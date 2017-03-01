Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Sues Sahara Reporters For N5Billion (Photos) (9614 Views)

'Buhari Let My People Go': IPOB Supporters Storm Abuja Court Today For Kanu / 32 SANs Accompany Rickey Tarfa To Court, Sues EFCC For N2.5billion / Obanikoro Sues Sahara Reporters, Premium Times & Punch Newspapers (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





See Photos below;



Credit: Sumner Shagari Sambo



Source: Senator Dino Melaye entering the Federal High Court Abuja this morning with his supporters to file a N5 billion libel, defamation suit against Sahara Reporters.See Photos below;Credit: Sumner Shagari SamboSource: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/dino-melaye-heads-to-court-sues-sahara.html

Hahaha! Dino drama.

Why is publishing of Dinausaur certificate a problem 3 Likes 2 Shares

Hypocrite 1 Like

...nigerians are d most hypocritical of all humans! if u can vote a man who would rather hire 30 SANS to defend him in court than show you an f9 SSCE...why on earth wld dem now b interested in whether a senator came out of the university wit 3rd clas? the dino guy even get time...it is an era of nepa bill so even a third class is a king. 45 Likes 1 Share

AFONJA SENATOR

10 years time,court never decide. 1 Like

Sketchandcraft:

Why is publishing of Dinausaur certificate a problem

Show us your dullard's own first. Show us your dullard's own first. 27 Likes 2 Shares

Since power company has refused to give me light to enjoy my sub on gotv... the best is to enjoy the real life TV series my dear country is showing.

Season one with 5 episodes

Episode 1...CG of Customs and senate

Episode 2...Apostle and prostitutes

Episode 3...Magu and Senate

Episode 4...Dino/Sahara reporter/Ali ndume

Episode 5... SGF David Lawal and senate



Watch out for Season 2 10 Likes 2 Shares

SR should have known better than messing with Dino .that guy is a moving train of trouble 28 Likes

DocHMD:





Show us your dullard's own first. at least he have us Nepa bill what did melaye have to show at least he have us Nepa bill what did melaye have to show

sahara reporter can only strive in a country where majority of the people are gullible. they claim he did't graduate from ABU, later they came out to say he had carryover in his final year. now they are claiming he graduated with a third class. most time the people that believe these clowns are the uneducated and half baked graduate.



How can someone graduate with a third class and be running his masters directly without going through post-graduate diploma mostly in a reputable school like ABU.



SMH 8 Likes

Dindinrin Senator, no wonder e tok sey im go fucck & impregnate Remi Tinubu 1 Like 1 Share

Proudly Third Class....Remi Tinubu right now... 1 Like

Abeg na only NIGERIA dey for this WORLD? Dem go just dey let person shame to talk say him be NIGERIAN.....MTCHEWWW

Since when did things degenerate to this level in our country? Has Nigeria turned into a land of misfits, comedians and Tolkien-like orcs and goblins or are we still a nation of serious-minded and sensible human beings and precious souls. really don’t know whether to laugh or cry.

Bo se ma je niyen

Nice one Dino, it's about time someone put those sharia reporters in jail 10 Likes

I thought SR are not under Nigerian law 1 Like

Please include Omenkalive and his BMC crew on nairaland. Just make theirs 1m. At least they can combine their BMC allowance and bail themselves out. Useless set of brainwashed hypocrites. Its now a crime to have third class as a senator, but a pride to have a NEPA bill as Nigeria president. 13 Likes 2 Shares

How much is the worth of sahara reporter & dude is suing them for N5,000,000,000 1 Like

poshestmina:

SR should have known better than messing with Dino .that guy is a moving train of trouble

You can say that again. Dino Wahala You can say that again. Dino Wahala 1 Like

He can't win, Sahara reporter has nothing to do with his certificate, they just tell us his results and carry over.. Lol... 1 Like

He's just looking for trouble. 1 Like

I think its time we should avoid any news from sahara reporters it clear they been paid or have their own agenda 8 Likes

Love Machine:

10 years time,court never decide. not when it concerns powerful politicians not when it concerns powerful politicians 1 Like

Sue their asses. They ve bitten more than they can chew 3 Likes

Love Machine:

10 years time,court never decide. Continue to dream. Your agent sowore is finished Continue to dream. Your agent sowore is finished 6 Likes