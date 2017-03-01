₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by rem44: 12:15pm
Ladies can you step out like this?What is this type of hair called?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/one-word-for-this-ladyphotos.html?m=1
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by Vhicthorade(m): 12:19pm
I would love to know the barber/stylist that did this, this is crazy AF.
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by youngest85(m): 12:19pm
Fashion and madness are like 5&6
Anyway, my Vaseline is close by
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 12:21pm
For her mind she be superstar...... To her na fashion, her choice
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by queencalipso(f): 12:32pm
There are different form of madness
This is her own style..
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by Yuneehk: 12:38pm
Hell no, I can't. I find this really irritating
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by greatgod2012(f): 12:40pm
To her, na fashion!
To us, na madness!
Lol..........and the colours of the hair style even matches with the colours of her wears!
Madness redefined!
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by lytech1(m): 12:47pm
Though this is madness on the lady...,bt kudos to the stylist behind this... He has done a great job.
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by Larryfest(m): 12:47pm
This is the type of madness that scare away other madness....RUBBISH!!
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by dokyOloye: 12:58pm
I see massive bress
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by Earth2Metahuman: 1:28pm
See head like a bowl of banku
The boobs big sha
Olympus boobs.
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by Keneking: 1:50pm
This government sef....recession on the move
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by bouquiy(f): 1:50pm
Many are mad....
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by DCMIX(m): 1:51pm
She must be from kenya
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by Henryyy(m): 1:51pm
Nonsense
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by iamnicer: 1:51pm
ALL I SEE IS A MAD YOUNG WOMAN
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by Alleviating: 1:51pm
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by imoowo(m): 1:51pm
Lets Call it Azonto
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by cerowo(f): 1:51pm
Sooo ugly
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by omniwater: 1:51pm
Ghetto dreams.
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by kabawa: 1:51pm
THIS ONE NA ROBOCORP
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by megareal(f): 1:52pm
I see she is doing combo. Blue hair, blue pants.
Her stylist na mad person, she sef follow mad join.
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by Olowo2015(m): 1:52pm
Nothing but madness
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by Adamsdelrio(m): 1:52pm
It's the ugly ones that do the ugliest things...
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by dadavivo: 1:52pm
All these Ibadan people sef
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by flyca: 1:52pm
Together we can fight WEED
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by slick1(m): 1:52pm
Local champ.
In d land of the blind its the one-eyed man that's the king.
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by johnlegend01(m): 1:52pm
Does she look normal to you?
She must be a lost sheep. She does not appear as if she has care. It's a pity many are way out of their way.
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by fakati(m): 1:52pm
It's called crazy
|Re: Lady Rocks Crazy Hairstyle (Photos) by ademidedavid(m): 1:52pm
I am very sure some years back when she was born the papa and mama were so happy ..... thanking God that they did not choose to abort her, they even did her naming ceremony in a big way, lots of rice, meat and surplus drinks but the moment the papa and mama set their eyes on her now, they will wish she had been aborted.................Its none of my BIZNESS sha
