Wonders! Arabic Inscription "Allahu Akbar" Appears On Boiled Meat / Allah Appears On Two Drumsticks (moringa) Trees In Ogun State / Photo: Allah's Name In Arabic Form Allegedly Appears On A Mystery Tree In Ibadan
|‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by timidapsin(m): 5:28pm
The people of Ijegun, Lagos was shocked and couldn’t bear it after seeing Allah’s name appears on a pawpaw tree.
According to the reports, the pawpaw tree as been there for a long time and no one noticed this strange thing was on it until a young boy discovered it when he was about to bring down an over riped pawpaw this very afternoon.
After discovering this strange thing, the young boy went into the neigborhood to tell others about the unbelievable news. The neighborhood leaves their present duty to see what is going on.
According to what an eyewitness said, “Have been living in the village for about 4 years and sometimes comes to this pawpaw tree but have never found the thing on the tree”.
Source: http://www..ng/news/god-great-residents-ijegun-screamed-allahu-appears-pawpaw-tree-photos-video
Watch video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1PlfujDWmI
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by BlackDBagba: 5:29pm
Ok
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by Keneking: 5:29pm
I think we are nearing that time sha
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by DirewolfofStark(m): 5:30pm
Allah can make his name appear on a paw paw tree but he cannot feed the millions of muslim beggars dying of hunger all over Nigeria. What a "great" god Allah is.
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by Alleviating: 5:31pm
lol
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by Angeleena(f): 5:32pm
why disturbing innocent things,and objects?? the oda day,he appeared on meat,now on an innocent tree..cheap publicity stunt .and na always afonjas sabi see dis kain nonsense..
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by timidapsin(m): 5:33pm
Keneking:what time?
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by Sleekydee(m): 5:38pm
lol Another One ft DJ Khalid
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by koladata(m): 6:05pm
Islam for the wise
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by tmanny1: 6:05pm
allahu akbar
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by henrydadon(m): 6:06pm
what is wrong with Africans?
it very obvious that sh!t was craved there ..see them praying to it..
illiteracy is a disease.
am sure oga seun is laughing his ass off somewhere.
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by morereb10: 6:06pm
hmmmm
Why are Africans so stupi.d and fetish
people full for street Allah cannot feed them, na to appear for pawpaw tree and yet people are worshiping.
I am now convinced that religion as a whole is a scam
churches self will see a brother that spends lavishly without considering how much his income is and be complaining that he doesnt know how all his money will just vanish.
instead of a pastor to teach him some economic sense, they will tell him if u dont pay ur tithe, the cancan worms will be eating it out of ur pucket.
this is pathetic...what nonsense.
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by amynah94(f): 6:07pm
Allahu Akbar!!! Allah is great indeed!
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by Limibanti(m): 6:07pm
There are always signs and wonders to show that Allah subanah wah tahala exists. "He guides who he wish and misleads who he wish" .. . Allihamdulilahi I am on the right path
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by imamabi(m): 6:07pm
I would have argued with u but I realize u don't have sense let menwait till wen you get enough sense then we will talk.
Olodo
DirewolfofStark:
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by Kizyte(m): 6:07pm
Keneking:I'm damn tired of Nigeria and their backward mentality, attributing everything to spiritual. Can we ever be civilized?
If pesin go carve name put for tree, everybody go come dey worship the tree. Na wa o!
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by 0b10010011: 6:08pm
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by amynah94(f): 6:09pm
Maa sha Allah!
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by mokoshalb(m): 6:09pm
Masha Allahu
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by Limibanti(m): 6:09pm
DirewolfofStark:
And what will you say about extremely rich countries like Kuwait, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and the rest. Poverty in the north goes beyond religious reasons, you just want to dodge the fact
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by xclusiveguy4(m): 6:10pm
DirewolfofStark:
.
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by maclatunji: 6:12pm
The reaction of most of the people is not in consonance with the teachings of Islam.
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by Cajal: 6:12pm
I hope it was not hand written.when this has been ruled out then it's one of the signs of the last hour.
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by neoOduduwa: 6:12pm
LMAO. I thought Christians were the only gullible religious ones, these Muslims are worse. If they can't figure that that word was inscribed on that tree trunk, then their mumu level get grade. Years ago, they announced a child was born with a Quran I laugh in Swahili. The religion our fathers left us with is dying because millions have adopted foreign religions. Whites who have witnessed the powers of the old ways have adopted it, go to Peru, Brazil, Cuba and other South American countries to see what I'm talking about. Africans never appreciate their own sh¡t.
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by penta(m): 6:14pm
Allah is great..its signs will always come to remind us of his ever existence. Forgive mankind and let me be among the righteous that will gain paradise. Amen.
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by Bolieve: 6:14pm
[quote author=DirewolfofStark post=54875653]Allah can make his name appear on a paw paw tree but he cannot feed the millions of muslim beggars dying of hunger all over Nigeria. What a "great" god Allah is.
Will you at least get some sense and not let a thread make you sin against the Almighty GOD. Astagfirullah innallaha-gafuru-raheem.
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by Antares: 6:14pm
timidapsin:
Wtf is wrong with you fooIs? Worship the papaya tree mindless retařds. And why is the useless religious creed forced on me before i could comment on this shameful thread?
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by yusburg: 6:16pm
This is the true sign of religion of GOD
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by austin2all: 6:17pm
Foooooooools
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by austin2all: 6:19pm
Antares:
nairaland has lost it bro. I no even read the stupid creed, wetin concern me.
|Re: ‘Allahu’ Appears On A Pawpaw Tree At Ijegun, Lagos (Photo, Video) by lfleak: 6:20pm
DirewolfofStark:how foolish are you..?
What a butthurt delusional dumbocrap and lunatic libtard you are.
its very logical that everyone can never be rich, and not every one will be poor... so the fact that some are bestowed to begging means nothing!
you think all deeds should be GOOD if truly God exists...
that shows how dumb you are..
If people dont fall sick and get severely injured, how will the doctor sustain..
if people dont commit crime and offences, how will a lawyer sustain..
that is why there is a word, give and take... some part will give some part will take...
you should therefore take your delusion elsewhere.. so STFU and go sit down somewhere dumbass.
