According to the reports, the pawpaw tree as been there for a long time and no one noticed this strange thing was on it until a young boy discovered it when he was about to bring down an over riped pawpaw this very afternoon.



After discovering this strange thing, the young boy went into the neigborhood to tell others about the unbelievable news. The neighborhood leaves their present duty to see what is going on.



According to what an eyewitness said, “Have been living in the village for about 4 years and sometimes comes to this pawpaw tree but have never found the thing on the tree”.

I think we are nearing that time sha













Allah can make his name appear on a paw paw tree but he cannot feed the millions of muslim beggars dying of hunger all over Nigeria. What a "great" god Allah is.

why disturbing innocent things,and objects?? the oda day,he appeared on meat,now on an innocent tree..cheap publicity stunt .and na always afonjas sabi see dis kain nonsense..

Keneking:

what time? what time?

lol Another One ft DJ Khalid

Islam for the wise

allahu akbar

what is wrong with Africans?



it very obvious that sh!t was craved there ..see them praying to it..





illiteracy is a disease.





am sure oga seun is laughing his ass off somewhere.

Why are Africans so stupi.d and fetish



people full for street Allah cannot feed them, na to appear for pawpaw tree and yet people are worshiping.



I am now convinced that religion as a whole is a scam



churches self will see a brother that spends lavishly without considering how much his income is and be complaining that he doesnt know how all his money will just vanish.



instead of a pastor to teach him some economic sense, they will tell him if u dont pay ur tithe, the cancan worms will be eating it out of ur pucket.



this is pathetic...what nonsense.

Allahu Akbar!!! Allah is great indeed!

There are always signs and wonders to show that Allah subanah wah tahala exists. "He guides who he wish and misleads who he wish" .. . Allihamdulilahi I am on the right path





DirewolfofStark:

Allah can make his name appear on a paw paw tree but he cannot feed the millions of muslim beggars dying of hunger all over Nigeria. What a "great" god Allah is.











I would have argued with u but I realize u don't have sense let menwait till wen you get enough sense then we will talk.Olodo

Keneking:

I think we are nearing that time sha I'm damn tired of Nigeria and their backward mentality, attributing everything to spiritual. Can we ever be civilized?



I'm damn tired of Nigeria and their backward mentality, attributing everything to spiritual. Can we ever be civilized?

If pesin go carve name put for tree, everybody go come dey worship the tree. Na wa o!

Maa sha Allah!

Masha Allahu

DirewolfofStark:

Allah can make his name appear on a paw paw tree but he cannot feed the millions of muslim beggars dying of hunger all over Nigeria. What a "great" god Allah is.













And what will you say about extremely rich countries like Kuwait, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and the rest. Poverty in the north goes beyond religious reasons, you just want to dodge the fact

DirewolfofStark:

Allah can make his name appear on a paw paw tree but he cannot feed the millions of muslim beggars dying of hunger all over Nigeria. What a "great" god Allah is.













The reaction of most of the people is not in consonance with the teachings of Islam.

I hope it was not hand written.when this has been ruled out then it's one of the signs of the last hour.

If they can't figure that that word was inscribed on that tree trunk, then their mumu level get grade. Years ago, they announced a child was born with a Quran I laugh in Swahili. The religion our fathers left us with is dying because millions have adopted foreign religions. Whites who have witnessed the powers of the old ways have adopted it, go to Peru, Brazil, Cuba and other South American countries to see what I'm talking about. Africans never appreciate their own sh¡t.

Allah is great..its signs will always come to remind us of his ever existence. Forgive mankind and let me be among the righteous that will gain paradise. Amen.

[quote author=DirewolfofStark post=54875653]Allah can make his name appear on a paw paw tree but he cannot feed the millions of muslim beggars dying of hunger all over Nigeria. What a "great" god Allah is.



Will you at least get some sense and not let a thread make you sin against the Almighty GOD. Astagfirullah innallaha-gafuru-raheem.

timidapsin:

The people of Ijegun, Lagos was shocked and couldn’t bear it after seeing Allah’s name appears on a pawpaw tree.



According to the reports, the pawpaw tree as been there for a long time and no one noticed this strange thing was on it until a young boy discovered it when he was about to bring down an over riped pawpaw this very afternoon.



After discovering this strange thing, the young boy went into the neigborhood to tell others about the unbelievable news. The neighborhood leaves their present duty to see what is going on.



According to what an eyewitness said, “Have been living in the village for about 4 years and sometimes comes to this pawpaw tree but have never found the thing on the tree”.

Source: http://www..ng/news/god-great-residents-ijegun-screamed-allahu-appears-pawpaw-tree-photos-video



Wtf is wrong with you fooIs? Worship the papaya tree mindless retařds. And why is the useless religious creed forced on me before i could comment on this shameful thread?

This is the true sign of religion of GOD

Foooooooools

Antares:





Wtf is wrong with you fooIs? Worship the papaya tree mindless retařds. And why is the useless religious creed forced on me before i could comment on this shameful thread?

nairaland has lost it bro. I no even read the stupid creed, wetin concern me.