During the operation, the troops neutralized a number of Boko Haram terrorists hiding in the area. They also discovered and destroyed an Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) factory located at the village.



The team further recovered 3 motorcycles, 4 primed Suicide Vests and 4 stolen military desert camouflage. They rescued 4 females and 6 children from the terrorists.



Unfortunately, a soldier sustained injury and he was evacuated by Nigerian Air Force. The soldier is in stable condition.



God Bless Nigeria Army And The JTF, To The Wounded Gallant, Nigerians Wish You Quick Recovery, NIGERIANS SAYS NO TERRORISTS! NO TO CRIME AND CORRUPTION! 5 Likes



Everyday, different story. The same boko haram which our stupid FG said they've destroyedEveryday, different story. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Clear which Boko Haram out of Borno?



How do you clear stones out of a mountain?



Boko Haram is not just a group.

Boko Haram is Borno and Borno is Boko Haram.

It's more like saying you cleared Ipob from Biafra.

Some things are religious.



Destroying one cell doesn't mean "Clear out"

We heard this after the fall of Sambisa.

Yet we read bombs going off nearly daily. 5 Likes

Good work Guys

Thank you for your sacrifice for us to be safe

we appreciate you all

our thoughts and prayers are with you

Thank you NA 1 Like

Ola Ore afi ote joye, ati oje bo olosa lowo, oni oku baba eni ti obo.. Boko Haram seems to be defiantly stubborn and wanted to establish herself, if she refused to go we shall hew it down..

Nice





Front page bound, lalasticlala captured. 2 Likes

honestly, these soldiers are dare devils and doing a great job... can't do this at all, especially when am sure some senior officers are saboteurs and top govt officials are also involved .... the blood of our fallen hero will haunt these saboteurs to their graves .....

when is all this gonna end

Na today we dey hear dis kind news...Make God they guide us

naija

Ideology is one thing that's usually hard to fight. I pray all these menace ends soon. Nigeria will be great again . for your website design visit www.leksmediaconcept.com

sorry oooo..how many times has this happened?

Na so una go talk till we go hear another bombing of innocent people again.



I salute the gallant soldiers on the battle field though.



Cheers.

henrydadon:

when is all this gonna end







By 09:34 am, 25-03-17 By 09:34 am, 25-03-17

Good job. But boko haram can't be completely cleared out

Na zo dey go dey talk rubish say dem kill boko haram and d next day or same day we here anoda bumb blast by dis same bokoharamu fa.. Biko 9ja

They can never operate like before again. Ko possible

wonders...shall never sieze to happen...

those look like innocent women n children to me







if this is the army trying to salvage their image after all the bombing in the past 1 week they should stop it







propaganda wont do any good







but if its true God bless and protect the soldiers that still have heart n wont torture civilians after dem leave bornu

Always nice to read about the death of Islamic terrorist bastards being killed in droves while I am having breakfast! Kudos to the military!

story for the gods

Kudos to the brave military.



BOKO ARE BEEN WIPED OFF ON DAILY BASIS,I BELIEVE BY ENDING OF THIS YEAR THERE WILL BE NOTHING LIKE

BOKO INSHA ALLAH GLORY BE TO ALLAH FOR SHAMING THE ENEMIES OF MANKIND AND THEIR HAILERSBOKO ARE BEEN WIPED OFF ON DAILY BASIS,I BELIEVE BY ENDING OF THIS YEAR THERE WILL BE NOTHING LIKEBOKO INSHA ALLAH 1 Like

Bugie16:

