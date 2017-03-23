Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Is BREAST Still A Private Part In This World ?? (26207 Views)

With the rate at which ladies a exposing their breast on social media is it still a private part.



Today you go hear rude queen causes calamity as she exposes her boobs on Instagram tomorrow you go hear Lagos big girl shut down Instagram with her boobs ah ah wetin happen. Breast breast breast everywhere.



Before you know now dem go start to de expose yan# and vagina before you know it it will become a norm just like the display of boobs reality and even on social media - the worst of it. God help this world.



Chai smh smh

Is any part of the body still private?

A breast is now an asset and selling point

For that I can't say much. It's for those that have them to dignify themselves.

Well said OP, like the question.

not rily is for us to suck and enjoy

My brother he reach to ask

Nah. They're government's property

It's no longer private.

What is not private but remains private? 1 Like

Still a private part to an unborn child

My broda there's nothing private about the breast anymore. Wetin remain na make gals dey wear showglass for their chest and ass dey waks... Even sef d way wey sex dey sell dis days, some gals vayjay shld b termed public assets and amenities considering the number of ppl wey dey use am...

Vtrendx:

Hi

Yes o. We are going back to the era of Adam and Eve now. It is a private part to the old generation but for the new generation, it is a norm as a fashion. No thanks to the Western countries and fashion madness. Please let them keep exposing it, we like it that way.

What funny pass is all those musical videos in wc the guys will kit up in suits and barely expose their body but for the ladies.....mmmmmm..bum bum,shaking, and breast pumping. Tomorrow den go say they no get marry...after u don give everyone free show. U wan marry such ?

Breast is no longer a private part, bro. Just as the female pubic area is now a public area.

evolution don dey go backward on us.....before you know we go don reach stone age...

No!



Its no longer private parts but public parts.

Breast was never a private part until the white men came .



So

The body parts were never private, but it is beautiful to cover up. Respect the mammary glands ladies, it was designed to feed our kids.

Sadly only the Tips are private.... Even to an extent



Alesandese:

lolz....i don't even think at all if the tips are private. ..are dey not all d same?

females will not say the truth of the matter so they'll rather keep quiet on it

i dont think any part of the female is private again with the rate they expose themselfs everyday on social network[color=#000099][/color]

God created us Unclad, so its normal to b Unclad at all times, its d devil that made us to start wearing clothes

the Tip is the private part

Well it's supposed to be but some of those who possess them have no modesty and decency in their appearance



They seek and get attention and approval by exposing same. Some of the people who feast their eyes on them don't berate and condemn the indecent exposure so the ladies carry on as if it is the new normal

ofonike:

Don't forget they are still hiding the Niipples! It's private until they start showing us that

my broda itz was never private

according to NUC, the only accredited private part still remains, Pe..is and Vag.na

Every other part or parts must be free to air.

Private? No! No!! No!!!.......it's only the milk inside that is private.