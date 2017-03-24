Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / A Prophecy About Fornication, Wine Drinking, Musical Instrument - Hadith (4188 Views)

When will this prophecy from hadith happen or has it happen or is it happening?



"The Prophet SAWS said, "There will be (at some future time) people from my ummah (community of Muslims) who will seek to make lawful: fornication, the wearing of silk by men), wine-drinking, and the use of musical instruments (ma'azif). Some people will stay at the side of a mountain and when their shepherd comes in the evening to ask them for his needs, they will say, 'return to us tomorrow.' Then Allah will destroy them during the night by causing the mountain to fall on them, while he changes others into apes and swine. They will remain in such a state until the Day of Resurrection.(related by Imam Al-Bukhari in Fath-hul Baari, graded sahih)



People have been doing the stated practices for centuries, if it has happened along the centuries where are the people that transformed into apes and pigs, any history of people turning into apes and pigs? 4 Likes

Or maybe this particular hadith is some sort of parable and should not be taken literally. I'm positive, Empiree will agree with me 1 Like 1 Share





tintingz:

It is a Prophecy that all Muslims should be wary of as it did happened in the past and will still happen again.



Allaah says, addressing the Children of Israel (interpretation of the meaning):



“And indeed you knew those amongst you who transgressed in the matter of the Sabbath (i.e. Saturday). We said to them: ‘Be you monkeys, despised and rejected.’



So We made this punishment an example to their own and to succeeding generations and a lesson to those who are Al-Muttaqoon (the pious)”



[al-Baqarah 2:65-66]



[b] And Allaah tells us their story in more detail in Soorat al-A’raaf, where He says (interpretation of the meaning):



“And ask them (O Muhammad) about the town that was by the sea; when they transgressed in the matter of the Sabbath (i.e. Saturday): when their fish came to them openly on the Sabbath day, and did not come to them on the day they had no Sabbath. Thus We made a trial of them, for they used to rebel against Allaah’s Command (disobey Allaah)



And when a community among them said: ‘Why do you preach to a people whom Allaah is about to destroy or to punish with a severe torment?’ (The preachers) said: ‘In order to be free from guilt before your Lord (Allaah), and perhaps they may fear Allaah.’



So when they forgot the reminders that had been given to them, We rescued those who forbade evil, but with a severe torment We seized those who did wrong because they used to rebel against Allaah’s Command (disobey Allaah).



So when they exceeded the limits of what they were prohibited, We said to them: ‘Be you monkeys, despised and rejected’”



[al-A’raaf 7:163-166]



Other Saheeh hadiths abound on this so its not a new warning![/b]

Rashduct4luv:

It is a Prophecy that all Muslims should be wary of as it did happened in the past and will still happen again.



Allaah says, addressing the Children of Israel (interpretation of the meaning):



“And indeed you knew those amongst you who transgressed in the matter of the Sabbath (i.e. Saturday). We said to them: ‘Be you monkeys, despised and rejected.’



So We made this punishment an example to their own and to succeeding generations and a lesson to those who are Al-Muttaqoon (the pious)”



[al-Baqarah 2:65-66]



[b] And Allaah tells us their story in more detail in Soorat al-A’raaf, where He says (interpretation of the meaning):



“And ask them (O Muhammad) about the town that was by the sea; when they transgressed in the matter of the Sabbath (i.e. Saturday): when their fish came to them openly on the Sabbath day, and did not come to them on the day they had no Sabbath. Thus We made a trial of them, for they used to rebel against Allaah’s Command (disobey Allaah)



And when a community among them said: ‘Why do you preach to a people whom Allaah is about to destroy or to punish with a severe torment?’ (The preachers) said: ‘In order to be free from guilt before your Lord (Allaah), and perhaps they may fear Allaah.’



So when they forgot the reminders that had been given to them, We rescued those who forbade evil, but with a severe torment We seized those who did wrong because they used to rebel against Allaah’s Command (disobey Allaah).



So when they exceeded the limits of what they were prohibited, We said to them: ‘Be you monkeys, despised and rejected’”



[al-A’raaf 7:163-166]



Other Saheeh hadiths abound on this so its not a new warning![/b] - Any history of Jewish people turning into monkeys, are this monkeys still existing today?



- From the OP hadith, it looks like it has happened the way it was constructed(the use of shepherd, mountains), so where are this human turning into apes and pigs? And if it has not happen we are yet to see humans turning into apes and pigs. - Any history of Jewish people turning into monkeys, are this monkeys still existing today?- From the OP hadith, it looks like it has happened the way it was constructed(the use of shepherd, mountains), so where are this human turning into apes and pigs? And if it has not happen we are yet to see humans turning into apes and pigs.

