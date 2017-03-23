₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by Amiloaded: 4:01pm
According to an Amiloaded reader who sent this report, he claims traders at the owode-ede market of Osun State and residents of the area were thrown into mourning in the early hours of today, Thursday 23rd March as a petrol tanker fell and killed one person.
Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/03/federal-polytechnic-student-crushed-to.html
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by Amiloaded: 4:01pm
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by SexyNairalander: 4:02pm
booked
why are tanker drivers so wicked. . .they don't even value human lives
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by fineyemi(m): 4:48pm
jeez
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by Alleviating: 5:32pm
Jeeez.. That's saddening
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by huche(m): 5:33pm
So sad
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by henrydadon(m): 5:34pm
is there a day that pass by on nairaland without a post of accident victim with graphic pic..it is getting out of hand.
what is wrong with nigeria drivers?
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by donziller(m): 5:34pm
Jesu. End is here
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by Dottore: 5:34pm
Tufiakwa. Too bad
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by Justbeingreal(m): 5:37pm
The rate ppl die this days is scaryscary
Person go de waka de fear
God help us
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by 0b10010011: 5:37pm
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by seankay(m): 5:37pm
What is it with Nairaland and graphic pics? I don't think it's good enough to post pictures of unlucky individuals that died in a gruesome way. Nigerians just enjoy gratifyingly themselves with foul pics
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by mohciz69(m): 5:37pm
May his soul RIP
The govt should do something about this trailers
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by suzan404(f): 5:38pm
RIP
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by tosyne2much(m): 5:39pm
Haaaaa
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by obajoey(m): 5:40pm
Tanker this, truck that, God help us.
Your protection always God.
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by oluseyiforjesus(m): 5:42pm
Y is death rampant as if we are in Emba months?
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by Conventionary(f): 5:42pm
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by dhardline(m): 5:42pm
Wahala dey. Are you still looking?
Run to Christ Jesus ASAP.
R. I. P to the dead.
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by lytech1(m): 5:42pm
One reason why have been praying buhari should not come back to this country.
In his absence things were going smoothly and fine.
No kiddnapping
No BH attack
No pipeline attack.
Since this man came back,bad things have been happening.
Ritual killing are now rampant
sucide bumbing on daily basis
accident here and there.
Increase in death rate
Lord save us from this man
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by Laofash123: 5:43pm
I pass through the road yesterday coming from osogbo to ibadan their was a road diversion at the area in fact the commercial bus I boarded was nearly enter Bush when we suddenly met a lorry carried catappillar that pass one way facing us, well may protect us and may God grant the him aljanal firidaus amen. RIP
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by adewumiopeyemi(m): 5:45pm
Rip to the dead.
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by yankeeguy(m): 5:46pm
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by rattlesnake(m): 5:47pm
if its not snake
its trailer crushing people
if no be trailer
its apostle
if no be apostle na foyose chopping rice
HABA
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by Jabioro: 5:48pm
Well.. may his soul rest in peace
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by segebase(m): 5:49pm
rip
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by pesinfada(m): 5:53pm
R.I.P
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by 1Rebel: 5:55pm
Nigeria, one of the few countries where you're not sure of going back home alive, the moment.
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by mysterydude: 5:56pm
Laofash123:
king's english
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by pwettiejay(f): 5:57pm
This is just too bad, poor boy
Re: Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls by pwettiejay(f): 5:58pm
mysterydude:Hahahaha
