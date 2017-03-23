₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by blogbloke: 1:00pm
This throwback picture was taken 30 years ago when him and his wife graced the wedding of a redeemed pastor, Pastor Tony Rapu.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BR-i3WLAm6z/?taken-by=tonyrapu
SOURCE: http://ovoko.com.ng/30-years-throwback-picture-pastor-adeboye-wife-photo/
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by poshestmina(f): 1:10pm
Wonderful!
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by Lucy001(f): 1:14pm
wow
May Godbless pastor Adeboye, same with pastor Tony Rapo of this present house!!
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by okunfemm(m): 1:22pm
those are beautiful old age
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by SageTravels: 2:49pm
My Father My Father
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by kayo80: 2:50pm
Fine man
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by jboy73: 2:50pm
He has always bin ugly .
Is that really his wife?
Or his grand mother... Na question o
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by yankeedude(m): 2:50pm
The Lord is Good....
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by pat077: 2:51pm
Humble man of God.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by Ratiolak(m): 2:51pm
Wow! God bless the man of God!!!!
I am a Muslim, but the love I have for this anointed man of God get no part two
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by Marineetyon(m): 2:51pm
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by Drversatile: 2:51pm
What an handsome G O. God bless you sir
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by oviejnr(m): 2:51pm
Daddy G. O is our daddy, may your anointing never run dry.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by KAYCEEJUNIOR(m): 2:51pm
still looks cute and younger than the wife, the wife must have came out from the generation of Jehova withness
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by sureheaven(m): 2:51pm
One of the most humbled and respected man of God in the world. Long live baba and mama
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by yourexcellency: 2:51pm
Pastor, please forgive Kemi Olunloyo for all the insult..help her beg all the other pastors she don abuse too. She don learn her lesson the hard way
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by orimipe(f): 2:52pm
How will I look in 30 years?
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by austin2all: 2:52pm
Afonja pastors are fear fear and ass licking pastors
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by Uzoigwe1(m): 2:52pm
Daddy general!! Evergreen daddy!
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by Koolking(m): 2:53pm
Oh my sweet Jesus!!!! That was when Gospel was still Gospel. Sadly, Gospel is now gossip
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by Nuelton(m): 2:53pm
He was cute...
Check my signature
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by HottestFire: 2:53pm
austin2all:Your weed is imported..
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by auleze39(m): 2:53pm
change is constant
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by happney65: 2:53pm
Wait ohhh. .Shey Adeboye go still dey fuckkk this woman sha?She looks old while Adeboye can still receive a Mad Mouth Action from cossy..u know what am saying?
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by shininglite(m): 2:53pm
jboy73:please don't finish d weed am interested
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by youngest85(m): 2:54pm
E don teh weh scamming don start.........
Christians are bunch of scammers
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by Keneking: 2:54pm
Who dem epp?
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by Nairadays: 2:54pm
You mean 1987 is now 30 years ago? Hmmmmm time waits for no man. Anything you want to do, do it now or else the wings of time will take it away.
Anyway beautiful picture. The couple looks way advanced then, even GO himself.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by newfound2012: 2:54pm
Ratiolak:
same way I love Pastor king and the "party" fellow
Ratiolak:
same way I love Pastor king and the "party" fellow
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by ifeomafigure8(f): 2:54pm
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by TosineGuy(m): 2:55pm
lovely pic
|Re: Pastor Adeboye And His Wife At Tony Rapu's Wedding (Throwback Photo) by JonSnow(m): 2:55pm
Scammer.
