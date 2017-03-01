₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by zoba88: 6:30pm
#PDPreconciles.The National reconciliation Committee of the PDP met today and signed a communique.They cautioned against derogatory and divisive press.
Below are photos from their meeting and copies of communique they signed
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/pdp-crisispdp-reconciliation-committee.html?m=1
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by zoba88: 6:31pm
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by Kondomatic(m): 6:33pm
Nice
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by madridguy(m): 6:50pm
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by EastGold(m): 6:56pm
Ha!
Shey Pdp Don rise ni
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by Babzrockman: 7:15pm
End time party. This PDP don suffer.
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by Lighthouseman: 8:08pm
welcome Development
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by babyphaze07(m): 8:57pm
May 4 is right there....supreme court will fix all the wahalas.
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by babyfaceafrica: 9:04pm
Lol
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 9:10pm
Goodnews for Patrotic Nigerians,bad news for zombies and Bmcs cos of their pay
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by thisisayus(m): 10:34pm
Where is the master-minder of this whole drama (if you know who he is)
Where is Sheriff?
Where is Bankole?
Jamboree reconciliation
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by maxiuc(m): 10:35pm
PDP. Power
My great party shall bounce back again
1 Like
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by burkingx(f): 10:35pm
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by burkingx(f): 10:35pm
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by burkingx(f): 10:36pm
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by DWJOBScom(m): 10:36pm
This is good news
Please maintain it o
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by SeniorZato(m): 10:36pm
Its a pity for PDP to have been brought down to such an insignificant figure in Nigeria
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by wolatunge: 10:36pm
Wishin dem d best.
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by pennywys: 10:36pm
Good
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by smartty68(m): 10:39pm
Who their reconciliation epp sef
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by Kaslyni: 10:39pm
Without picturing the chiefs of the waring factions (sherif et makarfi) shaking hands and laughing? better not anchor your faith on such a reconciliation its conspicuosly founded on phoney ground. But then again its pdp so what knowest I anyways
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:40pm
Ok. It is noted.
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by SageTravels: 10:41pm
Typographical Error: Reconciliation NOT Reconcilaition
I no be English Teacher o. Abeg Don't quote me. I no no Watin carry me go there.
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by justjify(m): 10:42pm
I no believe until you show me a picture of BokoHaram CEO and Makarfi together smiling and shaking hands. Hugging and kissing self
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by 0b10010011: 10:42pm
Which faction held the meeting?
The National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff is not present so whatever they concluded is baseless, void and useless.
Sheriff we know!
Sheriff we want!
I stand with Sheriff
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by Pumpido75(m): 10:45pm
Let's wait and see
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by emmykk(m): 10:46pm
impressive abadabide signatures
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by yorhmienerd(m): 10:49pm
Our honourable CHOPPEE TonyeBarcanista
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by SageTravels: 10:50pm
justjify:
As in
|Re: PDP Reconciliation Committee Meet, Sign A Final Peace Communique (pics) by idee91: 10:50pm
Photo of Sheriff shaking hands with wike and Fayose or Forget about it.........
1 Like
