|Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by Postrendy(f): 9:15am
Dino Melaye Senator's classmate alleges that he stole a TV set in ABU
The incident also led to his impeachment as the president of ABU National Association of Geography Students.
It seems to be an unending battle for the flamboyant Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye.
According to Sahara Reporters, Melaye’s classmate revealed that he stole a brand new television set when he was a student in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.
The incident also led to his impeachment as the president of ABU National Association of Geography Students, reports say.
The online media platform had earlier accused the Senator of falsifying his academic credentials, saying he never graduated from ABU.
Melaye, in a bid to clear his name, has also filed a suit in an Abuja High Court claiming damages of N5b from Sahara Reporters.
http://www.postrendy.com/sen-dino-melaye-allegely-impeached-stealing-tv-abu/
FLASH: Classmates of @dino_melaye said he was impeached as Pres of National Assoc of Geography Students because he stole their brand new TV
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/844904878988283906
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by sarrki(m): 9:16am
Dino you buy market you cannot sell
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by sarrki(m): 9:18am
when enemy of state were hailing you
I know for sure they will land you in trouble one day
they have DE associated themselves from you now
that's their way
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by soberdrunk(m): 9:18am
Hahahaha! So nor be today way Dino don be "honest" politician......
6 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by 0b10010011: 9:25am
When Sahara reporters re done with Dino Melaye, he will later get to know they re tarnishing his present and future political career.
Sahara will nail Dino to the cross and still show him no mercy. He just stepped on the tail of a rattle snake and definitely must be bitten.
72 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by Jesusloveyou: 9:26am
Dino, why you go stil thief na,
12 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by dollarsplenty(f): 9:32am
Dino Melaye's case is an indictment on
i. Nigerian politicians as crooks with very corrupt pasts
ii. Nigerian education as collapsed and decayed
iii. Nigerian masses as gullible and politicians slaves
iv. National Assembly as houses for the very corrupt and morally bankrupt honourables
v. Our democracy as joke
vi. Nigeria laws as ineffective
vii. Nigeria as a country where nothing is working
50 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by Agimor(m): 9:32am
Dino self. From being a deviant to a criminal. By the time Sahara reporters are through with you, you will regret ever crossing their boundary.
20 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by psucc(m): 9:38am
Dino have hmmnh, SR na devil incarnate!
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by madridguy(m): 9:38am
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by Rotjijatau(f): 9:50am
who never thief before? raise ur hand
8 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by Dildo(m): 11:35am
Rotjijatau:TV?
14 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by greatgod2012(f): 11:58am
I don dey pity this Dino small small o!
Dino, you better beg SR before they finish you more than this!
4 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by divicode: 1:28pm
Can you imagine?
This is the much celebrated hero of the fflatties
What a shame
14 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by Akshow: 1:28pm
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by Whoeppme(m): 1:29pm
Choi Bros Dino your past rugged sha
No wonder u come like assorted cars and all the little but good things of life you couldn't afford before now
Poverty na bad thing wey fit hunt person reach senate house of Assembly
7 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by NextGovernor(m): 1:30pm
From not graduating to he stole TV. Una non get something to say Sahara Reporters.
14 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by ExAngel007(f): 1:30pm
seriously? hahaha
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by AngelicBeing: 1:30pm
dollarsplenty:1000 likes
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by Ermacc: 1:30pm
This sahara reporters is definitely not a media outlet.
divicode:must you tribalize everything? Who knows how humongous your heap of dirt may be after being investigated?
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by LastSurvivor11: 1:30pm
But he later graduated abi
That's is the most important thing..
13 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by JustinSlayer69: 1:31pm
I am a big fan of Sahara Reporters' groundbreaking work...BUT
They should keep quiet about Dino Melaye.
The single error they made about him graduating from ABU is just made glaring with these subsequent leaks.
NB- it seems some folks didn't understand this comment. I actually implied Dino didn't graduate but was shooed out of the system because of his problematic behavior.
Why i said SR should keep shut is because they said Dino didn't graduate.. later he graduated with a 3rd Class. They should be sure of themselves before going press.
PS - I learnt Dino and some others were so problematic to the ABU administration that they just hurriedly graduated them, pending carryovers notwithstanding. They caused ABU to be shut for 2 years 1995-1996 or so.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by enosa3519(m): 1:31pm
:hi
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by mantosa(m): 1:31pm
We dey observe. Let's see how it all plays out.
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by Jodforex(m): 1:31pm
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by emmasege: 1:31pm
Na dem dem. My own be say when Dino goes down, he must drag Saraki & Saraki must drag Buhari along because they are all in the Association of Protected Criminals (APC).
10 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by naijaboiy: 1:32pm
They want to Fück this guy up!
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by Inioluwa01(m): 1:33pm
|Re: Dino Melaye Was Impeached For Stealing TV In ABU Zaria - Sahara Reporters by emmykk(m): 1:33pm
Sahara Reporter got Malaria.
4 Likes 1 Share
