₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,769,454 members, 3,435,521 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 March 2017 at 03:14 PM

Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) (7032 Views)

Throwback Picture Of Adeboye And Bishop Oyedepo / Throwback Photo Of Pastor Adeboye And Wife Sitting At A Meeting / Photo Of Pastor Adeboye And Bishop Oyedepo At A Convention In Ibadan In 1986 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by blogbloke: 1:00pm
This throwback picture was taken 30 years ago when him and his wife graced the wedding of a redeemed pastor, Pastor Tony Rapu.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BR-i3WLAm6z/?taken-by=tonyrapu

SOURCE: http://ovoko.com.ng/30-years-throwback-picture-pastor-adeboye-wife-photo/

5 Likes

Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by poshestmina(f): 1:10pm
Wonderful!

3 Likes

Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by Lucy001(f): 1:14pm
wow shocked

May Godbless pastor Adeboye, same with pastor Tony Rapo of this present house!!

16 Likes

Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by okunfemm(m): 1:22pm
those are beautiful old age

1 Like

Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by SageTravels: 2:49pm
My Father My Father

2 Likes

Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by kayo80: 2:50pm
Fine man

1 Like

Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by jboy73: 2:50pm
He has always bin ugly .
Is that really his wife?
Or his grand mother... Na question o

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by yankeedude(m): 2:50pm
The Lord is Good....

2 Likes

Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by pat077: 2:51pm
Humble man of God.

2 Likes

Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by Ratiolak(m): 2:51pm
Wow! God bless the man of God!!!!
I am a Muslim, but the love I have for this anointed man of God get no part two cool cool cool cool

19 Likes

Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by Marineetyon(m): 2:51pm
y
Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by Drversatile: 2:51pm
What an handsome G O. God bless you sir

1 Like

Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by oviejnr(m): 2:51pm
Daddy G. O is our daddy, may your anointing never run dry. grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by KAYCEEJUNIOR(m): 2:51pm
still looks cute and younger than the wife, the wife must have came out from the generation of Jehova withness
Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by sureheaven(m): 2:51pm
One of the most humbled and respected man of God in the world. Long live baba and mama

1 Like

Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by yourexcellency: 2:51pm
Pastor, please forgive Kemi Olunloyo for all the insult..help her beg all the other pastors she don abuse too. She don learn her lesson the hard way

1 Like

Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by orimipe(f): 2:52pm
How will I look in 30 years? angry
Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by austin2all: 2:52pm
Afonja pastors are fear fear and ass licking pastors

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by Uzoigwe1(m): 2:52pm
Daddy general!! Evergreen daddy!

1 Like

Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by Koolking(m): 2:53pm
Oh my sweet Jesus!!!! That was when Gospel was still Gospel. Sadly, Gospel is now gossip
Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by Nuelton(m): 2:53pm
He was cute... grin



Check my signature
Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by HottestFire: 2:53pm
austin2all:
Afonja pastors are fear fear and ass licking pastors
Your weed is imported..

5 Likes

Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by auleze39(m): 2:53pm
change is constant
Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by happney65: 2:53pm
Wait ohhh. .Shey Adeboye go still dey fuckkk this woman sha?She looks old while Adeboye can still receive a Mad Mouth Action from cossy..u know what am saying?
Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by shininglite(m): 2:53pm
jboy73:
He has always bin ugly . Is that really his wife? Or his grand mother... Na question o
please don't finish d weed am interested

1 Like

Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by youngest85(m): 2:54pm
E don teh weh scamming don start.........



Christians are bunch of scammers
Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by Keneking: 2:54pm
Who dem epp?
Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by Nairadays: 2:54pm
You mean 1987 is now 30 years ago? Hmmmmm time waits for no man. Anything you want to do, do it now or else the wings of time will take it away.

Anyway beautiful picture. The couple looks way advanced then, even GO himself.
Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by newfound2012: 2:54pm
grin
Ratiolak:
Wow! God bless the man of God!!!!
I am a Muslim, but the love I have for this anointed man of God get no part two cool cool cool cool

same way I love Pastor king and the "party" fellow angry
Ratiolak:
Wow! God bless the man of God!!!!
I am a Muslim, but the love I have for this anointed man of God get no part two cool cool cool cool

same way I love Pastor king and the "party" fellow
Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by ifeomafigure8(f): 2:54pm
rf
Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by TosineGuy(m): 2:55pm
lovely pic
Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by JonSnow(m): 2:55pm
Scammer.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Why Buy Cars In Nigeria? Best Offer You Can Ever Get / Searching For Vashikaran Specialist ? / Illuminati For Life

Viewing this topic: ajealadick(m), Laruz, Dozieson(m), bobnatlo, kniru, patosky22(m), Clarinett(m), okoolori(m), lollyberry, skillaci, Nurtay(m), generaldre(m), swiz005(m), mzsonniemiami(f), stexsy(m), sheykruz1(m), MisterBeryl, nakwe(m), NOC1(m), Alhkerimu(m), alorax2(f), hector123, richdaflux, g4everybody(m), jamp, Ibusho, impeccable0(m), bukolantn1, Elijahseun, B737NG, Yinkatolu, judemartin911, samadet(m), Rogersmith(m), oppey2k5(m), Oba09085(m), beadaholic, oote, kumuyi1991(m), yhurmie, sulgard, Kobicove(m), braine, TINCAN, aquabeing, demola7, Ayospanish(m), petrelli07, Openreach, trevolady(f), gomez1only(m), omogin(f), jonili(m), cassidynca(m), automatic1, frankkad(m), illyg, 0b10010011, ilivehere, okpaniokpani, D4Daymoo(m), olajyde3, Ade58, fashbaba, Bismarck10(m), UTILITYMAY(m), aminujibo(m), YemyTemmy, hebb, Cherechukwu(m), undefeated(m), ELPablochapo, itsprofagain, blank(f), Lakesyd32, MARX77(m), BCJAY(f), ipex(m), Jamiubond009(m), obailala(m), Fundamentalist, david6(m), realhumanity, Giwa80(m), Tobbey(m), nogames, Samcent, scobaba, shollyyankee187, bombozeee, Nesko, SeniorZato(m), Oches4me, Tloc(m), dljbd1(m), laurenziz6(m), aydought, urchboyoski and 191 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.