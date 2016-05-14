₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,771,076 members, 3,440,668 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 March 2017 at 12:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People (5478 Views)
How Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People / FRSC Set To Ban The Use Of Substandard Tyre Sealing Paste And Gum By Vulcanizers / One Quarter Of Cars In Nigeria Are In Lagos- FRSC (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by Antoeni(m): 12:16pm On Mar 23
IMPORTANT INFORMATION TO ALL VEHICLE USERS!
Good Evening sirs. Many people have been wondering what could be the cause of the incessant tyre burst accidents on Nigerian roads. The major cause is that we put too much pressure in our tyres. How did I know?
Between February to April, 2016, there has been incessant fatal road traffic crashes caused by tyre blowout. They include the crash which claimed the lives of the Minister and his family, the seven Doctors from Ekiti and then, the more tragic death of students from kano and their driver. I know that tyre knowledge is average based on findings by the Federal Road safety. I however know that the need for appropriate tyre care has remained top priority on this page. At a point I thought I had said all that I needed to say until the rich doses of tyre information I received during the recent stakeholder’s forum by the Federal Road Safety Corps on the theme, Promoting Safe tyre use in Nigeria.
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2016/05/14/know-your-tyre/
Pls check the recommended tyre pressure for your vehicle and others you know
11 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by morningsta(m): 12:21pm On Mar 23
@Op, great information. This is the kind of stuff for front page.
Lalasticlala, your presence is needed here. this could save a lot of lives.
3 Likes
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by greenhulk: 12:48pm On Mar 23
Great information. Whenever I visit the vulcanizer to check my tires the clueless guys always tell me my pressure is low and I ask them where should it be they normally say 50, some even say 'oga na Jeep e suppose be 60'. I just laugh and tell them never to inflate above 35. The recommended is 32 but I do 35.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by Antina(f): 12:51pm On Mar 23
Most of don't actually know cos we are not conscious enough of what we make use of. Thanks for the info.
1 Like
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by Turks: 6:07am On Mar 24
The recommended pressure for my car is 36. The one written in my there is 40. which should I go for?
1 Like
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by greenhulk: 10:13am On Mar 24
Turks:
The one on ur tyre is not the recommended but maximum pressure.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by FuckBuhari(m): 3:38am
Lalasticlala, How work?
1 Like
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by Dottore: 11:19am
This has made front page in the recent past
3 Likes
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by smartty68(m): 11:20am
I'm wowed! Thanks OP for the info
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by speaktome(m): 11:20am
Truly on point!!!
One day I told a valcanizer to pump one of my tires and he inflated it to 50 where as what is written on my tire is 40...immediately I asked him to deflect it to 40 and he started talking rubbish that am trying to teach him his work... I just collected the gage and did it my self and drove off.
1 Like
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by Flexherbal(m): 11:21am
We will keep learning
1 Like
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by sniperr007: 11:21am
Nice one op. U try..
1 Like
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by Kenshinmunac: 11:22am
Turks:
36 o. When you drive air they inflate the tire especially when travelling so before you know 36 don go 40.
You do 40 and you travelling just know say if you no stop to gauge your tires. You they on your own.
2 Likes
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by ahahnow: 11:22am
im sure i have read this post before. its ok nao. we have heard. chai
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by Exponental(m): 11:23am
Unfortunately, many Nigerians buy tokunbo cars without a Car Manual
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by mykelmeezy: 11:23am
.
1 Share
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by HOLYDICK(m): 11:24am
great info... happy sunday @all
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by TINALETC3(f): 11:25am
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by pmc01(m): 11:26am
Why did the author have to complicate the story so much as to make us almost miss the major point of the story?
7 Likes
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by ziga: 11:26am
The thread on a 7 year old tire is most definitely worn.
Also Tires have maximum speed ratings. (Maximum speed that it should be driven at)
Nigerians need to educate themselves
Nigeria is a place where artisans are not well trained. Poor knowledge is transferred from boss to apprentices.
Unfortunately people put their trust in all these services without even thinking.
There needs to be regulation in a lot of industries but in Niaja, National association of vulcanizers go riot along with NURTW.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by WebSurfer(m): 11:26am
Dont mind most Nigerians suffering from their own ignorance and carelessness.
They are very quick to call witches amd wizards for every misfortunes
1 Like
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by seguno2: 11:27am
Dottore:
It should make front page a zillion times until we all understand.
Thanks to the moderators for this.
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by ednut1(m): 11:27am
Nawa o. Most of dem do 40 for salon cars. We have a long way to go in nigeria abeg. D info is right der yet we overlook it haaa
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by phemocheee(m): 11:29am
Nice info Op. Funny enough, the pressure on my tyres is 45 instead of 32 as recommended. I'm deflating immediately. Thanks
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by corporateDan(m): 11:30am
useless people ... always with fufu and ewedu soup all in the name of tyre repairing
3 Likes
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by jumich1(m): 11:30am
Op, Thanks for the info, God bless you
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by silentdomain(m): 11:30am
This expired Tyre stuff, forget it, new Tyre was 11k, for simple tyres. Now each 20k. My tyres wan spoil, 2 spoiled at once, haba. Tokunbo on point.
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by Sisqoman(m): 11:31am
Capital NO! am a vulcanizer.
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by smartty68(m): 11:32am
ziga:You nailed it
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by smartty68(m): 11:33am
Sisqoman:I sure say you don learn today cos some of una the overfeed our tyres
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by smartty68(m): 11:34am
phemocheee:Use nail chuk for the tyres e go reduce air automatically
|Re: Vulcanizers In Nigeria Are Killing People by smartty68(m): 11:35am
corporateDan:Them go pack fufu gum for tyres like say na mud
1 Like
An Encounter With An Crazy Driver! / Car Talk Show Host / Drive With Care This Season To Avoid/cause Such Untimely Death
Viewing this topic: Mczigx(m), henryhco(m), gabe15(m), Xkalaban(m), teeorume(m), invisibleman2, tundelomo(m), Mendelssohn(m), tundeuzman, Akuneshiobike(m), kingsley724(m), feekman(m), davelon(m), walosky, zuby4real10(m), Hardeybiryo(m), ChukwuemekaVal(m), bossman44, omoplaycool(m), sotrue1, Disiboboy(m), pitchez, iammolahs(m), yurppy(m), akereconfi, mrsage(m), tafabaloo, samazagudu, staceyo(f), libertyagroltd, Extremism, gbadexy(m), Mikeln, seunfly, beejay247, sacramento1212, RapLawd(m), mokset123, maldox(m), eniaforolo, bluntjudge, mescanap, mdee1(m), telim, tzetzefly(m), Greycious(m), fr4ncesc, FixNigeria(m), DrWhizy(m), Alphadoor, Weirdone(m), Jimwalex(m), arizona20, mvem(m), ejorgeneral, Einl(m), specter(m), tosino0000(f), chibuike53(m), Xaviermax11, Sapiosexuality(m), alexialin and 119 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3