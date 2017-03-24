





Mr. Omunya, a native of Benue state was arrested on his way from Benue en route Akure along okene /magongo express road in July 2015 by men of the Nigerian police force on a stop and search duty. He was alleged to have been in possession of a military camouflage shorts (Nika) in his bag.



He was a local cocoa farmer going to his farm at Akure.







The NYSC legal Aid team Okene, led by Peter Dakwl visited the Okene prison on 23rd February, 2017 on a follow up on Mr Daniel's case, which was commenced by the previous batch.



After gathering much information, the legal aid team wrote a letter to the Okene high Court and Mr Daniel was brought to court on 28th of February.



The group followed the case vigorously even when the case was adjourned thrice.



The breakthrough came on 21st March 2017, when the chief judge of Okene high court considered the application valid, that Mr Omunya had stayed longer than the maximum jail term for his offense which was supposed to be six months.



Upon his release, the legal Aid team brought him to the "corpers" lodge Okene to meet with the NYSC local government Inspector, Mr lucky Onorkwopor.



On the 23rd of March 2017, Mr Daniel was brought before corps members during the JAC week lecture and freewill donations were made to assist him travel to reunite with his family.



A total Sum of thirteen thousand naira(

N13,000) was realized from the freewill donations.



Mr. Omunya could not hide his joy as he rained thanks and appreciation on the corps members for their ingenuity. He prayed God to meet the corps members at their varying points of need.



http://www.franklinonwubiko.com/2017/03/corps-members-in-okene-kogi-state.html?utm_source=&utm_medium=facebook&m=1 Fate smiled on one Mr. Daniel Omunya who has been remanded in Okene prison, Kogi state for close to 2 years as he finally regained his freedom courtesy of some members of the National Youth Service Corps, Kogi state.Mr. Omunya, a native of Benue state was arrested on his way from Benue en route Akure along okene /magongo express road in July 2015 by men of the Nigerian police force on a stop and search duty. He was alleged to have been in possession of a military camouflage shorts (Nika) in his bag.He was a local cocoa farmer going to his farm at Akure.The NYSC legal Aid team Okene, led by Peter Dakwl visited the Okene prison on 23rd February, 2017 on a follow up on Mr Daniel's case, which was commenced by the previous batch.After gathering much information, the legal aid team wrote a letter to the Okene high Court and Mr Daniel was brought to court on 28th of February.The group followed the case vigorously even when the case was adjourned thrice.The breakthrough came on 21st March 2017, when the chief judge of Okene high court considered the application valid, that Mr Omunya had stayed longer than the maximum jail term for his offense which was supposed to be six months.Upon his release, the legal Aid team brought him to the "corpers" lodge Okene to meet with the NYSC local government Inspector, Mr lucky Onorkwopor.On the 23rd of March 2017, Mr Daniel was brought before corps members during the JAC week lecture and freewill donations were made to assist him travel to reunite with his family.A total Sum of thirteen thousand naira(N13,000) was realized from the freewill donations.Mr. Omunya could not hide his joy as he rained thanks and appreciation on the corps members for their ingenuity. He prayed God to meet the corps members at their varying points of need. 3 Likes