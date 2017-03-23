₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by mashin(m): 7:39pm
WIKE NEEDS PRAYERS OF DELIVERANCE
We read on the front page of today's Daily Sun newspaper a report credited to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, calling for a declaration of a state of emergency in Benue State. He said his call was based on the current security situation in the state. Governor Wike who is expected to know the powers and limits of a state governor with regard to security matters, without any provocation whatsoever, attacked his counterpart, Governor Samuel Ortom over his handling of unfortunate security developments in Benue State.
If indeed Governor Wike granted the interview in the manner reported by the newspaper, then his utterances are jaundiced and reckless. What he therefore needs are prayers for deliverance. His call which implies the dismantling of democracy structures and military takeover in Benue State has exposed him as a man who does not believe in civil rule. He has thus lost the basis of being a democratically elected governor.
This is the second time that Governor Wike has launched unwarranted attacks on the person and office of Governor Ortom since he travelled with his colleagues, the Progressive Governors to Port Harcourt in December last year to campaign for All Progressives Congress, APC candidates in the Rivers re-run National Assembly election. The APC won in key areas where Wike had declared war before the polls and he obviously has not forgiven the APC governors, particularly Governor Ortom.
Perhaps Governor Wike needs to be educated on the efforts his counterpart in Benue has made to ensure security in Benue State.
Governor Ortom was the first to declare amnesty to armed youths in his inaugural speech on 29th May, 2015. The disarmament programme resulted in the recovery of over 600 arms and ammunition with about 800 youths embracing the amnesty initiative.
Governor Ortom has made sustained efforts to promote peace between farmers and herdsmen as well as deepening inter-state peace building efforts with Taraba and Nasarawa States. The Governor's contacts with the Presidency, Chief of Army Staff and Inspector General of police resulted in the deployment of troops to curb the herders and farmers crisis in Agatu, Tarka, Makurdi, Logo, Buruku, Guma and Gboko local government areas.
He has purchased patrol vehicles for police and other security agencies and prevailed on the military authorities to establish a special brigade to fight the invasion of Benue communities.
The Governor has inaugurated security committees at the state, local government, ward and kindred levels to tackle security challenges at each of those levels.
Governor Ortom has consistently been advocating the establishment of ranches as a permanent solution to end the clashes between farmers and herdsmen and has consequently sent an executive bill on anti-open grazing prohibition and establishment of ranches bill to the State House of Assembly. Public hearings on the bill are ongoing in the three senatorial districts of the state.
When armed Fulani herdsmen invaded Buruku and Gboko local government areas last week, the Governor visited promply and ensured their exit from the area.
His efforts have led to the rescue of people, especially children from kidnappers and has provided support for the Civilian Joint Task Force and the vigilante groups in the state to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies.
Following Governor Ortom's visit to Zaki-Biam on Tuesday this week and the quick action he took, security has been beefed up to restore peace in the affected areas.
Arrests of some suspects have also been made besides assistance given to victims to access sustained and better medical attention.
On the other hand, there are reports that over 400 people believed to be mostly members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been killed, with some beheaded in Omoku community and its environs in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of Rivers State by cultists that were recruited and armed by Governor Nyelsom Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
During the December 10, 2016 re-run election in Rivers State, a police officer, DSP Alkali was beheaded and his driver shot dead and buried in a shallow grave at Ijiji community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA.
As we speak, no fewer than 200 people have been killed and several communities destroyed in Ogoni area of Rivers State by cultists who were reportedly armed by Wike and the PDP.
In 2016, Wike organised amnesty programme for known cultists in the state, but deliberately refused to recover arms and other dangerous weapons from cultists in Ogoni with the hope of using them for the December 10, 2016 election, which the PDP lost in Ogoniland.
So, after the elections, the cultists now turned the guns against their fellow Ogoni brothers, killing and maiming on daily basis.
Recall that the report of the joint panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the violence during the December 10, 2016 re-run election indicted Governor Wike for his role in the attack and harassment of electoral officers who refused to do his bidding during the election.
