|Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by Vtrendx: 5:06am
With the rate at which ladies a exposing their breast on social media is it still a private part.
Today you go hear rude queen causes calamity as she exposes her boobs on Instagram tomorrow you go hear Lagos big girl shut down Instagram with her boobs ah ah wetin happen. Breast breast breast everywhere.
Before you know now dem go start to de expose yan# and vagina before you know it it will become a norm just like the display of boobs reality and even on social media - the worst of it. God help this world.
Chai smh smh
12 Likes
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by Nwodosis(m): 5:16am
Is any part of the body still private?
33 Likes
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by dikeigbo2(m): 5:19am
A bweast is now an asset and selling point
12 Likes
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by anotherydz(m): 5:26am
For that I can't say much. It's for those that have them to dignify themselves.
1 Like
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by femolacqua(m): 5:56am
Well said OP, like the question.
2 Likes
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by jakandeola(m): 6:04am
not rily is for us to suck and enjoy
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by moskobaba(m): 6:12am
My brother he reach to ask
3 Likes
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by Kondomatic(m): 6:21am
Nah. They're government's property
7 Likes
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by ofonike: 6:23am
It's no longer private.
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by jericco1(m): 7:09am
What is not private but remains private?
1 Like
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by Famouson: 7:18am
Still a private part to an unborn child
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by Nbote(m): 7:20am
My broda there's nothing private about the breast anymore. Wetin remain na make gals dey wear showglass for their chest and ass dey waks... Even sef d way wey sex dey sell dis days, some gals vayjay shld b termed public assets and amenities considering the number of ppl wey dey use am...
13 Likes
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by priceaction: 7:32am
Vtrendx:Yes o. We are going back to the era of Adam and Eve now. It is a private part to the old generation but for the new generation, it is a norm as a fashion. No thanks to the Western countries and fashion madness. Please let them keep exposing it, we like it that way.
What funny pass is all those musical videos in wc the guys will kit up in suits and barely expose their body but for the ladies.....mmmmmm..bum bum,shaking, and breast pumping. Tomorrow den go say they no get marry...after u don give everyone free show. U wan marry such ?
7 Likes
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by PrickGetSize(m): 8:02am
Breast is no longer a private part, bro. Just as the female pubic area is now a public area.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by kygo(m): 8:21am
evolution don dey go backward on us.....before you know we go don reach stone age...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by Fortunehunter(m): 9:13am
No!
Its no longer private parts but public parts.
3 Likes
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by Lanre90(m): 9:18am
Breast was never a private part until the white men came .
So
68 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by Billyonaire: 9:48am
The body parts were never private, but it is beautiful to cover up. Respect the mammary glands ladies, it was designed to feed our kids.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by Alesandese(f): 9:50am
Sadly only the Tips are private.... Even to an extent
5 Likes
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by ademikefaith(m): 10:06am
I don't no if u might be interested their is a platform just launch for financial Freedom,testimony shows that Ds platform is better off thanother platform that has scam people.
http://goldmoni.com/register?ref=58d37b319d718
1 Like
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by jatau7(m): 10:10am
Alesandese:lolz....i don't even think at all if the tips are private. ..are dey not all d same?
1 Like
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by mikkyex(m): 10:11am
females will not say the truth of the matter so they'll rather keep quiet on it
3 Likes
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by donshente(m): 10:18am
i dont think any part of the female is private again with the rate they expose themselfs everyday on social network[color=#000099][/color]
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by dreamwords: 10:28am
God created us Unclad, so its normal to b Unclad at all times, its d devil that made us to start wearing clothes
1 Like
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by korrej(m): 10:36am
the Tip is the private part
3 Likes
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by Tazdroid(m): 10:43am
Well it's supposed to be but some of those who possess them have no modesty and decency in their appearance
They seek and get attention and approval by exposing same. Some of the people who feast their eyes on them don't berate and condemn the indecent exposure so the ladies carry on as if it is the new normal
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by bettercreature(m): 11:46am
ofonike:Don't forget they are still hiding the Niipples! It's private until they start showing us that
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by salawustyles(m): 12:00pm
my broda itz was never private
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by agohmamuda(m): 12:27pm
according to NUC, the only accredited private part still remains, Pe..is and Vag.na
Every other part or parts must be free to air.
2 Likes
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by deanoffaculty: 1:03pm
Vtrendx:Private? No! No!! No!!!.......it's only the milk inside that is private.
2 Likes
|Re: Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? by Keneking: 1:44pm
Ok, singing Sunny Okosun's
My woman is the answer to the call of man...sing along with me...woman
Woman is the sunshine of the heart of man
Woman is the apple of man
Woman is the flower of the soul of man
Man is there to protect the heart of woman
Sing along ---sing along with me...along with me
Amazing song of the 1990s
