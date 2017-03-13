Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye (1771 Views)

Certificate: ABU To Speak On Dino Melaye Today, Senate Begins Probe / Presidency Keeps Mum On Indictment Of Usani, Buhari’s Minister For Fraud / Muslim-muslim Ticket: APC Keeps Mum Over Saraki’s Claims (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

The authorities of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, are still meeting over the alleged certificate scandal against Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi-West senatorial district in Kogi State.



The Information Officer of the institution, Mr. Adam Mohammed, had told our correspondent on Tuesday that the management would take a decision on the matter and make its finding public on Wednesday.



“We are gathering all the facts from the faculty and department, and will make a press statement tomorrow. Thanks,” he said.



But the entire saga took a twist on Wednesday as the Information Officer rebuffed repeated calls to his cell phone.



When he was called with a number not known to him, he picked the call, but as soon as he discovered that the call was from The PUNCH, he became hostile.



He said, “ABU is not a motor park institution. We have ways of checking our systems for facts and records on such an issue. If your newspaper wants any information on the Melaye issue or any issue at all, you can write the vice-chancellor,” he said.



When reminded that he had promised that the university’s management would meet on the matter on Wednesday and give its position on Melaye’s academic status concerning his BSc degree in Geography, Mohammed declined and hung up.



But feelers from ABU indicated that the authorities were still meeting as regards the Melaye case.



A top source at the institution, who pleaded not to be named, said there appeared to be a problem with the senator’s Bachelor’s degree in Geography, adding that the management was being careful because of the political implication of the matter.



Another source, however, told our correspondent that the ‘social media’ report on the issue was unreliable.



“What I can tell you is that I know that the senator in the eye of the storm, I think, he did his Master’s in International Relations and Diplomacy (MIAD) in the university and ABU, as an organised university, cannot admit any student without a first degree to study for a postgraduate degree.



“But I don’t know whether he used the BSc degree in Geography to apply for admission or not. For me, I don’t see anything wrong in the university issuing a statement to clear the air on the matter,” the source stated.



Meanwhile, Melaye has expressed his intension to drag an online news medium, Sahara Reporters, before a court on Thursday.



Melaye wants to sue for defamation and will be demanding N5bn compensation from Sahara Reporters.



This is despite that the fact that the Senate, on Tuesday, decided to investigate the allegation based on a point of order raised by a former Majority Leader of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, calling for a probe into the scandal.



Melaye’s intension to take legal action against the news medium was made known on Wednesday when he invited the Senate Press Corps to a Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Abuja to cover the filing of the litigation.



Sahara Reporters had, in a report, alleged that Melaye did not graduate from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State, adding that he was parading a fake certificate.



But Melaye had, on Tuesday, said he was ready for the probe by the Senate.



He said, “I am here to respond to the issue raised by Senator Ali Ndume. I want to say, to me, it is a welcome development. Democracy is about investigation and no senator is above investigation. To me, it is a welcome development and it will finally clear the air on all the malicious and vindictive allegations.



“To say that I did not graduate from ABU is to say that I am not a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. ABU is a very prestigious university in this country and it is not possible for one to be running a master’s programme in the university when one did not graduate from a university. I have successfully completed one and I am doing the second one.”



http://punchng.com/certificate-abu-makes-a-u-turn-keeps-mum-on-melaye/ 2 Likes 1 Share

Sahara Reporters

Nigerian politics and irrelevant issues sef....so since he was in the house of reps....or contesting even.....his school records did not matter then? How does this stupid quarrel affect voters? 1 Like





Dino your cup don full, you better swallow your pride and beg the ogbanje news media " SR. I think not having result at all is far better than going around with fake/forged certificate. No wonder he could only raise a motion against tribal marksDino your cup don full, you better swallow your pride and beg the ogbanje news media " SR. 3 Likes 2 Shares



Sarki pipe down Dino is not worse of compared to the president OK can bmc crew now chill?Sarki pipe down Dino is not worse of compared to the president 2 Likes





In addition, SR that was bae just yesterday over their revelation about the amnesty protesters is now about to get some jabs again..



Guys are just too immature to discuss politics. The quarrel about one's certs has suddenly become "stupid", but that of insistence on the choice of cloth one wears isn't "stupid".In addition, SR that was bae just yesterday over their revelation about the amnesty protesters is now about to get some jabs again..Guys are just too immature to discuss politics. 4 Likes 1 Share

The question is, is he running his masters there or not? If yes, then we all know u can't do that without a transcript, which isn't issued to students. 1 Like

How many days will it take ABU to clear the air once and for all in this age of technology?



I am wondering how many weeks it will take their students to collect transcript and years to collect certificate at this rate. 3 Likes

sinistermind:

The question is, is he running his masters there or not? If yes, then we all know u can't do that without a transcript, which isn't issued to students. You don't need a transcript when you aren't going to a different school from that where you earned your requisite degree. If he claims to have obtained his first degree from ABU then he doesn't need a transcript to do his masters at ABU, his cert or statement of result would suffice. You don't need a transcript when you aren't going to a different school from that where you earned your requisite degree. If he claims to have obtained his first degree from ABU then he doesn't need a transcript to do his masters at ABU, his cert or statement of result would suffice. 6 Likes 1 Share

ABU should just address this matter once and for all, just like the Harvard University did. Certificate forging is a criminal offence , especially from someone that have occupied public offices for years.

