https://www.instagram.com/p/BR-i3WLAm6z/?taken-by=tonyrapu



SOURCE: This throwback picture was taken 30 years ago when him and his wife graced the wedding of a redeemed pastor, Pastor Tony Rapu.SOURCE: http://ovoko.com.ng/30-years-throwback-picture-pastor-adeboye-wife-photo/

Wonderful! 3 Likes





May Godbless pastor Adeboye, same with pastor Tony Rapo of this present house!! wow

those are beautiful old age 1 Like

My Father My Father 2 Likes

Fine man 1 Like

He has always bin ugly .

Is that really his wife?

Or his grand mother... Na question o 1 Like 1 Share

The Lord is Good.... 2 Likes

Humble man of God. 2 Likes



I am a Muslim, but the love I have for this anointed man of God get no part two Wow! God bless the man of God!!!!

What an handsome G O. God bless you sir 1 Like

Daddy G. O is our daddy, may your anointing never run dry. 2 Likes

still looks cute and younger than the wife, the wife must have came out from the generation of Jehova withness

One of the most humbled and respected man of God in the world. Long live baba and mama 1 Like

Pastor, please forgive Kemi Olunloyo for all the insult..help her beg all the other pastors she don abuse too. She don learn her lesson the hard way 1 Like

How will I look in 30 years?

Afonja pastors are fear fear and ass licking pastors 1 Like 1 Share

Daddy general!! Evergreen daddy! 1 Like

Oh my sweet Jesus!!!! That was when Gospel was still Gospel. Sadly, Gospel is now gossip









He was cute...

austin2all:

Afonja pastors are fear fear and ass licking pastors Your weed is imported.. 5 Likes

change is constant

Wait ohhh. .Shey Adeboye go still dey fuckkk this woman sha?She looks old while Adeboye can still receive a Mad Mouth Action from cossy..u know what am saying?

jboy73:

He has always bin ugly . Is that really his wife? Or his grand mother... Na question o please don't finish d weed am interested please don't finish d weed am interested 1 Like

E don teh weh scamming don start.........







Christians are bunch of scammers

Who dem epp?

You mean 1987 is now 30 years ago? Hmmmmm time waits for no man. Anything you want to do, do it now or else the wings of time will take it away.



Anyway beautiful picture. The couple looks way advanced then, even GO himself.

Ratiolak:

same way I love Pastor king and the "party" fellow Ratiolak:

same way I love Pastor king and the "party" fellow

lovely pic