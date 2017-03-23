₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by Orator2383: 1:59pm
Tecno Mobile has officially launched the Camon CX today in Kenya. Check the Official Specs and Unboxing Video Below.
Tecco Camon Cx Unboxing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxnYJob_o-w
Tecno Camon CX Specs
Body Build: Metal
Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat with HiOS
Network: 2G/3G/4G
Screen Size: 5.5 inches
Resolution: 1920×1080 pixels Full HD
Display: 2.5D display with Gorilla Glass 3
Weight: 140g
SIM: Dual Micro SIM
Processor: 2.0 GHz Octa-core (Helio P10)
GPU: Mali 860 GPU
Front Camera: Front: 16MP with flash
Back Camera: Dual back 16MP with LED flash
Memory: 16GBROM Expandable via MICRO SD up to 128GB
RAM: 2GB
Connectivity: GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB 2.0
Battery Capacity: 3200mAh battery; 9V/2A fast charging
Sensors: Accelerometer, Proximity, and Compass Sensor, Temperature sensor, Hall sensor
Fingerprint: Yes
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by nadalion: 2:33pm
Techno fans come and see ooh.
Lala, what do you think?
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by Iamtosignno(m): 3:39pm
What am i seeing i thought they said this phone has four cameras two at back and two at front
what is this now is it TECNO or bloggers
deceiving customers
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by sosiq: 4:11pm
how much oooo
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by ToriBlue(f): 4:14pm
Nice phone.
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by sarcasticdude(m): 4:36pm
But why is it dat phones with high-end cameras and cpu tend to have a low battery capacity.....imagine 16mp front+back 2.0ghz and 3200mah
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by johnstar(m): 4:39pm
sarcasticdude:dm nor try pass sammy and iphone?
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by directonpc(m): 5:09pm
2gb RAM?
For price and details on where to buy see http://7rl.in/tecnoCX
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by daremarvell: 6:21pm
Cameras, design and battery on point. The phone is beautiful
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by NCP: 6:52pm
FINALLY,C9 users can now upgrade from Android 7.0 by getting the CX with Android 8.0
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by Ola2004: 7:19pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7zrsDRhnBo
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by Goldenheart(m): 7:19pm
My Gionee and I still loved up
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by DollarAngel(m): 7:20pm
Okay
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by quinnboy: 7:20pm
Battery life is absolutely rubbish......
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by Hassan080196(m): 7:20pm
johnstar:
Biggest Mumu
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by eleojo23: 7:21pm
After all these nice specs, they decided to ruin it with this low battery capacity.
I am yet to see a perfect phone.
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by henrydadon(m): 7:21pm
okay..
i will buy it in the next five years when the price reduce..
but right now am still enjoying my samsung.
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by jeamie(m): 7:22pm
What of AC
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by bengasyl(m): 7:23pm
OK.
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by DICKtator: 7:23pm
Tecno phone?
Please ooooo, the only Tekno i know sells cassava
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by Franzinni: 7:23pm
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by jeamie(m): 7:24pm
henrydadon:next 5 years
Samsung to tecno
Poverty stricken fellow
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by kayceeD2(m): 7:24pm
How much is the price?
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by Kelvin1971(m): 7:24pm
Techno products are useless because the w4 I'm using is not functioning well
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by Lastpharoah33(m): 7:25pm
Same old big poo....
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by AnonyNymous(m): 7:27pm
How much does it cost?
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by henrydadon(m): 7:27pm
jeamie:so you cant smell the sarcasm from a mile away
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by Rilwayne001: 7:27pm
How much?
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by Kelklein(m): 7:27pm
Their score = 6½/10
comment: could do better
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by mikkypel(m): 7:29pm
The ba3 weak me ah swear down
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by tutudesz(m): 7:29pm
We are only interested in the price!
|Re: Tecno Camon CX Unboxing And Quick Review by beetech1: 7:30pm
2GB RAM + 16GB ROM = POO
That's the only blemish. Won't the front camera also get smoggy when the phone is pressed to the ear for calls?
