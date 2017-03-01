Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Jay Jay Okocha Shows His Skills In Kenya As Kenyans Watch In Admiration(photos) (20355 Views)

Ex-Super Eagles maestro Jay-Jay Okocha was pictured showing his amazing skill in Kenya as Kenyans watch in admiration

The most talented footballer to come from Africa.



Unfortunately, he underachieved.

So good they name him twice

the legend of football

my mentor of life . . .much love jay jay

wow! he will always be remembered as one of the greatest footballer in African football history except for the fact that he was denied the African best player award.

E still dey body.

Oga show them 2 Likes

They really cheat this guy, still can't believe he did not win African best player in his entire career..... so sad

witches were really involved with Okocha.....If Adebayor could win African player of the year...and okocha couldn't smell it.....

On what occasion, including details of event would have made this a standard news. African and nonsense journalism



Nice one Austin JJ... Nice one Austin JJ...

to me, he is the 2nd greatest footballer ever after Lionel Messi. He was so good that they named him twice.





Brilliant, brilliant goal from a brilliant player.





#reminiscing

......and its jay jay!!!,Brilliant, brilliant goal from a brilliant player.#reminiscing

JJ oga na master

Hoddor:

Most Talented footballer Africa ever had

d man who left when d ovation was loudest.

senior man 3 Likes

DropShot:

The most talented football to have come from Africa.



how did he underachieve?

Remove Biafra from Nigeria and Football....infact sports would be dead in nigeria

sar33:

Ex-Super Eagles maestro Jay-Jay Okocha was pictured showing his amazing skill in Kenya as Kenyans watch in administration





watched in admiration, guess ur auto-correct did that to you

So good.. They named him twice.

#Legend 1 Like

Chrisozone:

They really cheat this guy, still can't believe he did not win African best player in his entire career..... so sad

True



But there is more to life than mere awards.



After all, how many "African Best Players" are still relevant today? But Jay Jay still makes an impact any day



"A good name is better than silver and gold"

the best player

Baba Agbalagba! There can always be another footballer..but there will never be another Mercurial JayJay..Face back pass for front..Even Ronaldinho dey sit for bench for where u dey

This man suffer Arsenal

DropShot:

The most talented football to have come from Africa.



Unfortunately, he underachieved.

How, hope you are not rating him based on british media analysis

1 Like