No fewer than 23 officials of INEC, who were bribed by Governor Wike to rig the polls for the PDP are currently standing trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.
Before the December 10, 2016 re-run election, Governor Wike was caught on tape threatening to kill officials of INEC who refused to rig the election in favour of his party.
Late last year, Governor Wike prevented operatives of the DSS from effecting the arrest of Federal High Court judges who were accused of corruption.
Governor Wike has also openly identified with militants and as we speak, no fewer than six known militants are either members of the Rivers State House of Assembly or chairmen of local government councils in Rivers State.
For a man who presides over a state where thugs reign supreme, terrorizing innocent people in all local government areas of the state, Governor Wike clearly lacks moral justification to point accusing finger at Governor Ortom. Rivers is the only state in the country at the moment where youths corps members can no longer take part in the conduct of elections . It is on record that Governor Wike recently warned every corps member posted to his state for elections to write their wills before accepting the responsibility. Allegations that a corps member was murdered in Ahoada on his orders are rife.
He therefore has no reason to call for emergency rule in another state. If state of emergency is to be declared in any state of the federation, that state is Nyesom Wike's Rivers.
His blatant disregard for the rule of law is known to all. That's one unique difference between him and Governor Ortom. While the Rivers Governor takes pleasure in bloodbath, Governor Ortom is a peace-loving leader who employs dialogue and other conflict resolution approaches to end crisis in his state.
Governor Wike's call for emergency rule is therefore not only diversionary but also devoid of any shred of reasoning befitting the status of a man trusted with the responsibility of leading a state. We advise the embattled Governor to face the numerous charges of election fraud, rigging and violence leveled against him by Rivers people and leave Benue State alone. Benue is currently in the hands of a God-fearing Governor who is working tirelessly to guarantee the safety of lives and property.
Signed:
Terver Akase
Chief Press Secretary
March 23, 2017.
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by wolverine1987: 7:42pm
that's serious
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by Etzakoos(m): 7:43pm
Hey! Where This Boy....Waiting For When E Reach Front Page
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by alist(m): 7:45pm
It's nigeria that needs prayers for tge type of leaders we have. They are the same.
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by tribalistseun: 7:45pm
Oga explain why fulanis are roasting your people like suya
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by Jessestunch: 7:49pm
Rubbish.. Keep playing politics with ur people's lives while fulani herdsmen are using them for suya.. Even though am not a fan of Wike, I won't fault the action governor on his utterances.. The Benue State governor is not even fit to be a local government chairman..
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by lazsnaira(m): 7:50pm
...if this govnor and his crew spent as much time and energy as expended in writing this rejoinder in strategising and planning how to push back the fulanis before they annihilate the entire tribes and clans in benue state...hundreds of dead benue indegenes would have still be alive as we speak...BUT of course they would not, just like one of their deluded agatu boy here on nairaland by name of omenkalives who never for a minute pay condolences to his dead kith and kin in benue nor in the subtlest of terms condemn those who have taken it upon themselves to daily reduce the census figure of benue state, but always apt to fight over biafra where he has neither stake nor relevance.
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by Jabioro: 7:51pm
This man needed prayer more than Wike otherwise he received the opposite.. He should tell us..more
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by ewigmee: 8:08pm
Your governor is the one that needs deliverance from Fulani intimidation and cowardice.
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by NextGovernor(m): 8:11pm
mashin:
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by HottestFire: 8:13pm
No need for this announcement, start the deliverance now...SMH
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by queencalipso(f): 8:13pm
See this one he's quick to respond to wike but watch cowardly as his people are slauthered in their homes like cows by the fulanis
Don't worry, they will soon come for you. Continue to play politics with the life of your people.
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by NextGovernor(m): 8:16pm
mashin:
Which election did APC win key positions and areas? Maybe the same spare worrying your Governor is still worrying you.. Go pray and deliver yourself and your Governor 1st.