They should put everything to rest once and for all. 1 Like

omenkaLives:

You don't need a transcript when you aren't going to a different school from that where you earned your requisite degree. If he claims to have obtained his first degree from ABU then he doesn't need a transcript to do his masters at ABU, his cert or statement of result would suffice.

But I believe all these would have been verified before he was offered admission, right? But I believe all these would have been verified before he was offered admission, right? 1 Like

sinistermind:





But I believe all these would have been verified before he was offered admission, right? I suppose so. But let's wait until we get official word from the authorities. I suppose so. But let's wait until we get official word from the authorities.

[quote author=omenkaLives post=54856208]You don't need a transcript when you aren't going to a different school from that where you earned your requisite degree. If he claims to have obtained his first degree from ABU then he doesn't need a transcript to do his masters at ABU, his cert or statement of result would suffice. [/quo



Big lie transcript is one major thing that is required for admission. 1 Like

fjjc:

big lie! Transcript is one major thing that is required for admission. Oga, no dey talk wetin you no know. When you are attending the same institution where from your first degree was obtained, you don't apply for a transcript, you only tender your certs or statement of result at the PG school.



Abeg shift aside make better people pass jor. Oga, no dey talk wetin you no know. When you are attending the same institution where from your first degree was obtained, you don't apply for a transcript, you only tender your certs or statement of result at the PG school.Abeg shift aside make better people pass jor. 3 Likes

But why? 1 Like

SuperS1Panther:

How many days will it take ABU to clear the air once and for all in this age of technology?



I am wondering how many weeks it will take their students to collect transcript and years to collect certificate at this rate. Not that easy oga Not that easy oga

Dino should use this opportunity to apply for UTME currently on sale, wishing him the best in future endeavours. A good lesson teacher can assist him in ensuring a good outcome. 4 Likes

God bless Sahara reporters. Nigeria need more of investigative journalism than copy and paste journalism that is being practice by Vanguard and the rest. 2 Likes 1 Share





We haven't forgotten he was also busted to have operated a foreign account. Too many baggage for the bald headed Oluwole senator.

Kiss the truth! If you think you can reject Magu so he doesn't use you to make pepper soup, unfortunately, you failed to realize that sowore does not need your confirmation before he can use your corrupt ass to make pepper soup.We haven't forgotten he was also busted to have operated a foreign account. Too many baggage for the bald headed Oluwole senator.Kiss the truth! 1 Like

madridguy:

I think not having result at all is far better than going around with fake/forged certificate. No wonder he could only raise a motion against tribal marks



Dino your cup don full, you better swallow your pride and beg the ogbanje news media " SR.





Hope u have same thought regarding our Buhari's certificate saga. we do not even know if he has not and claims he has or if he has not and forged or if he has and still forged.







That yoour "it is better..." are u in anyway making selection between Buhari and Dino ?





They are both in APC, you and the OP should be ashamed you brought people with no relevant qualification to power, worst of all you supported Buhari presidency with no minimum qualification but are going crazy about rumours of Dino not having a degree.





What offense will Dino commit now that has not been doubled by Buhari ? Hope u have same thought regarding our Buhari's certificate saga. we do not even know if he has not and claims he has or if he has not and forged or if he has and still forged.That yoour "it is better..." are u in anyway making selection between Buhari and Dino ?They are both in APC, you and the OP should be ashamed you brought people with no relevant qualification to power, worst of all you supported Buhari presidency with no minimum qualification but are going crazy about rumours of Dino not having a degree.What offense will Dino commit now that has not been doubled by Buhari ? 1 Like

na real wa

The senator himself has spoken. He said his 3rd Class gives him joy because it is equivalent to today's First Class

K

Nonesense

Funlordmaniac:







Nigerian politics and irrelevant issues sef....so since he was in the house of reps....or contesting even.....his school records did not matter then? How does this stupid quarrel affect voters? It matters man. If Melaye truly did not graduate from Abu thats a serious case of certificate forgery we have in our hands. We cannot afford to have a certificate forger in the red chambers then the integrity of every Nigerian becomes questionable.

Abu need to clear this mess. Silence is no longer Golden. If Dino is indeed a bonafide Abusite they should without hesitation come out in defence of their own.

Kapish. It matters man. If Melaye truly did not graduate from Abu thats a serious case of certificate forgery we have in our hands. We cannot afford to have a certificate forger in the red chambers then the integrity of every Nigerian becomes questionable.Abu need to clear this mess. Silence is no longer Golden. If Dino is indeed a bonafide Abusite they should without hesitation come out in defence of their own.Kapish.

madridguy:

I think not having result at all is far better than going around with fake/forged certificate. No wonder he could only raise a motion against tribal marks



Dino your cup don full, you better swallow your pride and beg the ogbanje news media " SR. K

omenkaLives:

You don't need a transcript when you aren't going to a different school from that where you earned your requisite degree. If he claims to have obtained his first degree from ABU then he doesn't need a transcript to do his masters at ABU, his cert or statement of result would suffice. K

Lol

Dino has overtaken Ahmed Ali