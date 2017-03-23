Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / External Reserves Drop For First Time Since December (848 Views)

Latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria showed on Wednesday that the external reserves dropped to $30.349bn on Tuesday from $30.352bn on Monday.



The reserves, which rose 17.4 per cent from last year when they closed at $25.843bn, hit a low of $23.89bn on October 19, 2016.



The foreign exchange reserves had on December 14 dropped to $25.041bn from $25.048bn the previous day but it increased to $25.043bn the next day.



Continuing their upward trend since then, the reserves crossed the $30bn mark on March 8, 2017 when it closed at $30.014bn from $29.967bn on March 7, the CBN data showed.



Meanwhile, industry experts have described the Tuesday’s decision of the Monetary Policy Committee of the CBN to leave key rates including the benchmark interest rate unchanged as a step in the right direction.



The Chief Executive Officer, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, said, “It is in line with our expectations. They couldn’t have afforded to loosen because of the pressure that will bring on foreign exchange market. Likewise, they couldn’t have afforded to tighten because the economy is in a recession, and we have not come out of recession. So, you cannot tighten further.”



“I think what they did was the first thing they could have done given the current situation of things.”



The Director-General, West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management, Prof. Akpan Ekpo, said, ‘’It is the right decision because we are not yet out of recession; so let the fiscal side do its work. The MPC decision is perfect; that was what I expected. They need fiscal and structural policies to get us out of recession.”



Let it fall abeg. Savings is for people that are alive. 1 Like

bad news bad news

Hmmmm... hope the drop wont stagnate the CBN's inflow to crash the dollar rate?

I have been against this new policy from the beginning... Build ur reserves to 120 billon before I start this thing ...by then our local manufacturing would have taken shape ..we won't die if we don't school abroad ..or eat/use foreign goods

when the bmc crew are already celebrating on the front-page that the price of dollars is falling while the national reserves is rising. liars by profession. Nigeria's problems are structural and have been persistent since independence, worsened since the war ended. No amount of currency manipulations would end the recession and high inflation. if the country disintegrates, the smaller nations would fare better. 3 Likes 2 Shares

when the bmc crew are already celebrating on the front-page that the price of dollars is falling while the national reserves is rising. liars by profession. Nigeria's problems are structural and have been persistent since independence, worsened since the war ended. No amount of currency manipulations would end the recession and high inflation. if the country disintegrates, the smaller nations would fare better.

in your dreams...smaller nations will do far worser..



imagine lagos closing all her borders to none yorubas.......the rest of west africa would be finished....



its simple logic...



the FG is pumping more money into the forex market & its only natural that reserves drop.



the problem here is that PMB's Social Media Idi*ots are too daft to know that this was the same scenario in the past that led to the depletion of the reserves coupled with massive payments on subsidy.

almost all the great nations of the world are small largely homogeneous nations, Singapore was just a sleepy port when it broke out of Malaysia yet today it has surpassed Malaysia beyond description.saying that there's no other financial hub in black Africa is denying the economic and development miracles taking place in Ghana, Botswana, Angola south Africa etc. even the Liberian dollar is now more than three times more valuable than the naira.disintegration is the option out or we would continue downhill in this mess.

that's the best summary, they're now reverting back to the same techniques used by okonjo iweala.

Yh true talk but my question is 'this CBN intervention fund usually pumped into the forex market, how sustainable is it? Cos at some point this foreign reserve may get depleted more esp if the Oil price drops. Or what do u think?? Yh true talk but my question is 'this CBN intervention fund usually pumped into the forex market, how sustainable is it? Cos at some point this foreign reserve may get depleted more esp if the Oil price drops. Or what do u think??

ineffective buffoon and his 40 thieving cronies left external reserves at virtually $0, right in the middle of an oil boom...

This administration has been able to gradually shore up our external reserves even in the middle of an oil price crash, while the previous left external reserves at virtually $0, right in the middle of an oil boom...

But they will still deny it anyways. Now we now where the Forex money is coming from

Nobody questioned the external reserves during GEJs tenure.



Nobody questioned the external reserves during GEJs tenure. The query was always about the Excess Crude Account.

This will cause dollar rise.

PMB has spent plenty money to treat his prostrate problem

Oh