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by Ezenwammadu(m): 8:18pm
This Heediotc heediot has time to write a lengthy reply but cannot stop the weekly killing in his state
Wike is right ortom is a nincompoop
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by omogin(f): 8:24pm
With all the bright minds in benue can't believe someone like ortom is the gov of that state
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by luvinhubby(m): 8:29pm
Don't know between Ortom & Ugwuanyi who wears the crown of the Most Foolish Governor (MFG) of the year award, i think Ortom has it.
His state has lost over 1,000 citizens to Fulani herdsmen in the past 2yrs and the buffoon is talking peace committee, panels & disarming Benue youths from defending themselves, instead of towing Fayose's line of declaring them persona non-grata in Benue state.
Ortom is a phoool.
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by Oyind18: 8:31pm
Idiot, dey pray for Wike while those demon dey finish your people.
O
L
O
D
O
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by mashin(m): 8:34pm
What has Wike done to stop the killings in his own state.
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by swagagolic01: 8:42pm
Lolz, omenka governor is drunk again,
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by gratiaeo: 8:43pm
Honestly this man is more useless than I thought
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by Jokerman(m): 8:56pm
Olohun dis Ortom useless pass Buhari
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by cleatoris: 9:10pm
When armed Fulani herdsmen invaded Buruku and Gboko local government areas last week, the Governor visited promply and ensured their exit from the area.Exit? How about arresting and prosecuting them.
The entire writeup reeks of loathsome laziness, cowardice and mediocrity.
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by TheFreeOne: 9:10pm
Governor Ortom was the first to declare amnesty to armed youths in his inaugural speech on 29th May, 2015. The disarmament programme resulted in the recovery of over 600 arms and ammunition with about 800 youths embracing the amnesty initiative.Can this CPS and his daftus of a boss juxtapose 600 arms/ammunitions with the numbers of farms/properties destroyed and benue citizens killed so far and tell if it's not better to let his people be armed than allow them be continuously killed by Fulani militia terrorists?
While the Rivers Governor takes pleasure in bloodbath, Governor Ortom is a peace-loving leader who employs dialogue and other conflict resolution approaches to end crisis in his state.Ok o man of peace continue.
By the time Fulani marauders makes total 'mince meat' of your people and you have no one to govern you'll understand the real definition laziness, cowardice and incompetency.
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by eduj(m): 9:14pm
<When armed Fulani herdsmen invaded Buruku and Gboko local government areas last week, the Governor visited promply and ensured their exit from the area.>
when i read the above, i realised that wike didn't explicate enough on the ineptitude of those at the helm of benue affairs. So the governor patted the murderers and sent them on their way to greener pastures ?what happened to arrest and persecution?
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by cleatoris: 9:26pm
eduj:Honesty I almost puked after reading that.
There is no better definition for idiocy, cowardice and ineptitude.
I bet the befuddled crackpot of a governor "ensured their exit"... with his tail between his shivering legs.
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by TheFreeOne: 9:28pm
Ezenwammadu:
Orton is the most foolish Nigerian governor ever liveth.
Or did Daura Secret Service got some disgraceful Intel on him cos I can't understand why the man is so careless about the lives of his people
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by Kathmandu(f): 9:30pm
omogin:So omenkalives is one of the bright mind
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by Uteghe(m): 9:37pm
Reading this is like having dinner. I'm full and filled. For once, a fellow governor has exposed the murderous, incompetent,blood thirsty,drunk and smelly Wike for who is: an illiterate,evil minded robot in Satan's service.
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by UnknownT: 9:42pm
Is that Terver Akase of Radio Nigeria? If yes, so that's the current spelling of that name
Tiv and Consonants sha!
Pastor Ortom, you dey Bleep up, even blind man dey see ur Bleep up
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by Flexherbal(m): 10:00pm
To me, i feel all politicians are the same.
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by burkingx(f): 10:00pm
.......WIKE.........
|Re: Wike Needs Prayers And Deliverance ~benue CPS by Idomapikin: 10:01pm
Wike is 100% the only thing he think of is federal allocation to divert for his personal on the detriment of benue workers. He for herdsmen to live buruku his is forcing agatu to allow fulani to graze the land.
