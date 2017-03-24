Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Eko Atlantic City Updates (16509 Views)

Eko Atlantic is an entire new coastal city being built on Victoria Island adjacent to Lagos, Nigeria, to solve the chronic shortage of real estate in the world’s fastest-growing megacity. It is a focal point for investors capitalising on rich development growth based on massive demand – and a gateway to emerging markets of the continent.

formally Afren tower now Alpha 1 tower

AZURI PENINSULA/ TOWER-A2-SECTION-1-POURING-READY-FOR-CASTING

TOWER-A1-P01-WITH-HOLLOW-CORE-SLABS

TOWER-A1-CENTRAL-CORE-WALL-WITH-PRECAST- BEAMS-HOLLOW-SLABS

Nice. Can't wait for this to be a real city

Eko Atlantic’s “Great Wall of Lagos” exceeds 6km length

Eko Atlantic, a brand new city being built adjacent to Victoria Island, Lagos, announces the Great Wall of Lagos has surpassed 6 kilometres in length. Construction of the Great Wall of Lagos, which can be seen from space, began construction in 2009. The wall, which will reach 8.5 kilometers upon completion, is a large sea revetment that protects the emerging new city, Victoria Island, and parts of Lekki from the threat of flooding due to coastal erosion and ocean surge.

“Various Nigerian and international searches show that the erosion rate of the Lagos coast, since as far as back 1910’s, when the record began, has been in the order of 2 to 10 meters per year” says Daniel Kamau, Managing Director, Royal Haskoning Engineering Consultants, the appointed marine engineers for the Eko Atlantic Project. “The land where Eko Atlantic is being built existed historically, but has eroded over a long period. Eko Atlantic will restore some of the land lost to the sea and protect it from erosion,” he concluded.

The revetment uses a proven method of Accropode units as primary armour for the structure. Each accropode is made on site and weighs 5 tons. 100,000 accropodes will be placed in a predefined grid, using a GPS system for pin-point accuracy.

The basic principles of revetment, as a proven engineering solution for river and coastal protection, have been used for centuries, if not millenniums, around the world. The sea wall is designed and tested to handle the worst storms in hundreds/thousand years, putting into consideration global warming and rising sea levels. 3 Likes

Hope they are not claiming they developed this oooo

update5/ Eko Atlantic completes 14 bridges By Sunday Michael Ogwu, Lagos | Publish Date: Jan 23 2017 2:00AM Eko Atlantic City, one of the world’s most advanced new cities being built adjacent to the Victoria Island in Lagos, has made significant progress in its infrastructural development (for phases I and II) as it has completed 14 bridge structures in just two years. The bridges, built to international standards, within phases one and two, extend to over five million square metres representing half of the entire planned city development. Work on the bridge project commenced in December 2014 when the first bridge deck was cast and the last bridge project completed on schedule in December 2016. Phases I and II of the city, which is divided into eight districts (Harbour Lights, Business Districts, Eko Drive, Marina, Ocean Front, Down Town, Eko Energy Estate and Avenues), is planned for mixed-use with commercial, residential, entertainment and leisure activities to make the city a 24/7 lively environment. With the new bridges, all the districts are now accessible by road. The bridge works have enabled all major avenues to overpass the canal system running through the spine of the project. All the bridges are between 2-8 lanes. For instance, Bridge 7 comprises a six-lane carriageway and is located on Avenue 1, thus defining the western boundary of the Business District, the commercial heartland of the city. Spanning 52 metres overall in three sections, Bridge 7 is typical of the design utilised throughout all bridges and comprises a reinforced concrete cast in-situ deck with concrete piers and abutments. The last bridge was deliberately constructed to overpass the canal entrance to the South West Marina, defining the marine access to the Atlantic Ocean. Mr. David Frame, Managing Director of South Energyx Nigeria Limited (SENL), a subsidiary of the Chagoury Group said, “We are fully committed to ensuring that the project is completed on schedule. With the successful completion of all the bridges, all the major avenues within Phase 1 and 2 of the city are now fully interconnected, with the comprehensive road network of the city defined and all zones accessible.” It would be recalled that the city in November last year unveiled the first of the Eko Pearl Towers, a residential building in its Marina District. The commissioning of the tower which was done by the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, came some months after the commissioning of the city’s Eko Boulevard, Nigeria’s first eight-lane city road. source 2 Likes

