|Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by sar33: 2:22pm
Ex-Super Eagles maestro Jay-Jay Okocha was pictured showing his amazing skill in Kenya as Kenyans watch in administration
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by sar33: 2:22pm
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by DropShot: 2:24pm
The most talented footballer to come from Africa.
Unfortunately, he underachieved.
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by youngest85(m): 2:29pm
So good they name him twice
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by mondbest(m): 2:30pm
the legend of football
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by SexyNairalander: 4:23pm
booked
my mentor of life . . .much love jay jay
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by edugiddy007: 4:23pm
wow! he will always be remembered as one of the greatest footballer in African football history except for the fact that he was denied the African best player award. see very funny and hilarious pics that will make you crack you ribs here --> www.pogster.com
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by Ra88: 4:23pm
E still dey body.
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by 2wice(m): 4:24pm
Oga show them
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by Chrisozone: 4:24pm
They really cheat this guy, still can't believe he did not win African best player in his entire career..... so sad
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by FreeSpirited(m): 4:24pm
witches were really involved with Okocha.....If Adebayor could win African player of the year...and okocha couldn't smell it.....
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by Hoddor: 4:24pm
Meanwhile on Facebook.................
What I see, when someone forces me to type Amen to heal a sick person.....
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by alignacademy(m): 4:24pm
This same Kenya
Maybe Nairaland could have a Kenyan office; seems to be a promising market.
(I wonder what Seun will think about that)
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by ajigiteri(m): 4:24pm
On what occasion, including details of event would have made this a standard news. African and nonsense journalism
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by Lucy001(f): 4:25pm
Nice one Austin JJ...
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by EmperorTech: 4:25pm
to me, he is the 2nd greatest footballer ever after Lionel Messi. He was so good that they named him twice.
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by AlexCk: 4:26pm
......and its jay jay!!!,
Brilliant, brilliant goal from a brilliant player.
#reminiscing
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by softboiy: 4:26pm
JJ oga na master
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by Akshow: 4:26pm
Hoddor:How is this related to the topic pls?
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by DollarAngel(m): 4:27pm
Most Talented footballer Africa ever had
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by phillips1959: 4:28pm
d man who left when d ovation was loudest.
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by paradigmshift(m): 4:28pm
senior man
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by doskie(m): 4:28pm
DropShot:how did he underachieve?
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by cocaineaddict(m): 4:28pm
Remove Biafra from Nigeria and Football....infact sports would be dead in nigeria
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by SlimOfy(m): 4:29pm
sar33:watched in admiration, guess ur auto-correct did that to you
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 4:29pm
So good.. They named him twice.
#Legend
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by alignacademy(m): 4:29pm
Chrisozone:
True
But there is more to life than mere awards.
After all, how many "African Best Players" are still relevant today? But Jay Jay still makes an impact any day
"A good name is better than silver and gold"
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by DrDeji20: 4:30pm
the best player
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by dacovajnr: 4:30pm
Baba Agbalagba! There can always be another footballer..but there will never be another Mercurial JayJay..Face back pass for front..Even Ronaldinho dey sit for bench for where u dey
7 Likes
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by Jaymaxxy(m): 4:30pm
This man suffer Arsenal
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by HottestFire: 4:33pm
DropShot:
How, hope you are not rating him based on british media analysis
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) by Pavore9: 4:33pm
Good one there.
