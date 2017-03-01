Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters (18172 Views)

The incident also led to his impeachment as the president of ABU National Association of Geography Students.





It seems to be an unending battle for the flamboyant Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye.



According to Sahara Reporters, Melaye’s classmate revealed that he stole a brand new television set when he was a student in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.



The incident also led to his impeachment as the president of ABU National Association of Geography Students, reports say.



The online media platform had earlier accused the Senator of falsifying his academic credentials, saying he never graduated from ABU.



Melaye, in a bid to clear his name, has also filed a suit in an Abuja High Court claiming damages of N5b from Sahara Reporters.











http://www.postrendy.com/sen-dino-melaye-allegely-impeached-stealing-tv-abu/





FLASH: Classmates of @dino_melaye said he was impeached as Pres of National Assoc of Geography Students because he stole their brand new TV



Dino you buy market you cannot sell 25 Likes 2 Shares

when enemy of state were hailing you

I know for sure they will land you in trouble one day

they have DE associated themselves from you now

that's their way 17 Likes 2 Shares

Hahahaha! So nor be today way Dino don be "honest" politician...... 6 Likes

When Sahara reporters re done with Dino Melaye, he will later get to know they re tarnishing his present and future political career.



Sahara will nail Dino to the cross and still show him no mercy. He just stepped on the tail of a rattle snake and definitely must be bitten. 72 Likes 5 Shares

Dino, why you go stil thief na, 12 Likes

Dino Melaye's case is an indictment on



i. Nigerian politicians as crooks with very corrupt pasts



ii. Nigerian education as collapsed and decayed



iii. Nigerian masses as gullible and politicians slaves



iv. National Assembly as houses for the very corrupt and morally bankrupt honourables



v. Our democracy as joke



vi. Nigeria laws as ineffective



vii. Nigeria as a country where nothing is working 50 Likes 2 Shares

Dino self. From being a deviant to a criminal. By the time Sahara reporters are through with you, you will regret ever crossing their boundary. 20 Likes

Dino have hmmnh, SR na devil incarnate!

who never thief before? raise ur hand 8 Likes

Rotjijatau:

who never thief before? raise ur hand TV? TV? 14 Likes

I don dey pity this Dino small small o!



Dino, you better beg SR before they finish you more than this! 4 Likes

Can you imagine?

This is the much celebrated hero of the fflatties

What a shame 14 Likes

No wonder u come like assorted cars and all the little but good things of life you couldn't afford before now



Poverty na bad thing wey fit hunt person reach senate house of Assembly



Choi Bros Dino your past rugged shaNo wonder u come like assorted cars and all the little but good things of life you couldn't afford before nowPoverty na bad thing wey fit hunt person reach senate house of Assembly 7 Likes

From not graduating to he stole TV. Una non get something to say Sahara Reporters. 14 Likes

seriously? hahaha 2 Likes

dollarsplenty:

Dino Melaye's case is an indictment on



i. Nigerian politicians as crooks with very corrupt pasts



ii. Nigerian education as collapsed and decayed



iii. Nigerian masses as gullible and politicians slaves



iv. National Assembly as houses for the very corrupt and morally bankrupt honourables



v. Our democracy as joke



vi. Nigeria laws as ineffective



vii. Nigeria as a country where nothing is working



1000 likes 1 Like

divicode:

Can you imagine?

This is the much celebrated hero of the fflatties

What a shame must you tribalize everything? Who knows how humongous your heap of dirt may be after being investigated? This sahara reporters is definitely not a media outlet.must you tribalize everything? Who knows how humongous your heap of dirt may be after being investigated? 2 Likes



That's is the most important thing.. But he later graduated abiThat's is the most important thing.. 13 Likes

I am a big fan of Sahara Reporters' groundbreaking work...BUT



They should keep quiet about Dino Melaye.



The single error they made about him graduating from ABU is just made glaring with these subsequent leaks.



NB- it seems some folks didn't understand this comment. I actually implied Dino didn't graduate but was shooed out of the system because of his problematic behavior.



Why i said SR should keep shut is because they said Dino didn't graduate.. later he graduated with a 3rd Class. They should be sure of themselves before going press.



PS - I learnt Dino and some others were so problematic to the ABU administration that they just hurriedly graduated them, pending carryovers notwithstanding. They caused ABU to be shut for 2 years 1995-1996 or so. 13 Likes 2 Shares

We dey observe. Let's see how it all plays out.

Na dem dem. My own be say when Dino goes down, he must drag Saraki & Saraki must drag Buhari along because they are all in the Association of Protected Criminals (APC). 10 Likes

They want to Fück this guy up!