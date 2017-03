#PDPreconciles.The National reconciliation Committee of the PDP met today and signed a communique.They cautioned against derogatory and divisive press.Below are photos from their meeting and copies of communique they signedSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/pdp-crisispdp-reconciliation-committee.html?m=1

Where is the master-minder of this whole drama (if you know who he is) Where is Sheriff? Where is Bankole? Jamboree reconciliation

Its a pity for PDP to have been brought down to such an insignificant figure in Nigeria