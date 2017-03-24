₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by Frankdotcom: 8:23am
Fate smiled on one Mr. Daniel Omunya who has been remanded in Okene prison, Kogi state for close to 2 years as he finally regained his freedom courtesy of some members of the National Youth Service Corps, Kogi state.
Mr. Omunya, a native of Benue state was arrested on his way from Benue en route Akure along okene /magongo express road in July 2015 by men of the Nigerian police force on a stop and search duty. He was alleged to have been in possession of a military camouflage shorts (Nika) in his bag.
He was a local cocoa farmer going to his farm at Akure.
The NYSC legal Aid team Okene, led by Peter Dakwl visited the Okene prison on 23rd February, 2017 on a follow up on Mr Daniel's case, which was commenced by the previous batch.
After gathering much information, the legal aid team wrote a letter to the Okene high Court and Mr Daniel was brought to court on 28th of February.
The group followed the case vigorously even when the case was adjourned thrice.
The breakthrough came on 21st March 2017, when the chief judge of Okene high court considered the application valid, that Mr Omunya had stayed longer than the maximum jail term for his offense which was supposed to be six months.
Upon his release, the legal Aid team brought him to the "corpers" lodge Okene to meet with the NYSC local government Inspector, Mr lucky Onorkwopor.
On the 23rd of March 2017, Mr Daniel was brought before corps members during the JAC week lecture and freewill donations were made to assist him travel to reunite with his family.
A total Sum of thirteen thousand naira(
N13,000) was realized from the freewill donations.
Mr. Omunya could not hide his joy as he rained thanks and appreciation on the corps members for their ingenuity. He prayed God to meet the corps members at their varying points of need.
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by Epositive(m): 8:35am
good for him... ohiza inya timpor
#positivevibes
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by okunfemm(m): 8:48am
whaooooo, corper wee ooooo
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by wahles(m): 8:58am
Nice 1 guys#
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by KingTom(m): 3:13pm
Nice one guys.
Lalasticlala Dominique Oya na push am go
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by vizkiz: 5:52pm
KingTom:
Who be this?
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by bro4u: 5:53pm
good one....thumbs up
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by Kelvinprinzyy(m): 5:54pm
Nice one
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by teebaxy(m): 5:54pm
He left at the appointed time, everything that happens to us in life, is for a reason.....many are not in prison but have lost their lives on one thing or the other....in summary- Always give thanks to God
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by iHart(m): 5:54pm
wonderful...
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by Captain001(m): 5:54pm
Laudable.
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by odiereke(m): 5:54pm
Nice gesture from you guys. Thanks in a million.
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by yankeeguy(m): 5:54pm
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by stonemasonn(m): 5:55pm
Nice one
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by adami48(f): 5:55pm
This one WA the man resemble sarkodie
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by Dgunnerz(m): 5:55pm
Justice system is forked!
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by OKTolu(m): 5:55pm
Good news everyday love that
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by johnjay4u2u(m): 5:56pm
One Naija
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by Bizzyliss(m): 5:57pm
Ok
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by OLUD214(m): 5:57pm
Corpers thanks for such a luadable effort
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by Beautifulemi(f): 5:59pm
God, our legal system, how poor it is.
That is how so many Nigerians are languishing in prisons for little or no crime. We have the big rogues who flaunt their ill-gotten riches to our faces and we celebrate them.
Imagine, this man staying in the prison for two years just for carrying a camouflage short. Why not warn him and tell him to desist from such next time?
Dearest Lord continue to fight for the maltreated and oppressed in this country. Amen. Kudos to my fellow corpers.
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by skigbu: 6:01pm
2 years jail term for only military camouflage shorts (Nika) in his bag.HABA
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by xjiggy: 6:02pm
Thank GOD for these corpers intervention. Na so the man for die for jail because of camouflage boxers. Nigerian Police go just dump people for jail without arraigning them in court. Awaiting trial for a six months offense turn two years. E no go better for those Police officers
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by Jabioro: 6:03pm
Oh my God what unlucky and lucky guy..
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by ciggy000: 6:05pm
quite emotional. I still see hope for d youths of this country.welldone guys
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by BBBlaze: 6:05pm
Corpers weeee!!!!
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 6:08pm
Good news.
|Re: Corpers In Okene, Kogi Secure Release Of A Prisoner (Photos) by Mementoes(m): 6:11pm
Nice!
