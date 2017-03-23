Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Student Of Federal Polytechnic Ede Crushed To Death As Petrol Tanker Falls (5457 Views)

According to an Amiloaded reader who sent this report, he claims traders at the owode-ede market of Osun State and residents of the area were thrown into mourning in the early hours of today, Thursday 23rd March as a petrol tanker fell and killed one person.



The victim identified as Segun and fondly called 'Dada' by his friends was reported to be an ND 2 Surveying department student of federal Polytechnic Ede.



It was reported that he was just crossing over to the other side of the road, when the tanker coming from one way ran into him and crushed him to death"



"The driver of the truck instead of stopping continued to move and was chased by nearby youths. He was later stopped after a few chase and he fled into Zone 11 police station where the police descended on the youths"



May His Soul Rest In Peace



So sad, RIP Dada





why are tanker drivers so wicked. . .they don't even value human lives 1 Like

jeez

Jeeez.. That's saddening

So sad

is there a day that pass by on nairaland without a post of accident victim with graphic pic..it is getting out of hand.



what is wrong with nigeria drivers? 1 Like

Jesu. End is here

Tufiakwa. Too bad

The rate ppl die this days is scaryscary



Person go de waka de fear



God help us















إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ

















I don't think it's good enough to post pictures of unlucky individuals that died in a gruesome way. Nigerians just enjoy gratifyingly themselves with foul pics What is it with Nairaland and graphic pics?I don't think it's good enough to post pictures of unlucky individuals that died in a gruesome way. Nigerians just enjoy gratifyingly themselves with foul pics

May his soul RIP

The govt should do something about this trailers

RIP RIP

Haaaaa

Tanker this, truck that, God help us.

Your protection always God.

Y is death rampant as if we are in Emba months?

Wahala dey. Are you still looking?



Run to Christ Jesus ASAP.



R. I. P to the dead.

One reason why have been praying buhari should not come back to this country.





In his absence things were going smoothly and fine.



No kiddnapping

No BH attack

No pipeline attack.





Since this man came back,bad things have been happening.





Ritual killing are now rampant

sucide bumbing on daily basis

accident here and there.

Increase in death rate







Lord save us from this man

I pass through the road yesterday coming from osogbo to ibadan their was a road diversion at the area in fact the commercial bus I boarded was nearly enter Bush when we suddenly met a lorry carried catappillar that pass one way facing us, well may protect us and may God grant the him aljanal firidaus amen. RIP

Rip to the dead.

if its not snake

its trailer crushing people

if no be trailer

its apostle

if no be apostle na foyose chopping rice

HABA

Well.. may his soul rest in peace

rip

R.I.P

Nigeria, one of the few countries where you're not sure of going back home alive, the moment.

Laofash123:

I pass through the road yesterday coming from osogbo to ibadan their was a road diversion at the area in fact the commercial bus I boarded was nearly enter Bush when we suddenly met a lorry carried catappillar that pass one way facing us, well may protect us and may God grant the him aljanal firidaus amen. RIP

king's english king's english

This is just too bad, poor boy