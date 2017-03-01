₦airaland Forum

El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by CeoNewshelm(m): 3:12pm
Today, Governor El Rufai was inspecting the 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project. The Governor also inspected the Galma Irrigation Scheme at the old Zaria water works and the 150mld Zaria Water Supply Expansion and Sanitation Project expected to be completed in July this year.

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/photos-governor-el-rufai-inspects.html

Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by Bashirfuntua(m): 3:13pm
Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by Keneking: 3:15pm
Amazing inspection, we need more groundbreaking projects like this..

Our next President from 2019 shocked shocked

I am confident he would make NGN1=$ wink

Atiku has never governed a state since he became a politician undecided
Obi was a two-time governor who never commissioned any massive project like this embarassed embarassed

Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by muyibaba222(m): 3:24pm
Fulani herdsmen is not attached to this man's name today. Good project. water is life

Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by okunfemm(m): 3:53pm
Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 4:05pm
They should try and complete it.
Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by queencalipso(f): 4:51pm
Good project, hope it will be completed.

He looks tall in those pics, did he grow over night lipsrsealed

Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by DLondonboiy: 4:56pm
I present to you the smartest Nigerian alive..

my mentor my mentor.

the next governor of Nigeria..

Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 4:57pm
it only a matter of time before boko haram destroy it

they should better provide enough security around that place..i don't want to hear stories that touch the heart

Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by HateU2(f): 4:57pm
short man devil


don't quote me

Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by Dottore: 4:57pm
Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by speezyWears: 4:57pm
Keneking:
Amazing inspection, we need more groundbreaking projects like this..

Our next President from 2019 shocked shocked

what is amazing about the inspection? Haba, awon aboki sha, gbogbo nnkan lefi gor. cheesy

Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by ogapatapata24: 4:58pm
Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by malton: 4:59pm
Keneking:
Amazing inspection, we need more groundbreaking projects like this..

Our next President from 2019 shocked shocked

I am confident he would make NGN1=$ wink

Atiku has never governed a state since he became a politician undecided
Obi was a two-time governor who never commissioned any massive project like this embarassed embarassed

God forbid bad thing!

That man may find it difficult to return even as Governor of Kaduna.

I've not been to Kaduna since he became the governor, but I learnt the entire city is like a construction site. Him dey try for that regard but it's not enough.

While he has tried in some aspects, human lives mean much more. If there were something worse than a F9, na wetin the man score.

He's a jihadist on a mission. The last thing Nigeria needs. I'd rather mama pee as President to that idiot! And that's putting it mildly. To tell u how e bad reach.

Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by richidinho(m): 4:59pm
mttcheeew

see im oversize shoe grin grin grin grin

Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by burkingx(f): 5:00pm
cheesy

Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 5:00pm
Nigeria next president
Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by austinoeze(m): 5:00pm
Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by 0b10010011: 5:04pm
Wish Fayose can give Ekiti state laudable projects like this. Just so unfortunate that he converted the "Fountain of knowledge" to a refugee camp

Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by pesinfada(m): 5:06pm
small man
Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by burkingx(f): 5:07pm
0b10010011:
Wish Fayose can give Ekiti state laudable projects like this. Just so unfortunate that he converted the "Fountain of knowledge" to a refugee camp
Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by virus05(m): 5:07pm
Copy copy. See all the mallams wey dey follow am

Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by pesinfada(m): 5:10pm
Elnino4ladies:
Nigeria next president
who dash monkey.

Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by Adieza(m): 5:10pm
Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by Conventionary(f): 5:10pm
Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by HAH: 5:14pm
Even Kaduna town has no waterboard water regularly, they just bring it once once week, we all had to dig boreholes.
Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by aidagbon(m): 5:16pm
Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by joenor(m): 5:18pm
Our problem in this country is to implement and not maintain, as soon as he leaves power the next will let this whole huge project to down the drain.
Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by WiserPrince(m): 5:22pm
Wen dem no do project Una complain, now dem don do Una still dey complain,humans are hard to satisfy lipsrsealed
Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 5:24pm
pesinfada:
who dash monkey.

watch and see
Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by oladoja1(m): 5:24pm
malton:


God forbid bad thing!

That man may find it difficult to return even as Governor of Kaduna.

I've not been to Kaduna since he became the governor, but I learnt the entire city is like a construction site. Him dey try for that regard but it's not enough.

While he has tried in some aspects, human lives mean much more. If there were something worse than a F9, na wetin the man score.

He's a jihadist on a mission. The last thing Nigeria needs. I'd rather mama pee as President to that idiot! And that's putting it mildly. To tell u how e bad reach.
Mr speaker nice comments, have been hearing of Jihad, can u plz enlighten me on it
Re: El-Rufai Inspects The 150MLD Zaria Water Expansion Project (Photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 5:26pm
0b10010011:
Wish Fayose can give Ekiti state laudable projects like this. Just so unfortunate that he converted the "Fountain of knowledge" to a refugee camp

Any Governor that precede Aregbesola will suffer same fate. I guess you have only been to Ekiti on papers. With the little Fayose had, he is better than many governors. El-Rufai had done nothing in southern Kaduna than to sponsor herdsmen

