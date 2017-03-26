Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy (3597 Views)

.. Here's my top 10 list..





The Formers

These Group Of People Act Like They're Celebs even

if they're not anything close to that. Because They

get 100 plus likes on their photos.





The English Destroyers

These Chics toh bad.. Their Use Of English Can

Make The Queen Of England Ban Them For Misuse

Of English. A typical example is "Let dere be piss

everywhere".. Some girls sha





Saint Olosho/Ashawo

These Girls Act All Holy Online And Outwardly but

when you get intimate with them you know they are

worse than they appear.





Indecency Queen

These Ladies Post Nude pics online to attract fellow

perverts like them. Unfortunately if you fall for them

you are on your own ( OYO).





Ajegunle Wolf

These Group of people are not pretty by any

standards. All they do is keep tongue lashing people.

Insults are the things found throughout their

comments.



419 Mistress.



We All Know Them."I am traveling to Enugu, Our Car

Got Spoilt in Onitsha. I need airtime to call my

parents and tell me them so they won't be worried."

I got one recently and I sent MTN N10 card to her. I

try sha.





Celeb Freaks



Check their profile, it's full of celeb photos, her pic

won't even be up to 3 because she's scared she

won't get any likes.





Smarty Cute.



These ones are smart, beautiful and most of all

respectful. If you need a gf or wife choose from this

group.



Old Cargo



She's 27 but she's forming that she's 19. Ladies are

guilty of this. Ladies let me remind you that this is

reality. It's not the world of JayZ and Mr Hudson's

FOREVER YOUNG. you must grow old. Keep playing

hard to get while other girls get married every

Saturday





Queen Bee.

They Feel Because they feel that have a little

knowledge of vocabularies in their brain, All they do

is keep using big words. Whenever they make

mistakes it's usually disastrous.

lol @ 'ajegunle wolf'. 1 Like

hahahahah

GoodyOG:

hahahahah

Ok

6 type of girls you will find on Facebook



1. Old cargoes : Those 46 years old bad market, they have dark fingers and knuckles and white makeup covered face



2. Little good for nothing girls: Those ones are just useless, you will see names like "Itz Mizz Jenifer" "Mizz Barbie"



3. Goat face girls : Those ones no deserve help, they're quick to call a guy ugly



4. Makeup Slay Queens : Those expired milk, they don't know that their beauty can be cleaned with a wet towel



5. Big ass and Huge boobs : They flaunt their asses like you can find a private jet parked in it, what do they use that stinky ass for ?? To shiit and fart



6. Big girls without brain : claiming big girls while they have nothing in their brain, what do they bring to the table except their stinky pusssy ??



I had the opportunity to talk with one Abuja big girl, i asked her what tribe is, she said he don't know, i asked her her local government, she doesn't know, this girl doesn't know that her tribe is Yoruba



Ignorant good for nothing girls 5 Likes

Happy sunday y'all

E too early 4 dis rubbish nw.... 2 Likes

Are u through with ur sermon? Are u through with ur sermon?

Okay





The ones that Facebook likes determines their happiness.



The higher the likes, the happier and better they feel.



They are the ones that will tag 453 friends for one picture.



They even do like competition with friends. They be like Sandra, that my picture never reach 100 likes since morning, Risi posted her own 2 hours ago, she Don reach 200 likes What of the low self esteem ones.The ones that Facebook likes determines their happiness.The higher the likes, the happier and better they feel.They are the ones that will tag 453 friends for one picture.They even do like competition with friends. They be like Sandra, that my picture never reach 100 likes since morning, Risi posted her own 2 hours ago, she Don reach 200 likes 4 Likes 1 Share

#DemSlayQueens...

Happy Sunday...

YouOnlyLiveOnce_Yolo 1 Like





"We hav suffer"

abeg am I the only one who feels the OP wrote trash up there 1 Like

Thats for d gullible and stupid men who get easily carried away with pictures of fake babes that are everywhere on fb.. 2 Likes

LEMME COME AND BE GOING



Op thank u Awwwwn I'm so smarty cuteOp thank u

As per protocol, oya ladies fire a return salvo.





Everything is packaging these days. The more you look the less you see.



Broadly covered. Everything is packaging these days. The more you look the less you see.Broadly covered.



The more you see the more you get confused.



Social media has really exposed the true nature of naija girls.

Na so my guy u don study dem pah Na so my guy u don study dem pah

You forgot to mention "Pepper dem gang" and "Slay Queens"



You forgot to mention the "I can't date a man who can't spend big money on me" gang



You forgot the "lesbians", they call themselves "baby, bae, boo", of course they would argue its just names but a lot of lesbians use it as a camouflage now.



You forgot the "My data sub is about to finish" crew



You forgot the "I'm bored, who would take me out" crew



You forgot the "I don't respond to messages, my inbox is full" gang. Story story!! Send her a message that reads- "Send me your account details, I have been watching you here on Facebook and you are really a wife material". She would reply faster than 4G LTE network



For forgot the ones that use facebook as their relationship battleground, whenever she and her guy have issues you see posts like "I can do without you, I have moved on, you know yourself" 2 Likes 1 Share







So because someone is 37 she should start walking around with walking stick and form old 1 Like