|Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by JamieNaij(m): 6:04pm On Mar 23
Flavour shares adorable photo with his daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia
So cute!
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by Tazdroid(m): 11:14pm On Mar 23
Hmm, didn't even know Flavour had kids until now.
But why them back camera? Shyness?
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by Whoeppme: 11:14pm On Mar 23
They all look good
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by seyizma(m): 11:15pm On Mar 23
OP. Are you sure flavor na their father? Cos they look scared to me
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by pitchez: 11:15pm On Mar 23
Good!
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by Divay22(f): 11:15pm On Mar 23
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by momodub: 11:15pm On Mar 23
Nice
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by edlion57(m): 11:15pm On Mar 23
Amu ezuike 1 Na Igbo land
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by olasarah: 11:15pm On Mar 23
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by Tazdroid(m): 11:15pm On Mar 23
Whoeppme:*clears throat*
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by lawal28c: 11:15pm On Mar 23
What is this about? Am i d only 1 finding it hard to understand this
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by tolurainbow(m): 11:15pm On Mar 23
Zagaza
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by Bantino: 11:16pm On Mar 23
Nice, but .....
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by Donchi135(m): 11:16pm On Mar 23
Flavour, hmmm
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by darsmarth(m): 11:16pm On Mar 23
Sooo?
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by LOGDAN(m): 11:16pm On Mar 23
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by huche(m): 11:17pm On Mar 23
But this guys dey try, having different kids from different mothers and yet not married.
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by doctor306: 11:17pm On Mar 23
Who is their mother
Don't tell me her name
Miss what is she
Ashawo boy
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by profmsboi(m): 11:18pm On Mar 23
Is this one news?
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by Realkenny: 11:18pm On Mar 23
Whoeppme:Check again Bro
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by DollarAngel(m): 11:18pm On Mar 23
Flavour you need a male child
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by Kenzico(m): 11:18pm On Mar 23
After seeing this, To impregnate woman just dey hungry me
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by vivianbelema(f): 11:18pm On Mar 23
Umu asa
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by YonkijiSappo: 11:19pm On Mar 23
We Igbos don't like naming our children authentic Igbo African names.
We prefer the nicer Oyibo names like Aliona, Gabrielle, Sofia, John-paul, Cameron Etc.
God bless the whites AKA Ndi Bekee.
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by sorry1(m): 11:19pm On Mar 23
just two stupid comments and this sh.it is already on fp nairaland is going comatose just like naija.
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by weedtheweeds: 11:20pm On Mar 23
He is just an evil person. He turned 2 women into mothers and deserted them just like that. This isn't a father-figure. Just a baby producer.. Not a role model at all.
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by YonkijiSappo: 11:21pm On Mar 23
By the way, I noticed that Flavour our dear Nwanne is now turning dark oo.
E be like say money for bleaching cream don finish.
Owu na bastard!
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by 0b10010011: 11:21pm On Mar 23
What goes around, comes around...
The way dem go take fu*k dis Flavour girls, Only heaven knows how many men they will be baby mama`s to
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by jerrykho(m): 11:21pm On Mar 23
their mama nko? shey him don use them achieve 3points..now they're as good as useless to him.. e no consign me sha
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by sorry1(m): 11:24pm On Mar 23
Whoeppme:I feel u.
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by sakalisis(m): 11:26pm On Mar 23
Ok
|Re: Flavour Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughters, Gabrielle & Sofia by Stevengerd(m): 11:27pm On Mar 23
tolurainbow:Lol.. Ibadan Boy Zagaza
