Tecco Camon Cx Unboxing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxnYJob_o-w



Tecno Camon CX Specs



Body Build: Metal

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat with HiOS

Network: 2G/3G/4G

Screen Size: 5.5 inches

Resolution: 1920×1080 pixels Full HD

Display: 2.5D display with Gorilla Glass 3

Weight: 140g

SIM: Dual Micro SIM

Processor: 2.0 GHz Octa-core (Helio P10)

GPU: Mali 860 GPU

Front Camera: Front: 16MP with flash

Back Camera: Dual back 16MP with LED flash

Memory: 16GBROM Expandable via MICRO SD up to 128GB

RAM: 2GB

Connectivity: GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB 2.0

Battery Capacity: 3200mAh battery; 9V/2A fast charging

Sensors: Accelerometer, Proximity, and Compass Sensor, Temperature sensor, Hall sensor

Techno fans come and see ooh.

Lala, what do you think?

What am i seeing i thought they said this phone has four cameras two at back and two at front

what is this now is it TECNO or bloggers

deceiving customers 2 Likes 1 Share

how much oooo

Nice phone.

But why is it dat phones with high-end cameras and cpu tend to have a low battery capacity.....imagine 16mp front+back 2.0ghz and 3200mah 2 Likes

sarcasticdude:

But why is it dat phones with high-end cameras and cpu tend to have a low battery capacity.....imagine 16mp front+back 2.0ghz and 3200mah dm nor try pass sammy and iphone? dm nor try pass sammy and iphone? 1 Like





For price and details on where to buy see 2gb RAM?For price and details on where to buy see http://7rl.in/tecnoCX 1 Like

Cameras, design and battery on point. The phone is beautiful 1 Like

FINALLY,C9 users can now upgrade from Android 7.0 by getting the CX with Android 8.0 1 Like



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7zrsDRhnBo



Okay

Battery life is absolutely rubbish...... 4 Likes

johnstar:

dm nor try pass sammy and iphone?



Biggest Mumu Biggest Mumu 2 Likes





I am yet to see a perfect phone. After all these nice specs, they decided to ruin it with this low battery capacity.I am yet to see a perfect phone. 5 Likes

okay..



i will buy it in the next five years when the price reduce..



but right now am still enjoying my samsung.

What of AC 1 Like

OK.





Please ooooo, the only Tekno i know sells cassava



Tecno phone?Please ooooo, the only Tekno i know sells cassava

henrydadon:

okay..

i will buy it in the next five years when the price reduce..

but right now am still enjoying my samsung. next 5 years

Samsung to tecno

Poverty stricken fellow next 5 yearsSamsung to tecnoPoverty stricken fellow 5 Likes

How much is the price?

Techno products are useless because the w4 I'm using is not functioning well

Same old big poo....

How much does it cost?

jeamie:

next 5 years

Samsung to tecno

Poverty stricken fellow so you cant smell the sarcasm from a mile away so you cant smell the sarcasm from a mile away 2 Likes

How much?

Their score = 6½/10



comment: could do better 3 Likes

The ba3 weak me ah swear down

We are only interested in the price!