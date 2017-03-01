₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by 360frolic(m): 9:40pm
A resident of Gidan Haki in Sokoto North LGA of Sokoto State, Malam Bello Umar, has asked his divorce-seeking wife to pay N3 million for her freedom.
His wife, Aishatu Shehu, had sued Umar at the City Lower Shari’a Court, Sokoto, praying for a divorce.
NAN reports that Aishatu, who spoke through her lawyer, Mr Abubakar Sani, told the court that her husband has no respect for her parents and other relatives.
She said there was no peace as husband and wife for five years.
“I am ready to pay N150, 000 to Umar in order to divorce me, or the court should order the valuation of the exact amount to be given,” she said.
Umar, through’s counsel, Mr Ibrahim Nata’ala, told the court that Aishatu must pay N3 million due to the present economic recession in the country.”
“If she failed to pay the money, the court should allow the couple to settle with their relations on how best to settle the matter.”
The presiding Justice Faruk Ibrahim adjourned the case till March 27, for continuation of hearing.
(NAN)
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/husband-demands-n3m-from-divorce.html
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by Nne5(f): 9:41pm
He does not want the divorce.
Stop disrespecting your wife's relatives and parents Mr.Not cool at all.
2 Likes
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by youngest85(m): 9:41pm
Hahahahahshahaha
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by poshestmina(f): 9:42pm
Thief!
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by emamos: 9:43pm
It is well inside a well
1 Like
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by Whoeppme: 9:49pm
You wey dey find 3meter welldone eh
1 Like
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by frisky2good(m): 9:49pm
Money for what na?
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by BabaIbo: 9:50pm
Sharp man
1 Like
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by osemoses1234(m): 9:50pm
..
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by auntysimbiat(f): 9:50pm
hmmm
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by Holamidhe(m): 9:51pm
”Umar, through’s counsel, Mr Ibrahim Nata’ala, told the court that Aishatu must pay N3 million due to the present economic recession in the country.”
Recession hard
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by tolexy007(m): 9:51pm
g
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by DozieInc(m): 9:51pm
Yahoo boy hubby
3 Likes
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by guy30stainless(m): 9:52pm
The man isn't serious.
The man isn't serious.
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by obembet(m): 9:52pm
Too small
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by sasko(m): 9:52pm
No reason for divorce .
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by soberdrunk(m): 9:53pm
"3 million to for her freedom"?? I dont get it, is she a slave?
2 Likes
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by Teedawg(m): 9:53pm
the judge will be like wetin I no go see for this country again ehn? which kind work b diz
2 Likes
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by sasko(m): 9:54pm
frisky2good:for divorce
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by mamatwiny: 9:54pm
In yesterday news, the man demanded for the wife boobs. Today 3million naira. Let me come and be going.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by emperorAY(m): 9:54pm
Dis man is a stupid opportunist and is nt fit to be called a husband
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by DickDastardly(m): 9:54pm
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by Victornezzar(m): 9:54pm
How is it possible 4 ur wife 2 give u 3million while u re d man#smh
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by Flexherbal(m): 9:55pm
To pay for her freedom !
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by Dottore: 9:56pm
Na whoever made this people part of this contraption val d Nigeria. Their way of life and reasoning rhough
1 Like
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by GloriaNinja(f): 9:56pm
madness
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by frisky2good(m): 9:56pm
sasko:
Why should she pay to quit?
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by smartty68(m): 9:56pm
The man indirectly wants to collects the money he spent on her during marital rights (knocking of the door, traditional marriage, wedding). And maybe he was overcharged by the family, and you will agreed with me that most parents sell their daughters out all in the name of traditional rights. Lol
1 Like
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by Alphyno: 9:56pm
Make the man Kuku use her for ritual nah...
The man must be thinking through his Anus...
2 Likes
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by franchizy(m): 9:57pm
I think this man is telated to our brothers from the other part of the Niger,
They can do anything to make money yet they shout marginalization everyday.
Mtcheeeeeeereew
|Re: Husband Demands N3M From Divorce-seeking Wife At Sharia Court In Sokoto by frisky2good(m): 9:57pm
mamatwiny:
Tomorrow na punny the man go ask for
2 Likes
