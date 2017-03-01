Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) (5151 Views)

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/photos-governor-el-rufai-inspects.html Today, Governor El Rufai was inspecting the 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project. The Governor also inspected the Galma Irrigation Scheme at the old Zaria water works and the 150mld Zaria Water Supply Expansion and Sanitation Project expected to be completed in July this year.

Our next President from 2019



I am confident he would make NGN1=$



Atiku has never governed a state since he became a politician

Amazing inspection, we need more groundbreaking projects like this..Our next President from 2019I am confident he would make NGN1=$Atiku has never governed a state since he became a politicianObi was a two-time governor who never commissioned any massive project like this

Fulani herdsmen is not attached to this man's name today. Good project. water is life 2 Likes

Gud project

They should try and complete it.





He looks tall in those pics, did he grow over night Good project, hope it will be completed.He looks tall in those pics, did he grow over night 1 Like

I present to you the smartest Nigerian alive..



my mentor my mentor.



the next governor of Nigeria.. 1 Like

it only a matter of time before boko haram destroy it



they should better provide enough security around that place..i don't want to hear stories that touch the heart 1 Like

short man devil





don't quote me 2 Likes

Ok

Keneking:

Amazing inspection, we need more groundbreaking projects like this..



Our next President from 2019

what is amazing about the inspection? Haba, awon aboki sha, gbogbo nnkan lefi gor.







Keneking:

Amazing inspection, we need more groundbreaking projects like this..



Our next President from 2019



I am confident he would make NGN1=$



Atiku has never governed a state since he became a politician

Obi was a two-time governor who never commissioned any massive project like this

God forbid bad thing!



That man may find it difficult to return even as Governor of Kaduna.



I've not been to Kaduna since he became the governor, but I learnt the entire city is like a construction site. Him dey try for that regard but it's not enough.



While he has tried in some aspects, human lives mean much more. If there were something worse than a F9, na wetin the man score.



God forbid bad thing!That man may find it difficult to return even as Governor of Kaduna.I've not been to Kaduna since he became the governor, but I learnt the entire city is like a construction site. Him dey try for that regard but it's not enough.While he has tried in some aspects, human lives mean much more. If there were something worse than a F9, na wetin the man score.He's a jihadist on a mission. The last thing Nigeria needs. I'd rather mama pee as President to that idiot! And that's putting it mildly. To tell u how e bad reach.





see im oversize shoe

Nigeria next president

Ok

Wish Fayose can give Ekiti state laudable projects like this. Just so unfortunate that he converted the "Fountain of knowledge" to a refugee camp 1 Like

small man

0b10010011:

Wish Fayose can give Ekiti state laudable projects like this. Just so unfortunate that he converted the "Fountain of knowledge" to a refugee camp

Copy copy. See all the mallams wey dey follow am 1 Like

Elnino4ladies:

who dash monkey.

Even Kaduna town has no waterboard water regularly, they just bring it once once week, we all had to dig boreholes.

Our problem in this country is to implement and not maintain, as soon as he leaves power the next will let this whole huge project to down the drain.

Wen dem no do project Una complain, now dem don do Una still dey complain,humans are hard to satisfy

pesinfada:

who dash monkey.

watch and see watch and see

malton:





God forbid bad thing!



That man may find it difficult to return even as Governor of Kaduna.



I've not been to Kaduna since he became the governor, but I learnt the entire city is like a construction site. Him dey try for that regard but it's not enough.



While he has tried in some aspects, human lives mean much more. If there were something worse than a F9, na wetin the man score.



Mr speaker nice comments, have been hearing of Jihad, can u plz enlighten me on it