Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People

Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People

Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by Antoeni(m): 12:16pm On Mar 23
IMPORTANT INFORMATION TO ALL VEHICLE USERS!

Good Evening sirs. Many people have been wondering what could be the cause of the incessant tyre burst accidents on Nigerian roads. The major cause is that we put too much pressure in our tyres. How did I know?

Between February to April, 2016, there has been incessant fatal road traffic crashes caused by tyre blowout. They include the crash which claimed the lives of the Minister and his family, the seven Doctors from Ekiti and then, the more tragic death of students from kano and their driver. I know that tyre knowledge is average based on findings by the Federal Road safety. I however know that the need for appropriate tyre care has remained top priority on this page. At a point I thought I had said all that I needed to say until the rich doses of tyre information I received during the recent stakeholder’s forum by the Federal Road Safety Corps on the theme, Promoting Safe tyre use in Nigeria.

But while I was still hoping to digest this vital information, I stumbled on two very important information which I hope to share with you today; the first was an online media report on the testimony of one of the surviving Ekiti doctor which painted the picture of challenges that complicated rescue efforts. The second was from a contact who shared his experience with a man he said had lived abroad. It was titled, important information to vehicle owners. I have chosen to share both with you as I commence another series on,’’ know your tyre’’ borrowed from the Corps ongoing campaign on tyre and as a fallout on the depth of information provided during the stakeholders forum. I do hope that as this series run, that we will all take a second look at what we know about tyres and how we treat tyres.



Let me start with the first information on the doctors crash; according to the report,a survivor from Sunday’s accident in which six medical doctors, and a driver from Ekiti State were killed 60 kilometers from Kaduna State, on his sick bed in Kaduna said the doctors would not have died had basic medical care been administered on them after the accident.By the time the members of the Road Safety Corps came, some doctors that were severely injured had died. Five of them! But, we have two who could still survive. So we rushed them to the nearby hospital (Doka General Hospital, about 70 km to Kaduna).

“At the hospital, I was surprised when they said that there was no doctor there. I was even telling the nurses, ‘ok give me a pain reliever and let me put you through on how to resuscitate that man that was lying near me. But none of them attended to us. They were just running around, saying there was no this, no that. They were running around looking for this and that.

Then I pleaded with the Road Safety to take us to the nearest hospital away from the one we were. I said they should take us to Suleja, Kaduna, wherever, but the Road Safety said that they didn’t even have fuel. I told them that it was ok, that I would pay for fuel. So we left the place in search for fuel and bought the fuel on the road. But, before we got to the hospital (St. Gerard, Kaduna) the other person had died. That made the number of deaths six. The other very injured person, who was in the other bus also died making the casualty seven.

It is obvious from his testimony that the absence of prompt medical care, the challenges of fuel compounded the death ratio. But did you know that investigations shows that both the vehicles involved in the Ekiti Doctor crash and kano students were among vehicles recalled by Toyota; that the rear right tyre which bursted was manufactured in 2008-a 7years and 4months old, meaning the vehicle had a tyre that had expired? The same was the case with the kano crash where the burst tyre was over five years old while out of the studs of the wheel/tyre assemblage, two studs had no nuts- these are all clear cases of negligence on the part of the drivers. I do not know if there was a case of over inflation or under inflation which has caused avoidable deaths.

This is why the second information is key for me because it addresses this issue. It reads thus; many people have been wondering what could be the cause of the incessant tyre burst accidents on Nigerian roads.

The major cause is that we put too much pressure in our tyres. How did I know? I was preparing for a journey, I changed some of my tyres and I asked the vulcanizer that ‘ what is the recommended tyre pressure? ‘ He said 50. I said alright, he should inflate it to 50 all round.

When I got to where I was going, I was discussing with some people on the issue of the minister that died on the road due to a burst tyre and wonder what could have happened because nobody could imagine a minister would be travelling with expired tyres as many would think is the major cause of tyre burst.A man ( lived in US for many years ) said that the major cause of tyre burst in Nigeria is that we put to much pressure in our tyres and that each car has recommended tyre size and pressure clearly written on it by the manufacturer. I was surprised and begged him to come and show me where it’s written on my car. To my greatest surprise, it’s by the drivers door which I enter everyday without noticing it. By the time we checked, the recommended pressure for my tyres is 32! and I just traveled with tyres on a pressure of 50! He took me round his compound and showed me that of the cars (which includes a jeep and a sienna) there, the highest was 32. some were even 29!

He further explained that tyres are made of rubber and expands at high temperature. So, when yu are travelling in the afternoon when the asphalt on the road is hot, the tyre will want to expand. If the pressure in the tyre is to much and wouldn’t accommodate the expansion, a burst is likely to happen at that time.

https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2016/05/14/know-your-tyre/

Pls check the recommended tyre pressure for your vehicle and others you know

Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by morningsta(m): 12:21pm On Mar 23
@Op, great information. This is the kind of stuff for front page.
Lalasticlala, your presence is needed here. this could save a lot of lives.

Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by greenhulk: 12:48pm On Mar 23
Great information. Whenever I visit the vulcanizer to check my tires the clueless guys always tell me my pressure is low and I ask them where should it be they normally say 50, some even say 'oga na Jeep e suppose be 60'. I just laugh and tell them never to inflate above 35. The recommended is 32 but I do 35.

Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by Antina(f): 12:51pm On Mar 23
Most of don't actually know cos we are not conscious enough of what we make use of. Thanks for the info. cool

Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by Turks: 6:07am On Mar 24
The recommended pressure for my car is 36. The one written in my there is 40. which should I go for?

Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by greenhulk: 10:13am On Mar 24
Turks:
The recommended pressure for my car is 36. The one written in my there is 40. which should I go for?

The one on ur tyre is not the recommended but maximum pressure.

Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by FuckBuhari(m): 3:38am
Lalasticlala, How work?

Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by Dottore: 11:19am
This has made front page in the recent past

Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by smartty68(m): 11:20am
I'm wowed! Thanks OP for the info
Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by speaktome(m): 11:20am
Truly on point!!!



One day I told a valcanizer to pump one of my tires and he inflated it to 50 where as what is written on my tire is 40...immediately I asked him to deflect it to 40 and he started talking rubbish that am trying to teach him his work... I just collected the gage and did it my self and drove off.

Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by Flexherbal(m): 11:21am
We will keep learning

Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by sniperr007: 11:21am
Nice one op. U try..

Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by Kenshinmunac: 11:22am
Turks:
The recommended pressure for my car is 36. The one written in my there is 40. which should I go for?

36 o. When you drive air they inflate the tire especially when travelling so before you know 36 don go 40.

You do 40 and you travelling just know say if you no stop to gauge your tires. You they on your own.

Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by ahahnow: 11:22am
im sure i have read this post before. its ok nao. we have heard. chai
Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by Exponental(m): 11:23am
Unfortunately, many Nigerians buy tokunbo cars without a Car Manual
Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by mykelmeezy: 11:23am
Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by HOLYDICK(m): 11:24am
great info... happy sunday @all
Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by TINALETC3(f): 11:25am
shocked
Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by pmc01(m): 11:26am
Why did the author have to complicate the story so much as to make us almost miss the major point of the story?

Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by ziga: 11:26am
The thread on a 7 year old tire is most definitely worn.

Also Tires have maximum speed ratings. (Maximum speed that it should be driven at)

Nigerians need to educate themselves

Nigeria is a place where artisans are not well trained. Poor knowledge is transferred from boss to apprentices.

Unfortunately people put their trust in all these services without even thinking.

There needs to be regulation in a lot of industries but in Niaja, National association of vulcanizers go riot along with NURTW.

Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by WebSurfer(m): 11:26am
Dont mind most Nigerians suffering from their own ignorance and carelessness.


They are very quick to call witches amd wizards for every misfortunes

Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by seguno2: 11:27am
Dottore:
This has made front page in the recent past

It should make front page a zillion times until we all understand.
Thanks to the moderators for this.
Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by ednut1(m): 11:27am
Nawa o. Most of dem do 40 for salon cars. We have a long way to go in nigeria abeg. D info is right der yet we overlook it haaa
Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by phemocheee(m): 11:29am
Nice info Op. Funny enough, the pressure on my tyres is 45 instead of 32 as recommended. I'm deflating immediately. Thanks
Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by corporateDan(m): 11:30am
grin useless people ... always with fufu and ewedu soup all in the name of tyre repairing

Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by jumich1(m): 11:30am
Op, Thanks for the info, God bless you
Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by silentdomain(m): 11:30am
This expired Tyre stuff, forget it, new Tyre was 11k, for simple tyres. Now each 20k. My tyres wan spoil, 2 spoiled at once, haba. Tokunbo on point.
Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by Sisqoman(m): 11:31am
Capital NO! am a vulcanizer.
Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by smartty68(m): 11:32am
ziga:
The thread on a 7 year old tire is most definitely worn.

Also Tires have maximum speed ratings. (Maximum speed that it should be driven at)

Nigerians need to educate themselves

Nigeria is a place where artisans are not well trained. Poor knowledge is transferred from boss to apprentices.

Unfortunately people put their trust in all these services without even thinking.

There needs to be regulation in a lot of industries but in Niaja, National association of vulcanizers go riot along with NURTW.
You nailed it

Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by smartty68(m): 11:33am
Sisqoman:
Capital NO! am a vulcanizer.
I sure say you don learn today cos some of una the overfeed our tyres

Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by smartty68(m): 11:34am
phemocheee:
Nice info Op. Funny enough, the pressure on my tyres is 45 instead of 32 as recommended. I'm deflating immediately. Thanks
Use nail chuk for the tyres e go reduce air automatically

Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by smartty68(m): 11:35am
corporateDan:
grin useless people ... always with fufu and ewedu soup all in the name of tyre repairing
Them go pack fufu gum for tyres like say na mud

