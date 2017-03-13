₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by omenkaLives: 6:18am
The authorities of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, are still meeting over the alleged certificate scandal against Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi-West senatorial district in Kogi State.
http://punchng.com/certificate-abu-makes-a-u-turn-keeps-mum-on-melaye/
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by rheether(f): 6:26am
Sahara Reporters
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by Funlordmaniac(m): 6:26am
Nigerian politics and irrelevant issues sef....so since he was in the house of reps....or contesting even.....his school records did not matter then? How does this stupid quarrel affect voters?
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by madridguy(m): 6:27am
I think not having result at all is far better than going around with fake/forged certificate. No wonder he could only raise a motion against tribal marks
Dino your cup don full, you better swallow your pride and beg the ogbanje news media " SR.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by petrov10: 6:28am
OK can bmc crew now chill?
Sarki pipe down Dino is not worse of compared to the president
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by omenkaLives: 6:35am
The quarrel about one's certs has suddenly become "stupid", but that of insistence on the choice of cloth one wears isn't "stupid".
In addition, SR that was bae just yesterday over their revelation about the amnesty protesters is now about to get some jabs again..
Guys are just too immature to discuss politics.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by sinistermind(m): 6:38am
The question is, is he running his masters there or not? If yes, then we all know u can't do that without a transcript, which isn't issued to students.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by SuperS1Panther: 6:39am
How many days will it take ABU to clear the air once and for all in this age of technology?
I am wondering how many weeks it will take their students to collect transcript and years to collect certificate at this rate.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by omenkaLives: 6:44am
sinistermind:You don't need a transcript when you aren't going to a different school from that where you earned your requisite degree. If he claims to have obtained his first degree from ABU then he doesn't need a transcript to do his masters at ABU, his cert or statement of result would suffice.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by tunderay(m): 6:46am
ABU should just address this matter once and for all, just like the Harvard University did. Certificate forging is a criminal offence , especially from someone that have occupied public offices for years.
They should put everything to rest once and for all.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by sinistermind(m): 6:49am
omenkaLives:
But I believe all these would have been verified before he was offered admission, right?
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by omenkaLives: 6:53am
sinistermind:I suppose so. But let's wait until we get official word from the authorities.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by fjjc(m): 6:53am
[quote author=omenkaLives post=54856208]You don't need a transcript when you aren't going to a different school from that where you earned your requisite degree. If he claims to have obtained his first degree from ABU then he doesn't need a transcript to do his masters at ABU, his cert or statement of result would suffice. [/quo
Big lie transcript is one major thing that is required for admission.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by omenkaLives: 6:58am
fjjc:Oga, no dey talk wetin you no know. When you are attending the same institution where from your first degree was obtained, you don't apply for a transcript, you only tender your certs or statement of result at the PG school.
Abeg shift aside make better people pass jor.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by muyibaba222(m): 6:59am
But why?
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by ademasta(m): 6:59am
SuperS1Panther:Not that easy oga
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by Timbi: 7:07am
Dino should use this opportunity to apply for UTME currently on sale, wishing him the best in future endeavours. A good lesson teacher can assist him in ensuring a good outcome.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by Agimor(m): 7:11am
God bless Sahara reporters. Nigeria need more of investigative journalism than copy and paste journalism that is being practice by Vanguard and the rest.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by TimeManager(m): 7:22am
If you think you can reject Magu so he doesn't use you to make pepper soup, unfortunately, you failed to realize that sowore does not need your confirmation before he can use your corrupt ass to make pepper soup.
We haven't forgotten he was also busted to have operated a foreign account. Too many baggage for the bald headed Oluwole senator.
Kiss the truth!
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by Pedrop: 7:36am
madridguy:
Hope u have same thought regarding our Buhari's certificate saga. we do not even know if he has not and claims he has or if he has not and forged or if he has and still forged.
That yoour "it is better..." are u in anyway making selection between Buhari and Dino ?
They are both in APC, you and the OP should be ashamed you brought people with no relevant qualification to power, worst of all you supported Buhari presidency with no minimum qualification but are going crazy about rumours of Dino not having a degree.
What offense will Dino commit now that has not been doubled by Buhari ?
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by auleze39: 8:21am
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by yourexcellency: 8:22am
The senator himself has spoken. He said his 3rd Class gives him joy because it is equivalent to today's First Class
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by Tokziby: 8:22am
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by massinola(m): 8:22am
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by doctorkush(m): 8:22am
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by Reski(m): 8:23am
Funlordmaniac:It matters man. If Melaye truly did not graduate from Abu thats a serious case of certificate forgery we have in our hands. We cannot afford to have a certificate forger in the red chambers then the integrity of every Nigerian becomes questionable.
Abu need to clear this mess. Silence is no longer Golden. If Dino is indeed a bonafide Abusite they should without hesitation come out in defence of their own.
Kapish.
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by massinola(m): 8:23am
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by massinola(m): 8:24am
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by Astrogeotech: 8:24am
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by unclezuma: 8:24am
Dino has overtaken Ahmed Ali
|Re: Dino Melaye's Certificate: ABU Zaria Makes U-turn, Keeps Mum On Melaye by yaqq: 8:24am
Dino says he is authentic ex student of ABU, Dino just snap am show us even if na certificate of attendance
