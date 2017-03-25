₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by Cambells: 10:32pm On Mar 23
Troops of 103 Battalion, 7 Division, Nigerian Army of Operation LAFIYA DOLE along with some Civilian JTF today, conducted clearance operation at Gombole, Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.
During the operation, the troops neutralized a number of Boko Haram terrorists hiding in the area. They also discovered and destroyed an Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) factory located at the village.
The team further recovered 3 motorcycles, 4 primed Suicide Vests and 4 stolen military desert camouflage. They rescued 4 females and 6 children from the terrorists.
Unfortunately, a soldier sustained injury and he was evacuated by Nigerian Air Force. The soldier is in stable condition.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/troops-clear-boko-haram-terrorists-out.html
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by jjbest123: 10:39pm On Mar 23
God Bless Nigeria Army And The JTF, To The Wounded Gallant, Nigerians Wish You Quick Recovery, NIGERIANS SAYS NO TERRORISTS! NO TO CRIME AND CORRUPTION!
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by Vickiweezy(m): 2:31am
The same boko haram which our stupid FG said they've destroyed
Everyday, different story.
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by ZUBY77(m): 4:04am
Clear which Boko Haram out of Borno?
How do you clear stones out of a mountain?
Boko Haram is not just a group.
Boko Haram is Borno and Borno is Boko Haram.
It's more like saying you cleared Ipob from Biafra.
Some things are religious.
Destroying one cell doesn't mean "Clear out"
We heard this after the fall of Sambisa.
Yet we read bombs going off nearly daily.
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by sarrki(m): 6:14am
Good work Guys
Thank you for your sacrifice for us to be safe
we appreciate you all
our thoughts and prayers are with you
Thank you NA
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by Jabioro: 6:19am
Ola Ore afi ote joye, ati oje bo olosa lowo, oni oku baba eni ti obo.. Boko Haram seems to be defiantly stubborn and wanted to establish herself, if she refused to go we shall hew it down..
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by guy30stainless(m): 9:32am
Nice
Front page bound, lalasticlala captured.
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by Olanews: 9:32am
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by teamsynergy: 9:32am
honestly, these soldiers are dare devils and doing a great job... can't do this at all, especially when am sure some senior officers are saboteurs and top govt officials are also involved .... the blood of our fallen hero will haunt these saboteurs to their graves .....
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by Ogashub(m): 9:33am
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by henrydadon(m): 9:33am
when is all this gonna end
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by rocknation62(m): 9:33am
Na today we dey hear dis kind news...Make God they guide us
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by Damilolababy(f): 9:33am
naija
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by leksmediaweb: 9:34am
Ideology is one thing that's usually hard to fight. I pray all these menace ends soon. Nigeria will be great again . for your website design visit www.leksmediaconcept.com
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by damosade(m): 9:34am
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by Stevoohlicent(m): 9:34am
sorry oooo..how many times has this happened?
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by speezyWears: 9:34am
Na so una go talk till we go hear another bombing of innocent people again.
I salute the gallant soldiers on the battle field though.
Cheers.
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by Vickiweezy(m): 9:34am
henrydadon:
By 09:34 am, 25-03-17
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by smartty68(m): 9:34am
Good job. But boko haram can't be completely cleared out
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by Lakebeyin: 9:35am
Na zo dey go dey talk rubish say dem kill boko haram and d next day or same day we here anoda bumb blast by dis same bokoharamu fa.. Biko 9ja
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by Mrdecent(m): 9:35am
They can never operate like before again. Ko possible
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by ums5(m): 9:36am
wonders...shall never sieze to happen...
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by mykelmeezy: 9:36am
those look like innocent women n children to me
if this is the army trying to salvage their image after all the bombing in the past 1 week they should stop it
propaganda wont do any good
but if its true God bless and protect the soldiers that still have heart n wont torture civilians after dem leave bornu
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by Bugie16: 9:37am
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by Funlordmaniac(m): 9:38am
Always nice to read about the death of Islamic terrorist bastards being killed in droves while I am having breakfast! Kudos to the military!
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by tmanny1: 9:39am
story for the gods
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by DozieInc(m): 9:39am
Kudos to the brave military.
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by kabawa: 9:40am
GLORY BE TO ALLAH FOR SHAMING THE ENEMIES OF MANKIND AND THEIR HAILERS
BOKO ARE BEEN WIPED OFF ON DAILY BASIS,I BELIEVE BY ENDING OF THIS YEAR THERE WILL BE NOTHING LIKE
BOKO INSHA ALLAH
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by Funlordmaniac(m): 9:41am
Bugie16:
Come here for posting this mmm info!
|Re: Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Borno & Destroy Bomb Factory (Pics) by Eibams60(m): 9:42am
I taya for boko, borno and bomb factory ishhh
