|10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by NaijaTechGuy: 6:49am On Mar 23
We see a lot of things on social media everyday and ladies never cease to amaze us. .. Here's my top 10 list..
The Formers
These Group Of People Act Like They're Celebs even
if they're not anything close to that. Because They
get 100 plus likes on their photos.
The English Destroyers
These Chics toh bad.. Their Use Of English Can
Make The Queen Of England Ban Them For Misuse
Of English. A typical example is "Let dere be piss
everywhere".. Some girls sha
Saint Olosho/Ashawo
These Girls Act All Holy Online And Outwardly but
when you get intimate with them you know they are
worse than they appear.
Indecency Queen
These Ladies Post Nude pics online to attract fellow
perverts like them. Unfortunately if you fall for them
you are on your own ( OYO).
Ajegunle Wolf
These Group of people are not pretty by any
standards. All they do is keep tongue lashing people.
Insults are the things found throughout their
comments.
419 Mistress.
We All Know Them."I am traveling to Enugu, Our Car
Got Spoilt in Onitsha. I need airtime to call my
parents and tell me them so they won't be worried."
I got one recently and I sent MTN N10 card to her. I
try sha.
Celeb Freaks
Check their profile, it's full of celeb photos, her pic
won't even be up to 3 because she's scared she
won't get any likes.
Smarty Cute.
These ones are smart, beautiful and most of all
respectful. If you need a gf or wife choose from this
group.
Old Cargo
She's 27 but she's forming that she's 19. Ladies are
guilty of this. Ladies let me remind you that this is
reality. It's not the world of JayZ and Mr Hudson's
FOREVER YOUNG. you must grow old. Keep playing
hard to get while other girls get married every
Saturday
Queen Bee.
They Feel Because they feel that have a little
knowledge of vocabularies in their brain, All they do
is keep using big words. Whenever they make
mistakes it's usually disastrous.
I drop my pen at this point..
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by zinachidi(m): 6:52am On Mar 23
lol @ 'ajegunle wolf'.
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by GoodyOG: 9:53am On Mar 23
hahahahah
GoodyOG:
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by Chuksteric(m): 7:08am
Ok
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by MrEgbegbe(m): 7:08am
6 type of girls you will find on Facebook
1. Old cargoes : Those 46 years old bad market, they have dark fingers and knuckles and white makeup covered face
2. Little good for nothing girls: Those ones are just useless, you will see names like "Itz Mizz Jenifer" "Mizz Barbie"
3. Goat face girls : Those ones no deserve help, they're quick to call a guy ugly
4. Makeup Slay Queens : Those expired milk, they don't know that their beauty can be cleaned with a wet towel
5. Big ass and Huge boobs : They flaunt their asses like you can find a private jet parked in it, what do they use that stinky ass for ?? To shiit and fart
6. Big girls without brain : claiming big girls while they have nothing in their brain, what do they bring to the table except their stinky pusssy ??
I had the opportunity to talk with one Abuja big girl, i asked her what tribe is, she said he don't know, i asked her her local government, she doesn't know, this girl doesn't know that her tribe is Yoruba
Ignorant good for nothing girls
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by tydi: 7:10am
Happy sunday y'all
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by BlacSmit: 7:10am
EVER SINCE THIS OP MADE A POST CLAIMING "THE INTERNET HAS A KEY", I HAD NEVER TAKEN ANY OF HIS/HER POST SERIOUSLY AGAIN.
SEUN, PLEASE CREATE A PRIVATE LIE SECTION FOR THIS MAN N PERSONALLY GIVE HIM D KEY!
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by afoltundeseun(m): 7:10am
I doubt
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by sainty2k3(m): 7:11am
LeT me read this well ,will come and comment later
Read it, it doesnt really worth my precious time
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by weedtheweeds: 7:12am
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by Jamesmatic(m): 7:12am
E too early 4 dis rubbish nw....
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by ipobarecriminals: 7:12am
Are u through with ur sermon?
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by NinaArsenal(f): 7:12am
Okay
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by dapyd1(m): 7:12am
What of the low self esteem ones.
The ones that Facebook likes determines their happiness.
The higher the likes, the happier and better they feel.
They are the ones that will tag 453 friends for one picture.
They even do like competition with friends. They be like Sandra, that my picture never reach 100 likes since morning, Risi posted her own 2 hours ago, she Don reach 200 likes
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by emotions1: 7:12am
#DemSlayQueens...
Happy Sunday...
YouOnlyLiveOnce_Yolo
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by 0lumuyiwa: 7:13am
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by ExAngel007(f): 7:13am
"We hav suffer"
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by tetula123(m): 7:13am
abeg am I the only one who feels the OP wrote trash up there
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by GreatMahmud: 7:13am
Thats for d gullible and stupid men who get easily carried away with pictures of fake babes that are everywhere on fb..
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by Dablack1(m): 7:14am
LEMME COME AND BE GOING
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by Genea(f): 7:15am
Awwwwn I'm so smarty cute
Op thank u
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by EgunMogaji(m): 7:15am
As per protocol, oya ladies fire a return salvo.
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by AreaFada2: 7:15am
Everything is packaging these days. The more you look the less you see.
Broadly covered.
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by thegistchannel: 7:17am
Lol... Very funny
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by MrTypist: 7:17am
The more you see the more you get confused.
Social media has really exposed the true nature of naija girls.
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by Seanjay(m): 7:17am
NaijaTechGuy:
Na so my guy u don study dem pah
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by metrosexual: 7:18am
You forgot to mention "Pepper dem gang" and "Slay Queens"
You forgot to mention the "I can't date a man who can't spend big money on me" gang
You forgot the "lesbians", they call themselves "baby, bae, boo", of course they would argue its just names but a lot of lesbians use it as a camouflage now.
You forgot the "My data sub is about to finish" crew
You forgot the "I'm bored, who would take me out" crew
You forgot the "I don't respond to messages, my inbox is full" gang. Story story!! Send her a message that reads- "Send me your account details, I have been watching you here on Facebook and you are really a wife material". She would reply faster than 4G LTE network
For forgot the ones that use facebook as their relationship battleground, whenever she and her guy have issues you see posts like "I can do without you, I have moved on, you know yourself"
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by Khrisfame(m): 7:19am
lol
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by delishpot: 7:20am
So because someone is 37 she should start walking around with walking stick and form old
1 Like
|Re: 10 Kinds Of Girls You'll Find On Facebook - Naijatechguy by geunik(m): 7:20am
BlacSmit:tech is no longer paying so a little dabble in another direction. I wonder how the op relate this to tech?
