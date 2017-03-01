₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,769,454 members, 3,435,520 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 March 2017 at 03:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) (9614 Views)
'Buhari Let My People Go': IPOB Supporters Storm Abuja Court Today For Kanu / 32 SANs Accompany Rickey Tarfa To Court, Sues EFCC For N2.5billion / Obanikoro Sues Sahara Reporters, Premium Times & Punch Newspapers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by LivingHuman: 12:43pm
Senator Dino Melaye entering the Federal High Court Abuja this morning with his supporters to file a N5 billion libel, defamation suit against Sahara Reporters.
See Photos below;
Credit: Sumner Shagari Sambo
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/dino-melaye-heads-to-court-sues-sahara.html
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by DocHMD: 12:46pm
Hahaha! Dino drama.
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by Sketchandcraft: 12:50pm
Why is publishing of Dinausaur certificate a problem
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by zlantanfan: 12:53pm
Hypocrite
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by lazsnaira(m): 1:00pm
...nigerians are d most hypocritical of all humans! if u can vote a man who would rather hire 30 SANS to defend him in court than show you an f9 SSCE...why on earth wld dem now b interested in whether a senator came out of the university wit 3rd clas? the dino guy even get time...it is an era of nepa bill so even a third class is a king.
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by kogistar: 1:01pm
AFONJA SENATOR
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by Dildo(m): 1:01pm
10 years time,court never decide.
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by DocHMD: 1:01pm
Sketchandcraft:
Show us your dullard's own first.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by ademasta(m): 1:02pm
Since power company has refused to give me light to enjoy my sub on gotv... the best is to enjoy the real life TV series my dear country is showing.
Season one with 5 episodes
Episode 1...CG of Customs and senate
Episode 2...Apostle and prostitutes
Episode 3...Magu and Senate
Episode 4...Dino/Sahara reporter/Ali ndume
Episode 5... SGF David Lawal and senate
Watch out for Season 2
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by poshestmina(f): 1:21pm
SR should have known better than messing with Dino .that guy is a moving train of trouble
28 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by Sketchandcraft: 2:15pm
DocHMD:at least he have us Nepa bill what did melaye have to show
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by g4everybody(m): 2:27pm
sahara reporter can only strive in a country where majority of the people are gullible. they claim he did't graduate from ABU, later they came out to say he had carryover in his final year. now they are claiming he graduated with a third class. most time the people that believe these clowns are the uneducated and half baked graduate.
How can someone graduate with a third class and be running his masters directly without going through post-graduate diploma mostly in a reputable school like ABU.
SMH
8 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by otitokoroleti: 2:28pm
Dindinrin Senator, no wonder e tok sey im go fucck & impregnate Remi Tinubu
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by yourexcellency: 2:28pm
Proudly Third Class....Remi Tinubu right now...
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by ademidedavid(m): 2:28pm
Abeg na only NIGERIA dey for this WORLD? Dem go just dey let person shame to talk say him be NIGERIAN.....MTCHEWWW
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 2:29pm
Since when did things degenerate to this level in our country? Has Nigeria turned into a land of misfits, comedians and Tolkien-like orcs and goblins or are we still a nation of serious-minded and sensible human beings and precious souls. really don’t know whether to laugh or cry.
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by adeadeyera(m): 2:29pm
Bo se ma je niyen
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by dadavivo: 2:29pm
Nice one Dino, it's about time someone put those sharia reporters in jail
10 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by burkingx(f): 2:29pm
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by DonLo: 2:29pm
I thought SR are not under Nigerian law
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by massinola(m): 2:29pm
Please include Omenkalive and his BMC crew on nairaland. Just make theirs 1m. At least they can combine their BMC allowance and bail themselves out. Useless set of brainwashed hypocrites. Its now a crime to have third class as a senator, but a pride to have a NEPA bill as Nigeria president.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by Dshocker(m): 2:29pm
How much is the worth of sahara reporter & dude is suing them for N5,000,000,000
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 2:29pm
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by adeadeyera(m): 2:29pm
poshestmina:
You can say that again. Dino Wahala
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by LordCenturion(m): 2:30pm
He can't win, Sahara reporter has nothing to do with his certificate, they just tell us his results and carry over.. Lol...
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by ExAngel007(f): 2:30pm
He's just looking for trouble.
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by prodiga: 2:30pm
I think its time we should avoid any news from sahara reporters it clear they been paid or have their own agenda
8 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by dadavivo: 2:30pm
Love Machine:not when it concerns powerful politicians
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by ayusco85(m): 2:30pm
Sue their asses. They ve bitten more than they can chew
3 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by cktheluckyman: 2:30pm
Love Machine:Continue to dream. Your agent sowore is finished
6 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) by Nellybank(m): 2:30pm
No difference between sahara reporters and dino
Suswam’s Spokesman Escapes Assassination / My Thoughts On Fuel Subsidy / 2012 Calendar
Viewing this topic: aksule(m), Hope15, Eastwest, lazsnaira(m), concept86, bolaadebiyi, baddo11(m), numerouno01(m), bamzyboa, usman15gmail(m), shortgun(m), SnowJay92, Manfromtheast, Isiokpukpu(m), avicenna1(m), mummyson26(m), kingsleyjando(m), solexy4u(m), Beetobee(f), Aphrygian, Branzy(m), Vastjoy(m), gbemmy2k10(m), ppzz1, ifnyioj22, kjhova(m), bakry86, Gregdcutie(m), oomayor, Shefcy, HenryQuest(m), blackknight, emperorAY(m), Adeyinka112(m), isahsalee, Danzeky, officialteemi(m), Shevy001(m), obbax(m), Funpeter(m), RECO, jist2day, futurewise11(m), Mathemagician1(m), Jacksparr0w127, leadword(m), kayfuture, ghettodreamz(m), seguno2, agetucharles(m), immex2(m), chuksze, JESUSMYLOVE(m), prince4divine, Akhere1, Kpakorich(m), warreng16(m), onyinyenwadigbo, Moshmustapha(m), makers360, mcvities, okpanachil, J29, Dbryan, oolooree49(m), Dshocker(m), ekefre4(m), moscow37d(f), Abumighty(m), Abeyjide, chyckxx(m), pillarmaria(m), ozuru(m), zaida202(f), lordyugo(m), Terenceike(m), Westmorland, Nigercorper(m), Shams4real76, kelahns, Bibors(m), LordXaaan, olyalby(m), samuel19222(m), eldav(m), Gidigidi3(m), muyibaba222(m), abbeylli, sequential, Hayjaycity(m), Donovan, mojeks, Goahead(m), Lancasterman, Umartins1(m), klexycole(m), larica69, heywhytech1(m), Brainrex(m) and 170 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7