are offering.



I felt so bad. Knowing there are other fringe benefits attached to working with the company. Really I felt bad. But I learnt my lesson now!

So they know How much to pay you.



Some require you to send a copy of your last cheque so there's no way You'll lie.



Nothing beats working for yourself. Many people would rather work for a company for 30years and get long service award, than build their own company patiently from the scratch for 5years.

left for me only some certain jobs are worth doing



maybe the few industries that pay well and your salary can give you a comfortable life



life is too short spend ti waste it chasing change.. and start making wishes and regrets when your old



anything else id rather sit at home and continue my online biz left for me only some certain jobs are worth doingmaybe the few industries that pay well and your salary can give you a comfortable lifelife is too short spend ti waste it chasing change.. and start making wishes and regrets when your oldanything else id rather sit at home and continue my online biz

Why does every employer ask about my current salary during a job interview?



Everytime I have a job interview or ask a friend about one of theirs, eventually the employer asks about current pay. This happens independently if I sent a CV or if they got in touch with me first. Why is that?



Answer: Just to get you as cheaply as possible.



Thought experiment:



Interviewer: “What’s your current salary?”



You: “It’s twenty seven thousand five hundred”



Interviewer: “Great! In this new job, you will receive one hundred and fifty thousand. That seems fair given the role. And as our profitability, sales pipeline and market positioning all do not depend on you alone, there is no reason to vary away from what the role is worth to us”



Sound likely? Ever heard it?



Me neither.



I don’t have good advice though.



I’ve always mentioned my current salary, and then been surprised to receive something almost entirely similar within ten percent.



Because I know a little about software, but am otherwise quite stupid, really.



Source: https://www.quora.com/Why-does-every-employer-asks-about-my-current-salary-during-a-job-interview



Perfect Money/Payeer here: www.ituglobalfx.com.ng





But some companies with fixed salary structure still ask the same question.

So it can't be to get you cheaply in their case.

The reason could be to ensure what they have in offer is not less than what you were being paid before. But some companies with fixed salary structure still ask the same question.So it can't be to get you cheaply in their case.The reason could be to ensure what they have in offer is not less than what you were being paid before.

They do that to weigh you. but the technique around it is to humbly tell them that you cannot disclose that your contract with your former company does not allow you to divulge such information. Instead ask them why they ask and if the answer is so they could know if they can afford you, then ask what range or what is the number they have in mind for an offer.



Their sole purpose of asking is to know one's market value. Since there are pay structures for the several positions within the establishment, it does not matter what you tell them, as you'd be paid within the pay structure.



Telling your interviewer that you cannot divulge your present or past salary with them when there is no clear agreement between you and your previous or past employer is a way of telling them to go to hell. 2 Likes 1 Share

so have you started building your company?

You betcha. No time working for another person when I can work for myself.



Go at my own pace, set my own hours, pay myself what I think I deserve and I've got the extra motivation that... I'm working for myself. You betcha. No time working for another person when I can work for myself.Go at my own pace, set my own hours, pay myself what I think I deserve and I've got the extra motivation that... I'm working for myself.

The fact is that they cant request for your payslip so always try to inflate so u can bargain. Always bargain high if you know you competent for the job.

I lost hope in humanity last week when my uncle started collecting tithe and offering during Family Devotion.

Different reasons..may include..



1. so they will know you better.

2. so they will know if they can afford to pay you.

3. so they will know if you are lying to them or telling the truth, (integrity)

4. so they will estimate your financial status.

5. so they will know if you are likely jump ship if you see a better paying job.

left for me only some certain jobs are worth doing



maybe the few industries that pay well and your salary can give you a comfortable life



life is too short spend ti waste it chasing change.. and start making wishes and regrets when your old



anything else id rather sit at home and continue my online biz

No matter How well they pay, wouldn't you rather own that company?



The amount of effort you put into their company, just put a fraction into yours and within 5years the momentum is built.



5years in another person's company, and you're not sure If you should ask for a raise or a promotion.



But If you're already CEO, well... No matter How well they pay, wouldn't you rather own that company?The amount of effort you put into their company, just put a fraction into yours and within 5years the momentum is built.5years in another person's company, and you're not sure If you should ask for a raise or a promotion.But If you're already CEO, well...

Very wrong! You don't tell your prospective employer this, else you just might happen to continue searching for a long time.



Their sole purpose of asking is to know one's market value. Since there are pay structures for the several positions within the establishment, it does not matter what you tell them, as you'd be paid within the pay structure.



Telling your interviewer that you cannot divulge your present or past salary with them when there is no clear agreement between you and your previous or past employer is a way of telling them to go to hell.

It can also be construed as telling a LIE, by way of incomplete disclosure, which then becomes a question of INTEGRITY.

Not many employers will want to engage someone with DOUBTFUL integrity except maybe na olopa work.







It can also be construed as telling a LIE, by way of incomplete disclosure, which then becomes a question of INTEGRITY.Not many employers will want to engageexcept maybework.

Very wrong! You don't tell your prospective employer this, else you just might happen to continue searching for a long time.



Their sole purpose of asking is to know one's market value. Since there are pay structures for the several positions within the establishment, it does not matter what you tell them, as you'd be paid within the pay structure.



Telling your interviewer that you cannot divulge your present or past salary with them when there is no clear agreement between you and your previous or past employer is a way of telling them to go to hell.

What is this! The truth is most standard companies sign non disclosure agreements with their staff and only a few companies will still pay you what the role deserves if you are earning significantly lower. Some will even disqualify you because you earn significantly lower than what they are willing to pay. I have seen a job advert which says,"If you earn less than 15m per annum, dont apply". You can give prospective employers a range of what you earn but no one is any other obligation to reveal anything, besides your loyalty whould lie with your current company. What is this! The truth is most standard companies sign non disclosure agreements with their staff and only a few companies will still pay you what the role deserves if you are earning significantly lower. Some will even disqualify you because you earn significantly lower than what they are willing to pay. I have seen a job advert which says,"If you earn less than 15m per annum, dont apply". You can give prospective employers a range of what you earn but no one is any other obligation to reveal anything, besides your loyalty whould lie with your current company.